INTRODUCTION

The foul have done us a favor in targeting us.... They have identified a group of exceptional people who carry a TRUTH and integrity that is greater than the average person. It has been said that many of those who have been chosen for decomposition, have been selected because our connection to this TRUTH! I speak of the an inherent understanding or intuition that guides us. An ability to see through the illusion and deception to the reality. Perhaps we were selected because of our high brain activity - i.e. we use more of our brains than the average person! This is a sign of the divine spark! The ability to discern lies from truth. Critical thinking skills! The POWER we harness is greater than the average. That is why they fear us! Let us combine our powers and become an UNSTOPPABLE force.

Our WILLS and intentions are strong. Our abilities to MANIFEST are strong (that is why they attempt to pervert us with their subliminals)! Our WILLS COMBINED form an UNSTOPPABLE POWER!

Let us COME TOGETHER and bring TRUTH to the LIES. Let the truth be heard across all the lands. Let us leave no stone un-turned. Let us leave no shadow of doubt!

INTENT

CONFUSION/OPPOSITION - Those who PLOT against us are met with CONFUSION and OPPOSITION at every turn as KARMA is at play:



May the deceivers plans be met with strife and all of them turn sour.

Minute after minute, hour after Hour!

TREACHERY/ISOLATION - We invite treachery into their camp. They begin to attack each other:



Egos, Pride and Disagreement is the harvest they have sown.

In their selfish climb to power, they are left out on their OWN!

REVELATION - Those who are complicit in crimes against the masses will awaken and turn to TRUTH:



Those who have a heart see the error of their ways, and turn to truth instead of lies to heal their wicked ways!

TRANSPARENCY - Those who are deceived become aware of the reality. Own systems of power are transformed to demand transparency for those POWER:



The veil of foul deceit, revealed for us to see.

TRUTH defeats the DARKNESS leaving TRANSPARENCY!

UNDERSTANDING - An awakening occurs as the people’s understanding grows:

We awoke to the foul control that caused us all the tears,

That imbued us with an understanding that echoes through the years!

HEALING - The pain and suffering we endure is turned around into resiliance, wisdom and understanding



Those who opposed us with the aim of the darkest ill intent, Were shocked to find they created a those whose wills could not be bent. With every attack instead of defeat our people just grew stronger.

Until that strength was unleashed, they could hide their ill no longer.

DECOMPOSITION - The old systems of control are EXPOSED and DESTROYED:



All the systems of control are forcibly shut down.

By decree of all THE PEOPLE, we burnt them to the ground!

JUSTICE - Justice is served!



Justice fell upon those who allowed such treachery

They ANSWERED TO THE PEOPLE for everyone world to SEE!

DECENTRALISATION - Systems are recreated with the Co-operative model. People who contribute to projects get a SHARE in that project. Everyone involved gets an EQUAL vote. Issues are raised transparently and put to the people . Everyone has an EQUAL VOICE. Censorship is outlawed.

We no longer worship those who rule, For to give trust without accountability is only for the fool! RESTORATION/REBIRTH - Rebirth! - The beginnings of a NEW AGE, off to a rocky start but having laid the foundations for a REAL GOLDEN AGE for the PEOPLE. HUMANITARIAN in nature it is WRITTEN in the COSMOS itself - represented by AQUARIUS! Humanitarian, the collective. Working together not through deceit and division but through the collective wills, compassion and understanding. A new catch cry is heard - BY THE PEOPLE, FOR THE PEOPLE!

The true meaning of the WATER BEARER is in SERVICE to the people. She carries the water so that the people may be NOURISHED THIS SHALL PREVAIL!



And so we finally come full circle, the coming of an age,

And all that came before us, led to break open the cage,

The lessons that were learnt by all were tragic but hilarious,

But caring and collective service is carried by Aquarius.

Humanitarian is what the water bearer be,

Attempts to build Dictatorships allowed all of us to see,

That those who lead can never be trusted with all the power,

For the people must always be in charge and SELFISHNESS DEVOUR!

For true leadership is not conducted through force and orders given

A true leader is one who serves the people whose intentions are not hidden

Transparency and service is what paves the way to be

A new age that is coming for all HUMANITY!

SIDE-NOTE: The PROTOCOLS of ZION (the Satanic Covenant) is to be REVERSED. This is to be done by breaking it down line by line and producing a HEALING for each point. This foul document must be addressed in opposition through its re-writing and it’s power laid to rest.

ACTION

Precursor actions?

Re-write the Protocols of the Elders Zion to reverse it’s effects People must be brought up to speed on topics of manifestation in order to understand how intent is focused. Establish breathing exercises/ harmonious music and binaural beats. Establish communication channels. In it’s simplest form we offer a radio station style stream where we guide people through. This allows for infinite growth as many people can stream simultaneously and all we need to do is share the link and the TIME for every time-zone! It’s best if everyone join as at the same time but we could have multiple sessions regularly in order to deal with various time-zones. Writing of incantation for each intent in the past tense - we have already won - it has already come to be. We are celebrating NOT ASKING or BEGGING!!

What does a session look like??

We contact all those who command a following in order to assemble as many people as possible to conduct a stream that is GLOBAL AND SYNCHRONIZED! We come together in order to MANIFEST through combined affirmation/prayer/meditation with the aim to focus our intent and will upon the given outcomes We raise our energies with the use of Song and Prayer; being GRATEFUL to be part of such an amazing group of people with the ability to achieve SO MUCH! ALL DOUBT IS CAST ASIDE! We go through each of the aforementioned intents via use of custom incantation that describes the outcome HAVING COME TO BE! Each incantation has background audio that combines: Binaural beats Subliminal and Supraliminal statements that support each given intent. Possible use of visual cues to re-enforce the message and intent. Use of LAW ATTRACTION rules and GATEWAY PROCESS - We put ourselves in the state of having ALREADY ACHIEVED WHAT WE WANT.... This leaves the universe NO DOUBT AS TO OUR INTENT and will ALWAYS RESPOND IN KIND! We celebrate and THANK THE CREATOR for HEARING US and allowing us to COME TOGETHER IN VICTORY and HARMONY! WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS

The effectiveness of these methods ALONE works wonders.. But when they are done in unison with others, these practices send out a VERY POWERFUL ENERGY that can CHANGE THE WORLD!

This post is a seed that plants an intention. Believe it and feel it. Note that the affirmations for each of the points of INTENT are written in the PAST TENSE. This is designed to make you IMAGINE and feel yourself in that place. Where all that we wished has come to be! Align your focus on this place for a time and watch the Universe align with this vision. This can happen MUCH FASTER than you believe.

Bringing it together

Here is the whole thing again without the headings and descriptions:

The deceivers plans are met with strife and all of them turn sour.

Minute after minute, hour after Hour!



Egos, Pride and Disagreement is the harvest they have sown.

In their selfish climb to power, they are left out on their OWN!



Those who have a heart see the error of their ways,

and turn to truth instead of lies to heal their wicked ways!



The veil of foul deceit, is revealed for us to see.

TRUTH defeats the DARKNESS leaving TRANSPARENCY! We awoke to the foul control that caused us all the tears,

That imbued us with an understanding that echoes through the years! Those who opposed us with the aim of the darkest ill intent,

Were shocked to find they created those whose wills could not be bent. With every attack instead of defeat our people just grew stronger.

Until that strength was unleashed, they could hide their ill no longer. All the systems of control were forcibly shut down.

By decree of all THE PEOPLE, we burnt them to the ground!



Justice fell upon those who allowed such treachery,

They ANSWERED TO THE PEOPLE for all the world to SEE! We reclaimed the reigns from those people who rule,

For to give trust without accountability is only for the fool!



And so we finally come full circle, the coming of an age,

And all that came before us, led to break open the cage,

The lessons that were learnt by all were tragic but hilarious,

But caring and collective service is carried by Aquarius. Humanitarian is what the water bearer be,

Attempts to build Dictatorships allowed all of us to see,

That those who lead can never be trusted with all the power,

For the people must always be in charge and SELFISH WAYS DEVOURED! For true leadership is not conducted through force and orders given.

A true leader is one who serves the people, their intentions are not hidden.

Transparency and service is what paves the way to be.

A new age that is coming for all HUMANITY!

THE PEOPLE RISE - TOGETHER WE STAND

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!