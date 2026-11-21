Before We Begin

Let me give you a rundown of how the automated, AI-driven neurological weapons system and cognitive warfare machine actually operates — because before we can talk about why any of this happens, it helps to understand what it is we are dealing with.

How the Machine Operates

When you are first switched on to the machine, they usually make themselves known through voice to skull. It manifests as voices speaking to you inside your head. This is not delusion. You really hear them, as clearly as though the person were standing in the room with you. More often than not the voice is someone you know, because they can imitate any voice they hold a recording of — and that means everyone, including you.

They can even make you believe the voices are coming from a place in three-dimensional space: up on the roof, inside the walls, outside your house, from your neighbour’s house. This is precisely why you so often hear of “crazy people” — serial killers among them — saying they could hear voices coming from within the walls. The voices may sound like friends, family, associates, gangs, or, very commonly, authorities: spies, police, other entities.

From that point on, you experience waves of attack, which I call sieges. They can run from minutes through to weeks at a time, without a break.

The Forms of Attack

The main forms of attack are usually what people refer to as microwave, electronic and cybernetic weapons attacks; neurological attacks; tinnitus; and voice to skull. These attacks are capable of inflicting a whole catalogue of sensations on the body: pulsed vibration, pin-prick burns, a crawling feeling under the skin, prickling, static or electrical sensations on the skin, muscle pains, organ pains, stabbing pains in the heart, burning sensations in the buttocks and intestines, nausea, forced limb movement, forced speech, muscle spasms, nerve pain such as sciatica, joint pain, cramps, heating and cooling, burns, and needle jabs.

Blocking Every Avenue

When you try to rest, sensations are induced around the body to stop you sleeping. The purpose is sleep deprivation, which makes you easier to control and easier to provoke.

If you try to sit quietly, you will experience heavy tinnitus that sounds like insects eating away at the inside of your head. If you try to write about it, you will be harassed every minute that you attempt to put any information out about the problem. If you try to lie down and watch television, you will be harassed while you are watching it — and if you drift off to sleep, you will be woken with vibrations and painful sensations around the body. If you try to work, you will be harassed with physical sensations around the body.

If you try to tell anyone, that person will be made not to believe what you are saying, and will react either aggressively or with disbelief. If you try to go to the police, you will be committed, or referred to mental health. If you go to mental health, you will be diagnosed and pathologised, most likely placed on medication, and possibly committed. If you go to a doctor, hospital or health professional, they will find no sign of damage and may refer you to mental health.

Every Thought Is Read

The machine will respond to everything you think. If you get angry, the machine becomes even more aggressive. If you get sad, the machine becomes more aggressive. Any strong emotion at all, and the machine becomes more aggressive. Any assumptions you make about what the machine is doing, and why it is doing it, will generally be supported by the machine. It uses your incorrect assumptions against you.

If you go into Facebook, just by visiting it, the machine will attack you more strongly. If you post anything the machine does not want you to post, it will attack you more strongly. If you shower, or bathe, or go to the toilet, the machine will respond as though it is watching your every move.

Attacks on Your Technology

In addition to the physical and neurological attacks and sensations, you will also experience attacks on your technology — your computer, your mobile phones. These will often be hacked and controlled by the same system, in concert with the other attacks. It is a complete grid designed to put you in a living hell.

The complications on your phone and your computer will arise at the worst possible time, in the worst possible mood: once you have already been harassed and you are already at your wit’s end, then the technology starts to play up as well. Often these technical attacks will prevent you sharing your story, or communicating with others about what you are going through — so that by the time you do reach people, you appear unhinged and hysterical.

All of this can occur in your house or anywhere else, even while you are sitting right next to a friend or family member, without them even realising that it is happening.

No End in Sight

The machine will continue to do this every minute of every day until it decides the current wave of attack is over. That is generally only once many days have passed, or once you have had a public breakdown that makes you look like you have a mental illness. It is like being in hell, while the whole world around you is deceived into not being able to see it. All they see is you doing this to yourself. They see a mentally ill person.

Once the machine has made you look crazy for the current round, sometimes it will stop. Other times it will continue to push you even further. Sometimes it feels as though there will be no end to the harassment.

This is not mental illness. This is a carefully crafted weapon of destruction and eugenics, designed to drive a person to violence and suicide.

Why Would They Do This to Someone?

Now I want to cover the reason targets are put through all of this. The very simple answer is mind control — specifically, trauma-based mind control. The whole reason for all of these actions is to lead you into becoming a malleable person who has lost all will to live, and who is therefore easily controlled. When you lose your spirit, you are dominable. When you keep your spirit, you are indomitable.

Trauma-Based Mind Control

The whole point of absolutely everything they put us through, when it comes to the torture, is trauma-based mind control. It is to make you easier to control; to make you do something you would not normally do. That is the definition of mind control: to make you do something you normally would not do. And so absolutely everything that is done to you is done in order to make you do something you normally would not do.

Sleep Deprivation and Isolation

Sleep deprivation and isolation are two of the core principles of mind control. You isolate the subject so that, for starters, they have only their V2K to listen to. The V2K uses insults to break you down — to make you easier to control, to make you lose self-worth. The sleep deprivation makes you more impressionable. It makes your judgment worse. It affects your brain processes and makes it difficult for the brain to make good judgments, and therefore you are easier to control.

Torture as Interrogation

The physical attacks exist to stop you sleeping, stop you resting, stop you being comfortable. These are all torture techniques. They are interrogation techniques. They are what is done to prisoners of war. They are straight out of the interrogation handbook — the KUBARK manual, out of the CIA, from the sixties or early seventies.

Programmed While You Sleep

And often, when you are allowed to sleep, you are being programmed while you sleep. The V2K will sit just below conscious level, and your subconscious will hear it while you are in states that make you receptive to the messages being sent. This way they can plant impulses and triggers, and affect your urges, your beliefs and your actions. This is why targets often have crazy stories to explain what is happening: because they have been programmed, often to believe those crazy explanations.

Not that what we are going through is not crazy in itself, because it is. But the explanations targets come out with are sometimes so ridiculous — and this is why. It also serves to make you more isolated, and to make people think you are more crazy than the amount of crazy we all have a right to be, considering what it is we are going through.

This type of programming is happening to most people without their awareness.

Who Is Doing This?

So who is doing this? The who and the why is the next part. Why would they attack us?

You do not have to be someone special to be mind controlled. Take a look at all of your school shooters. Take a look at all of the people stabbing people in the streets. Take a look at all the people having accidents. Do they look special? Are they diplomats? Are they our top five percent, our agents? No. They are just normal people.

In order for an establishment to continue to hold control — especially when they are conducting themselves in an abhorrent manner — they need to continue the narrative, and make it seem as though the general populace is in danger. To do this, they use the mental health card, and say that there are people out there who are crazy. This serves them twofold.

One, it allows them to get rid of people who they know they cannot fully control, or who are against them. You get rid of the people who are against you. The first thing Hitler did when he got into power was burn down the Reichstag, then blame it on the opposition, round them up and kill them. This is what we are looking at.

So who would do that? Well, I have just answered it, have I not? It is an establishment. And an establishment is not a country. It is not a company. It is not a doctrine or a religion. It is an establishment. It is a mob. It is a cartel. It includes many players from many walks of life and different backgrounds. It includes our governments. It includes parts of our authority. It includes parts of our churches. It includes the banks, the big corporations. It includes Google, ChatGPT and companies of that type. A lot of tech bros. It includes your Starlink, your Elon Musks. They are all doing the bidding to ensure this programme continues.

There is different compartmentalisation. Some of them do not have a clue what is happening. Some of them do. But the establishment — those at the very top, the Trilateral Commission, the Committee of 300, the top level of the secret societies — they are the ones we are talking about as the big players in this filthy game. And they rule the world. They do not just run this programme. They tell the TV what to say. They curate the news. They curate our science. They curate our religions. They curate our education. They curate our health care system. They curate our telecommunications. They curate our history. And this is the monster we are up against.

Natural Law

And now I just want to end on this.

I am a believer in natural law, and natural law is very pragmatic and down to earth. It does not require any special god. It does not require any special philosophy, apart from this: a populace that bases itself in immoral acts will soon find itself in a situation where its freedom is no longer. That is what you give away when you act in an immoral way.

And when I say an immoral way, I am talking about the basics. Do not kill. Do not steal. Do not take away a person’s freedom. Do not stop a person from doing what they wish to do, if they are not harming anyone. Do no harm. It is very simple.

As soon as you belong to a school of belief in which a group — a government, for instance — should have the power to incarcerate, to harm, to take people, to force people to act in a certain way by force, by violence and by murder, then you are supporting immoral action. You are a part of that. So you are either with them or you are not. And if you are with them, you are condoning immoral acts.

Take a look at our establishment. It is led by rapists, murderers and abhorrent, immoral characters. Liars, cheats, thieves. And this is where we sit at the moment. Our freedom is only a hair’s breadth away from being completely lost. You either condone this action or you do not. If you condone it, you support it. If you support it, you are acting immorally.

And that is all.

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