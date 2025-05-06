To Those Who have sworn an OATH to do no harm!

This newsletter aims to increase awareness to mental health professionals regarding many mis-truths and disinformation peddled by those in authority in order to hide the truth of matters pertaining to activities that you as mental health professionals deal with the repercussions of on a day to day basis.

The reality we currently reside in is careful curated by those in power. This pertains to the media, TV, music, movies, education, academia, medicine and mental health industry to name a few. Journals are full of articles curated by editors whose very position grants them power to bias and cloud the waters of ideas and principles commonly held in the mental health industry.

Many of the principals adhered to by those who work in the mental health industry are dictated by those in lofty positions of power. Allowing those in these positions to seed falsities allowing a complicit intel and defense agencies to attack innocent civilians without repercussion.

The nature of these attacks utilize highly advanced weaponry that can do anything from subtly modify the functions of the brain through induction or suppression of natural synoptic activity using subtle neuromodulation1, to inducing stroke, hemorrhaging or cancer.

For more than 50 years technology has existed that allows the creation of voice inside the head of a target. Yet any patient reporting these symptoms is immediately diagnosed as psychotic or schizophrenic. The technology capable of being able to produce voices directly in a person’s head is being used as a matter of course not only to induce what looks like hallucinations from the outside, but to program people to modify their urges, beliefs and behavior using hypnotic techniques combining subliminal programming and induction of receptive states via frequency.

These techniques are being applied to an increasing number of innocent civilians not only in Australia but across all nations who abide under the United Nations.

How can you profess to be doing your job responsibly without knowledge of these technologies? Your responsibility as professionals in the area of health, demands that you are aware of all the potential possibilities relating to those ailments which patients approach you with. Not only do you ignore the suggestions coming from your patients but your diagnosis has far reaching consequences for the rest of their lives.

Tertiary educational institutions are coerced in complying with invalid and carefully crafted findings that have been designed to keep the reality of these mis-truths hidden from the public. They perpetuate foul half truths and mis-truth keeping our society weak and sick.

In order to truly grasp the reality of the nature of our existence please consider the following is a exert from an article written by the late Dr. Rauni Leena Kilde, MD September 25, 1999

The U.S. Senate discussed the issue on January 22, 1997. The U.S. Air Force’s “Commando Solo” aircraft have been used to send subliminal radio frequency messages to manipulate even the minds of foreign nations in their elections. Haiti and Bosnia are a couple of recent examples. In July 1994 the U.S. Department of Defense proposed the use of “non-lethal” weapons against anyone engaged in activities the DOD opposes. Thus opposing political views, economic competitors, counterculture individuals and so forth can be beamed to sickness or death. The Psychiatric Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM) for mental disorders has been a brilliant cover up operation in 18 languages to hide the atrocities of military and intelligence agencies’ actions towards their targets. THE MANUAL LISTS ALL MIND CONTROL ACTIONS AS SIGNS OF PARANOID SCHIZOPHRENIA or PSYCHOSIS.

The Health Industry as a whole is no better, diagnosing those with symptoms of targeted inundation or saturation of nanotechnology as sufferers of disorders labelled “delusional” such as Morgellon’s Disease. The entire industry is built upon lies and deceit.

Medicine aims to relive patients of symptoms leaving the underlying root cause unattended to. Likewise surgeries are an extreme measure applied to those who have let a cause go without treatment for too long.

Both completely ignore thousands of years of eastern-based treatments labeling them “alternative” and presenting them as quack theory.

The denial of the etheric body, the meridians or energetic channels , chakras and universal energy/ki/chi/prana is designed to keep people sick and in the system. Continuously looking to the doctor as some sort of God who knows our body better than we do. This of course is complete folly and leads to the multitude of foul illnesses we see in society today..

Furthermore the targeted use of electro magnetic energy attacks combined with the presence of conductive nano particulates within the body is now contributing to the high excess death rates we are seeing in all highly jabbed countries.

The push for what has been termed “mRNA” vaccines and medicines are simply a mechanism for allowing the foul genocidal establishment to fill the people with ever more toxic nano-tech to facilitate 24/7 surveillance, mind control and a smorgasbord of illnesses and death upon the population.

I urge you to CONSIDER YOUR OATH as this facade will not last.

When it comes down to the people holding those who have perpetuated these crimes against humanity accountable, and they WILL, IGNORANCE will be no defense!

CONSIDER YOURSELVES ON NOTICE!

