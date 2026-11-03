Directed-Energy Weapons, Military Control and the Tax Boycott

A military–industrial complex run by corporations

The military–industrial complex is not a partnership between the state and private industry so much as a corporate apparatus with a state attached to it. A small number of very large defence contractors effectively run the machinery, and the politicians who are supposed to oversee them are heavily invested in them. That entanglement explains a great deal of impunity: programs survive scrutiny, budgets survive audits, and individuals survive scandals that would end any other career — up to and including allegations of murder.

The architecture is old. Programs established decades ago, with roots reaching back before MK Ultra, exist to use ordinary people in their own communities as experimental subjects, and to disrupt their lives. These are not speculative future capabilities; the framework has been in place for generations. Running alongside them now is biodigital convergence, with billions and trillions tied up in telecommunications infrastructure and in IEEE body-area-network specifications — the technical standards that place the human body inside a networked system. Information warfare and cognitive warfare sit on top of that foundation. The result is a set of overlapping domains in which the population is both the terrain and the raw material.

The devaluing of human life, and who decides

Underpinning all of it is a collapse in the perceived value of human life. Those directing these programs do not regard the population as something to be protected; the depopulation agenda is explicit in their own literature. The worldview is purely materialist, and the people who hold it treat lives as expendable units in a calculation.

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Barry Trower’s 2013 presentation made the selection logic unusually plain. Frequency weapons, he argued, would be used on people in the community, and he offered an arbitrary illustration: roughly twenty-five groups of people would be attacked, chosen purely by demographic. Gay people, the poor, dissidents who speak out, Black people. Bigotry is not an unfortunate side effect of such a program — it is the sorting mechanism. The question the system answers is who chooses who lives and who dies, who may be used, and who is expendable.

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Silent weapons and the inserted voice

The weapons under development are weapons of terror in the strict sense: silent, invisible, and designed to tear apart a person’s fabric of reality. There is nothing to see and nothing to photograph, which is precisely the point. The refinement of these devices depends on experiments conducted on human bodies, because the effects must be calibrated against living tissue. And Human minds because cognitive weapons need to be tested against human minds.. And Social weapons systems which are tested against real social circles.

https://nanoworldorder.com/wiki/Silent_Weapons_for_Quiet_Wars

One capability stands out for its simplicity. As Trower noted in 2013, inserting a voice into a person’s head is one of the easiest things to accomplish: two frequencies and a voice that only that individual can hear. It requires no implant, no visible apparatus, and no confession. Its principal function is not torment for its own sake but discredit — the isolation of the target from anyone who might believe them.

How honest reporting becomes self-discrediting

Targets report what they actually experience: burns, vibration, and the voice. The reporting is honest, specific and consistent across thousands of separate cases. It is also, by design, unusable. The public has been conditioned to treat hearing voices as the definitive sign of madness, and to fear the person who reports it. A truthful account of symptoms therefore produces exactly the opposite of relief.

The mechanism closes neatly. Disclose the symptoms and credibility collapses; withhold them and the isolation deepens. Either way, the target’s word becomes worthless, and the program is protected by the ordinary decency of everyone who assumes that a person describing an implanted voice must be unwell.

Layers of warfare, and the money behind them

The campaign operates in several layers at once. Biological warfare concerns the alteration of the human body. Radio warfare concerns the use of radio frequencies to affect that body directly. The interaction between the two is where much of the interest lies, because the effects compound. Cognitive warfare works on top of both, using psychology to destabilise a person and test how far they can be driven. Targets are treated as data points, and the variables recorded are crude: what makes a person act out, scream, go quiet, pace in circles, sleep, or turn violent.

Strongly recommend the following:

Click to play - Ghosts in the Meme by Probably Alexandra:

This is an expensive enterprise. The sums involved run to millions and trillions, none of it disclosed, none of it visible in any budget a citizen can inspect. It is funded by tax revenue and private investors who print money out of NOTHING. People are paying, through ordinary taxation, for neighbours to be slowly killed in their own homes by institutions that believe they have the right to decide who lives.

Isolation and the curated hell

Isolation is the primary objective, and it is engineered deliberately. Beyond the target’s own circle, the apparent involvement of everyone around them is used to construct a bespoke reality — a private world tuned to be unliveable. The intention is a curated hell, and the population at large has no idea it is being used as set dressing. Everyone becomes a piece on the board: a pawn in a game of control, violation and death conducted by people who regard themselves as players rather than participants.

Manufactured violence and the servile state

Public violence has changed character. Reports of people “flipping out” and killing someone now appear daily, in a pattern that did not exist before 2020 and has risen relentlessly since — by a factor of ten or more — without any evident concern from those responsible. A person can be curated into such behaviour without understanding what has been done to them, set up in the manner of a Manchurian candidate, and triggered when required.

None of this is a failure of the state; it is a product of it. Politicians serve the military and the wealthy interests that fund it. Private enterprise supplies mass funding to the military, and private enterprise runs the country. Public servants do not serve the public — they serve the establishment and the great corporations, and they are complicit in deaths that cannot be counted. Even the suicide figures are obscured, hidden by the conventions of how such deaths are recorded.

The illness explosion

The health data tell their own story. Unexplained illness and neuropsychiatric disorder are rising steeply: depression, aggression, suicidal and aggressive ideation, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia, bipolar disorder. Alongside them sit conditions such as electromagnetic hypersensitivity, Lyme disease and Morgellons disease. The pattern is consistent with militaries working on behalf of corporations whose business model requires death, and with the Great Reset and depopulation agenda that those corporations openly discuss.

Refusing to fund it, and accountability

Paying tax to these institutions means paying for the death of fellow citizens. The obligation is a lie and a scam, and so is the monetary system built on it. The most effective way to demonstrate opposition is to withdraw support: stop funding, boycott the corporate beneficiaries, take money out of the large fund managers, manage it directly, and place it where the establishment cannot use it to build the digital prison.

None of this goes unrecorded. The architects of these programs are making money from pain, disease and death, and they will eventually answer for their war crimes.

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