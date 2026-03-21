A Different Kind of Origin Story

Amazon’s rise is widely regarded as one of the defining business success stories of the modern era. Founded in the mid-1990s as an online bookstore, it grew into a global e-commerce and logistics powerhouse generating hundreds of billions in annual revenue.

But testimony provided by Targeted Individual Lloyd Michael Hamilton presents a significantly different—and more concerning—narrative.

According to Hamilton, his father — Canadian entrepreneur Lawrence Hamilton — was developing a large-scale global commerce system years before Amazon’s expansion. He alleges that this system, which had already demonstrated strong early traction and revenue generation, collapsed after its core plans were stolen following a 1994 meeting with Jeff Bezos.

At the center of this account is not only a disputed business interaction, but a broader allegation: that Lawrence Hamilton was subjected to organized targeting including sustained coordinated attacks and external pressure designed to destabilize both his personal life and his business operations at a critical moment of growth.

1990: Recruitment — and Refusal

Lloyd Michael Hamilton traces the origins of these events back to July 4, 1990. At the time, he was 12 years old.

He states that he was approached by an individual named Bradley John Henderson and invited to participate in what was described to him as “National Security Organized Gang Stalking”, a stasi-like system, targeting selected individuals who were fraudulently placed on to a “Terrorist Watch List” as “Targeted Individuals”.

He claims that he was shown what he describes as advanced technologies, including what he refers to as “directed energy weapons”.

It was at this point that Hamilton declined.

He describes the system as involving coordinated methods intended to destabilize individuals across multiple domains, including:

Continuous surveillance

Psychological pressure

Social and financial disruption

Technological interference

He was told the aim of the program was to induce one of the following four outcomes:

Homelessness. Hospitalization. Jail, Framed, Convicted, Sentenced to a Lengthy Prison stay Accidental, Voluntary, Death by Poisoning, Forced Suicide, or Murder made to look like Suicide.

According to Hamilton, shortly after refusing involvement, he began experiencing many of the same methods he had been shown—ongoing surveillance, environmental disruption, and social interference that, he says, have persisted over time.

These claims have not been independently verified.

The Real Target: A Growing Business

Lloyd Michael Hamilton believes his father was being targeted as part of a campaign to ensure that Lloyd would not inherit the fortune built up by his father.

At the time, Lawrence Hamilton was building multiple interconnected businesses, including:

Dial-A-Purchase Ltd (est. 1987)

Straight Up Marketing Systems Ltd (est. 1990)

International Shopping Group Ltd (est. 1992)

According to Lloyd’s testimony, these ventures had already generated millions in revenue and were demonstrating strong early momentum. He states that seminar-based operations alone produced approximately $7.7 million during one campaign, with expansion plans projecting up to $7.4 billion in annual global revenue.

He alleges that this period of growth was met with a consistent pattern of disruption, including:

Interference with business operations

Legal and regulatory pressure

Financial destabilization

Blocked expansion opportunities

He describes this as a structured methodology—applying pressure across multiple domains simultaneously until long-term viability was eroded.

1994: The Meeting with Jeff Bezos

In 1994, Lawrence Hamilton traveled to Bellevue, Washington, where he met Jeff Bezos. At the time, Amazon was an early-stage startup operating primarily as an online bookstore.

According to Lloyd Hamilton, his father was seeking a technical partner capable of building an online platform for what he describes as a global commerce system. He states that Lawrence provided Bezos with detailed business plans and operational manuals outlining the system’s structure.

Hamilton alleges that:

A $5,000 cash payment was made

Bezos agreed to build and host the platform

The materials were to be returned within two weeks

The proposed platform was intended to function as a large-scale online marketplace—years before e-commerce became mainstream.

The Disappearance of the Plans

According to Lloyd, the materials were never returned to his father.

He states that in the weeks and months following the meeting, attempts to contact Bezos were unsuccessful, and that the contact number eventually became inactive. He further alleges that information later relayed to his father suggested the business plans may have been offered for sale before being repurposed.

In less than a year, Amazon re-emerged with an expanded model, moving beyond books into a broader online retail platform.

Hamilton believes this represented the loss of proprietary intellectual property and a critical turning point in his father’s business trajectory.

Diverging Outcomes

Following the 1994 meeting, Lloyd Hamilton stated that his father’s business declined under continued pressure, while Amazon expanded rapidly.

Today, Amazon reports annual revenues exceeding $500 billion and maintains a valuation above $1 trillion USD.

He contrasts this with what he describes as his father’s projected trajectory:

~$7.4 billion in projected annual revenue

A potential top-tier position among North American enterprises

Long-term enterprise value exceeding $200 billion

One System Falls — Another Rises

Hamilton System - ~$7.4B/year projected, Expansion trajectory, Disrupted and collapsed

Amazon - $500B+/year actual, Achieved global scale, Global dominance

Lloyd Hamilton suggests that the theft of his fathers IP contributed greatly to the rise of Amazon into a the global procurement behemoth that it is today – at the expense of his father’s enterprise. Effectively he claims that Bezos stole his fathers plans and used them to expand his own enterprise while disrupting and effectively destroying the growth of his competitor.

Later Claims and Parallels

Years later, whistleblower Bryan Kofron (Justin Carter) came forward.

He alleged that prior to 2017 while working for Security Industry Specialists, he participated in:

Surveillance and targeting operations carried out on behalf of Amazon

They describe systems involving:

24/7 invasive and covert surveillance and monitoring of individuals

Coordinated targeting with energy weapons

Technological oversight

The complete disruption and destruction of a person socially, financially, psychologically and physically.

— elements that closely resemble what Lloyd says he had been exposed to since meeting with Bradley decades earlier.

The Human Impact

Lloyd Hamilton states that the alleged targeting of his father did not end with business decline.

He describes prolonged periods of instability affecting financial security, reputation, and personal well-being—conditions he characterizes as cumulative and deeply destabilizing over time.

On July 4, 2008, exactly 18 years after he was offered to work as an Organized Stalker, Lawrence Hamilton passed away at the age of 66.

Lloyd believes his father’s death followed years of sustained pressure that he describes as deliberate and destructive.

A Sequence of Events — or Coincidence?

Lloyd Hamilton presents his account as a sequence:

An alleged recruitment into a targeting system (1990)

Refusal and subsequent personal targeting (on going)

Parallel disruption of his fathers growing business

A key meeting involving transfer of business plans (1994)

Disappearance of those materials

Collapse of his father’s enterprise

Expansion of Jeff Bezos’ Amazon platform.

Testimony that Amazon is involved with illegal Gang Stalking and Targeting of innocent civilians.

He believes this sequence reflects a pattern rather than coincidence.

The Question That Remains

Are these events unrelated—or part of a larger pattern, as alleged?

And if there is any connection, what role—if any—did the 1994 exchange of business plans play in the development of what would become one of the most powerful companies in the world?

Is illegal and covert surveillance, organized stalking and targeting a method commonly used by powerful actors to disrupt, survey and steal IP from up and coming entrepreneurs?

How many others have had their ideas stolen and their lives destroyed by those who have access to the network of foul surveillance technologies and methods of remote control and harm.

And as these technologies have become greater, how does anyone get ahead in a world where your every move is being monitored?

How does one forge ahead if your ideas can be stolen out from under your nose?

How does one get ahead of those who have monopolies can destroy your life if you are a threat their business?

So many questions and YET NO JUSTICE. But the TRUTH always finds a way.

This article is based on testimony provided by Lloyd Hamilton and publicly available statements attributed to Bryan Kofron (aka Justin Carter).

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