Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

Why are they so resolute in keeping us down? Because we contain sublime capabilities. Your body right now is figuring out how to deal with these electromagnetic forces so train well, love your body, know it is your co-pilot and trust in its brilliance. Walk with confidence in knowing you are beyond matter. You are matter and you are also "spirit" inhabiting your glorious spacecraft - your body. Think positive thoughts today and everyday. Sometimes the ignorance of the chimps around us can get us down, but remember, you are a sublime being, so you have capacities they want to quash. Go beyond the sound barrier in your cellular structure. Your thoughts are everything. Let's lift each other up. And let's build something new together. I'm ready, are you?

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Doug Youngman's avatar
Doug Youngman
8hEdited

Very soon the same people who shut your businesses and hampered your careers will be asking you to re-elect them so they can keep their jobs... never forget what they did to you.

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