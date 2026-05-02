A Day in the Life of a GENOCIDE TARGET

They are not letting me sleep more than 2 hours again.. This happens 3 to 4 times a week.. Every night I am being prevented sleep.. I can’t recall the last time I laid down without interruption. I can’t be comfortable.. It’s just constant.. I am in pain and have no recourse. They took my license for 12 months - I’ll be dead by then - I can’t even get out of harms way… I need to be away from these cell towers.. THEY ARE KILLERS.