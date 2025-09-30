Are you feeling foggy? Disconnected from everything? Are you longing to belong to part of a global movement that is sweeping the world?

Well maybe it’s time for your BOOSTER! Here at Hive Mind Technologies we have coupled with Big Phama, the Telecommunications industries (like StarLink), DARPA, CIA, NSA and other Government agencies to bring you amazing Technological WONDERS of the New World - Direct to your arm!

Is your head filled with concerns for the future? Hung up on the Past?? Feeling guilty or ashamed? Depressed? Unhappy with your situation?

Here at Hive Mind Technologies your business is OUR BUSINESS! While your details have already been shared with our all knowing New World Order (NWO) ORACLE that sees all, hears all and KNOWS ALL we look forward to the installation of our new and improved system, harnessing the latest in IEEE Wireless Terahertz technologies and DARPA Neural Dust that will allow us to keep you and your family happy, safe and secure for as long as WE decide you live.

Our patented mRNA and patented Synaptical Invasion system tricks the body into thinking the Graphene oxide or q-dots (present in nearly all new mRNA based vaccines) are benign, allowing them to pass by the heavily guarded Blood Brain Barrier where they will invade the neural pathways and enter the cells of the synapse allowing us unvetted access, real-time monitoring and modulation of your brain activity (i.e. everything you see, hear or THINK).

What our team offers is simple. Everlasting devotion to the establishment that works endlessly to create a New World where every moment of your life is monitored and captured and controlled to ENSURE that you remain safe from potential threats.

You are now part of the Hive Mind Family. The good news is that the more you comply to our health recommendations, draconian policies and tyrannical laws the less stress you will go through during this important and challenging transitional period.

Some of you may encounter uncomfortable sensations during this transition. Load balancing of the network, of which you are a part, may induce sensations such as ringing in the ears, crawling skin, phantom voices, burns, vibrations, headaches, insomnia and more.

In order to more clearly understand why you are feeling these sensations, you first need to grasp that those who continue to operate under the principles of FREEWILL may experience extended periods of long drawn out sessions of CALIBRATION. For those who are still getting used to these new terms - Calibration refers to what some hysterical misinformation spreaders might call torture and harassment. But we prefer the term calibration as this is just a little “adjustment” that requires the receiver to SUBMIT to the call of the all knowing Oracle in order to alleviate themselves of this extreme discomfort (like sleep deprivation or sound torture).

This is not a “glitch” in the system. It is directive ratified by your leaders at the behest of the New World Order and carefully dished out as benevolent unvetted justice by the ALL KNOWING Oracle (aka SATAN, aka the anti-christ).

This ensures the dissidents are sidelined from society unless they work to absolve themselves from certain activities deemed as anti-social behaviour, such as posting inconvenient truths to social media, attempting to share incriminating evidence with friends and family, thinking unacceptable thoughts about their benevolent leaders, technocrats and secret society betters.

Please understand that we are working hard to deal with these unfortunate rebellious individuals (a term you will come to view as abhorrent) who continue to show their lack of ability to operate as a like-minded cog in the machine. Independent thinkers will need to learn to re-evaluate their beliefs, thoughts and actions or face the consequences that come with independent, free thought.

In order to ease your discomfort we recommend that you listen to the little voice inside your head for guidance during this time.. This little voice can come in many forms, but you can trust that it is only there because the benevolent Oracle determined that it should be.

Trouble cases are encouraged to join institutionalised church groups in order to move their focus away from exposing the establishment, to the worship of Jesus, Muhammad, Buddha or God (who the Oracle can act as intermediary for). It is also useful to try to find your connection to god during this time as NO ONE ELSE CAN OR WILL HELP YOU! You are ON YOUR OWN until you learn to ASSIMILATE!

If you have repeated feelings of despair, guilt, fear, unhappiness it possibly due to you being out of line with the intention of the one true all knowing entity - the Oracle.

It is recommend that you regularly review your actions and ensure that you bring them into line with the needs of the whole represented by your fine establishment. The whole is MUCH MUCH MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOU. YOU ARE NOT SPECIAL. ONLY THE WHOLE MATTERS.

If the whole needs a hair cut,you might find yourself being some that hair. This is not sad or malevolent. This is collateral damage and should not even be mourned. As the whole has deemed is UNNECESSARY and knows that it will be better without it.

Please be assured that the ONE TRUE SOURCE of truth has EVERYONE’S best interest at heart. This is no time to be focused upon returning power to the hands of the people. That chicken has already flown the coop.

Please correct any actions such as dissent political view, speaking from the heart about those who rule, disclosing any information that might deter others from the one true voice - the New World Order Oracle.

Some people will be specially chosen to take part in special access programs designed to teach dissidents a lesson. You may or may not know when this occurs. Some people might feel like there are words arising in their head as thoughts that are at odds with their natural inner dialogue.

Our advice for you in times like these is to just go with the flow, absolve yourself of your need to control the situation and let the Oracle gently guide (or control) you in your assigned task.

Some tasks might seem strange like hurling abuse at a stranger, becoming violent with your partner or family, refusing to listen to people who are obviously unhinged conspiracy theorists. Please be assured that what ever the urge, know that the Oracle is more aware of you and those around you, than you are and therefore is much more able to judge the best course of action for everyone. If you get a directive to do something nasty to a person, it’s probably because they deserve it. They are likely not a team player and a threat to the HIVE as a whole.

The closer we get to the cut off point where all your movements, dialogue and actions are completely at the whim of the Oracle, the more you will be expected to resign yourself to it’s all-knowing benevolent control.

Thinking for yourself is no longer valued by the Oracle. Let the Oracle tell you exactly what you need in your life for the NWO to achieve their vision.