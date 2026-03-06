OK, so this is hilarious…

The Gateway Pundit reports that Retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, a former commander of the Phillips Research Site at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, has been reported missing.

McCasland, 68, who oversaw advanced directed-energy weapons research and holds a PhD in astronautical engineering, was last seen Friday morning near Albuquerque. Authorities suggest that they are "uncertain of his direction or what he was wearing". Local law enforcement, in coordination with Kirtland Air Force Base officials, are reportedly "actively searching for him".

What I find extremely suspicious is this: as many of my readers know, the locations of important personnel should be known to higher ranks of the Air Force and Intel—especially those working on high-level projects related to directed-energy weapons.

If the military and intel can put resources into following homeless civilians around to harass or surveil them, they would surely know the movements of a high-ranking official. Surely they are aware of every move of an Air Force general working on highly classified weapons. Would national security not require that such individuals are closely monitored to prevent unauthorized interactions with foreign actors, like the Russians or Chinese?

So, are the resources that should be devoted to real national security instead being used to harass average citizens for unknown reasons?

This is just another high-profile story highlighting a clear discrepancy. Current surveillance technology allows those with proper clearance to know the location of virtually anyone at any time. If the government admitted this openly, operations like their child trafficking networks would collapse in real time.

My guess is they would know when he goes to the restroom in the morning and how many breaths he takes before… well, you get the idea. Given that, it seems unlikely he would simply “go missing” without explanation. It’s more probable that he was either murdered for knowing too much or blowing the whistle or placed in a witness protection program. My bet leans toward the latter: once people realize he is involved in the tech that could control the public, his safety would be at serious risk.

The same goes for all those involved in creating the NWO Global Control Grid, including illegal surveillance and energy weapons being deployed on everyday citizens. No wonder so many billionaires are building underground bunkers in New Zealand—they anticipate a backlash.

Thanks to Kevin Boykin for sharing this article with me

