Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hoehn's avatar
Mike Hoehn
7d

Good stuff

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
7d

Hi Gecko

I’ve done this in my own mind many times over the years: “The mind can be trained to resist intrusion.”

But reality comes back into play because there is always something there to “fix”. There are times when all this is so overwhelming. I think about Engida Lemma and his courage and fearlessness. I wonder if I have any of what he had.

Thank you for giving us something to really think about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gecko Pico
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture