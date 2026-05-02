Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew
Gecko Pico's Podcast
A Day in the Life of a GENOCIDE TARGET
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A Day in the Life of a GENOCIDE TARGET

Is this how the targeting ends?
Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico
May 02, 2026

They are not letting me sleep more than 2 hours again.. This happens 3 to 4 times a week.. Every night I am being prevented sleep.. I can’t recall the last time I laid down without interruption. I can’t be comfortable.. It’s just constant.. I am in pain and have no recourse. They took my license for 12 months - I’ll be dead by then - I can’t even get out of harms way… I need to be away from these cell towers.. THEY ARE KILLERS.

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