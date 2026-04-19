I don’t give a shit about mind control.

I don’t give a shit about fusion centers (whatever they call them in Australia) working as mercenaries for foul governments, sharing our health records, police records, profile information, Facebook feeds, brain activity, and biometric data between the private and public sectors—all without our knowledge or consent.

I don’t care about governments owned by foul, massive financial interests while selling out the public, their rights, their futures, and their LIVES without a second thought.

I don’t care about big pharma convincing fools to fill their own and their families’ bodies with highly conductive graphene oxide and other foul nano-toxins, allowing them to be surveyed and modulated into illness and death.

I don’t care about the Trojan horse UN, Trojan horse governments with Trojan horse leaders, Trojan horse Intel introducing and enforcing Trojan horse laws—all for the benefit of a treasonous globalist cabal of child traffickers, financiers, drug dealers, and human traffickers who are literally taking over the people while the brain-dead masses just sit and stare, jaw agape—oblivious.

I don’t care about the multitude of foul symbols portrayed in our movies, music, and news every day, literally taunting us with references, concepts, propaganda, and stories that the majority are completely oblivious to but happy to watch if it means they don’t have to think.

I don’t care about the liars, thieves, and cheats in parliament lying through their teeth every day, telling us they are “moving to make things better” while selling us, our families, and humanity out for generations to come—possibly forever.

I don’t care about the hijacking of our police and military to be used as part of the UN globalist takeover, complicit in draconian surveillance, the total abolition of privacy, the rights of the people, fair treatment, freedom of speech, the right to protest, the right to be safe in your own homes and the attempted theft of the people’s God-given right of FREE WILL.

I don’t care about the chemtrails that fill our lungs and coat our skin in nano-particulates that soak in, filling us with poisonous elements, making our bodies addressable through electromagnetic frequencies—allowing remote and covert torture, surveillance, and modification of the body, mind, and psyche.

I don’t want to care about these things!

BUT I HAVE BEEN GIVEN NO CHOICE.

Our government is complicit in handing over the keys to our mind and body to foul PRIVATE INTERESTS under the guise of NATIONAL SECURITY—without informed consent and without RECOURSE!

All the while, they DENY IT IS HAPPENING AT ALL!

For what purpose? Why have they done such a thing?

To test out the CONTROL grid and pump our bodies full of foul chemicals and frequencies, DAY after DAY... To test out their cognitive warfare—the result of the Brain Initiative launched over a decade ago, designed to enable those who rule to take over the minds of the people, weaponize welfare and mental health, and turn neuroscience into MIND CONTROL. A non-stop onslaught on our MIND, BODY, and SOUL.

I JUST WANT TO SLEEP IN MY OWN HOUSE WITHOUT HAVING NANO TECHNOLOGY CRAWL INTO MY ORIFICES WHILE I ATTEMPT TO SLEEP!!!!

I just want to sit on the couch in front of the TV without the foul SCREAM of SYNTHETIC, WEAPONIZED TINNITUS ringing in my ears.

I just want to be able to wake after more than 3 hours of sleep without tinnitus and the foul-mouthed AI chatterbot abuse ringing in my head.

I just want to be able to go outside without having to go into quarantine every time I re-enter the house to rid myself of micro-strands that stick to every part of my body, causing discomfort and strange electric sensations all over my skin.

I just want to be able to breathe the outside “country” air without highly conductive elements adhering to the inside of my nasal passages, increasing and enabling Voice-to-Skull and other elements to enter the bloodstream—designed to survey, manipulate, and control.

I just want to be able to write and say what I want, when I want without a chatterbot judging my every move and inducing vigilante justice based on a set of principles created by those who believe they have the right to say and do ANYTHING but will not grant us that same right!

I want to be able to express myself, speak and write in truth without having pains induced all over my body as punishment for non-compliance.

I want to be able to live without sleep deprivation cutting years off my life!

How about being able to see what would have been a blue sky instead of thick plumes of nano-poison??

How about being a BIG MAN and OWNING UP TO IT instead of LYING like so many sacks of SHIT who have been BOUGHT OUT by the treasonous globalist clique!?

IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK??

FUCK THIS TREASONOUS GOVERNMENT AND ALL THE FUCKWIT NWO TRAITORS OF HUMANITY AND FREEDOM.

FUCK YOU!

YOU CAN ALL DO WHATEVER THE FUCK YOU WANT (you will anyway).

Believe what you want. Go watch another movie full of dystopia and completely MISS the IRONY (you can be sure those who funded and produced it WON’T—they are LAUGHING at your stupidity while the grid CLOSES IN).

Another TV series encouraging loose morals, perversion, idol-worship, and violence?

Go listen to the music, telling you what will come tomorrow, by a bunch of propped-up, talent-less, agenda-pushing fucks who are only there because they toed the line and will be gone as soon as they have served their purpose in yet another masonic sacrifice made to look like a bathtub suicide.

They were the same stars that they have gotten us to worship to the point that when they told you to get our children jabbed with nano-poison that allows the state to SURVEY and CONTROL then, we believed them! Trading our children’s sovereignty and health just to protect them from a 5G fabricated flu!

It seems that empathy is officially DEAD... This coincided with those who are taking over the treasonous governments around the world to participate in the New World Order.

Fuck the spineless Australian (and US and UK and Canadian) institutions whose current job is to make sure YOU CAN’T see the TRUTH and convince you to welcome the moves designed to decimate your health, money, rights, capacity to think, and eventually freewill itself!

When 6G rolls around, DEATH WILL COME to all who speak out of line. And for the remaining? You will HAVE NOTHING, but YOU WILL BE HAPPY! You know why? BECAUSE YOU WILL BE WHATEVER THE FILTHY SYSTEM TELLS YOU TO BE! Those who aren’t—they will be dealt with - Why do you think they have just introduced laws that allow ASIO (the AU version of CIA) to basically kidnap and detain anyone without warrant, oversight, or recourse!?

Because that’s how DICTATORSHIPS operate, that’s why!

It’s one step from the white van and men dressed in black grabbing you off the street, putting a bag over your head, and driving you away never to be seen again (actually, I think it’s already there; they have just changed the law to catch up to the reality)...

Fuck the NWO Globalist, technocratic, authoritarian c*nt cabal and those who support them—their criminal cartel of sex, drugs, guns, power, death, and perversion.

They are using countless innocent people worldwide to test out their new targeting systems that know where you are, what you are doing, what you are thinking, what your weaknesses are, what you have for breakfast, when you shit, how long you take in the shower, what your sexual desires are, what makes you happy, what makes you sad, who your friends are, who your enemies are. And they can drop suggestions into people’s heads indistinguishable from their inner thoughts!

And for those on these programs, they are gaslit and set up at every turn—from healthcare to mental health, politics to the media.

The whole system is like a pack of ravenous, rabid wolves—hungry for blood.

FUCK YOU.



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