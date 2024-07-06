This is an open letter to those political figures who continue to support Global tyranny and depopulation, spreading lies through deception, illness and diseases packaged as medicines, the ever tightening noose of the illegitimate draconian laws disguised as PROTECTION, fake climate alarmism in the guise of ENVIRONMENTALISM, and destructive family values masquerading as EQUALITY.

What was once a great nation is now officially in tatters. That Commonwealth is NO LONGER as what Commonwealth of the people would so willingly throw the People UNDER THE BUS then pretend they were trying to help?

I see you. I see your FARCE.. I see your LIES. I see your deception!

I see these things and I want you to know...

THEY HAVE NOT GONE UNNOTICED!

You see I am not like you.. The Serpent, the snake, the viper, the parasite, the scum, the vampyre, the IMPOSTOR!

I don't believe in HOARDING KNOWLEDGE for myself. I don't believe in DECEIVING OTHERS for my own gain...

I don't believe in KILLING for PROFITS.

I don't believe in a need to CONTROL the people.. Because I DON'T FEAR THE PEOPLE.. THE PEOPLE ARE GOOD.. They THE PEOPLE don't GAS LIGHT and INCITE VIOLENCE.. They DON'T deliberately mislead, they don't steal off you EVERY DAY and use it against you. AND they certainly don't STEAL OFF us using it to DEVELOP WAYS to KILL YOUR FAMILY then make you DIG their GRAVES to save them from having to do it.

They don't KILL Grandma to SAVE on payments in PENSIONS or get their hands on a piece of their RETIREMENT FUNDS.

They don't create fake pandemics to frighten us then use the hysteria to instill draconian laws signed in late on the eve of a national holiday that infringe on OUR GOD GIVEN human rights!

They don't create PERVERSION in the disuse of entertainment or equality.

They don't use Equity as a way to suck OUR LIFE FORCE in the form of money gained from years of BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS working making corrupt interests RICH just to afford to have a roof over our heads.

They don't spend the nations DWINDLING WEALTH in order to have an excuse to PRINT MORE MONEY, devaluing dollars held by those who have slaved away for a LIFETIME of WORKING 9 to 5 EVERY DAY for over 40 years, only to steal it all back off us in the form of INFLATION, BILLS AND TAXES!

They don't facilitate deals between BIG TECH and the MEDIA to the benefit THEMSELVES while weaponizing the MEDIA against US.

The don’t simultaneously introduce laws to force Social Media Platforms to CENSOR the voice of the people.

They don’t introduce far reaching laws taking away the rights of average citizens making them vulnerable to abuse and HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS.

They don't INDUCE a National Energy Crisis under fake environmentalism by shutting down all the coal power plants and at the same time SELLING ever increasing RECORD AMOUNTS of coal and gas to China to BURN ON OUR BEHALF while we are left to choose between food and warmth.

They don't allow global interests to PAINT THE SKY in POISONS for days on end, obscuring the life-giving SUNSHINE and fumigating us with Aluminium and Graphine Oxide and Beryllium more causing respiratory illness, Dementia, Alzheimer's and more!

They don't send their people to their DEATHS in SENSELESS WARS all the WHILE PROFITING from them!

They don't install education curriculum DESIGNED to keep you DUMB and COMPLIANT and label those who call out their LIES “Right-wing extremists”, “Conspiracy Theorists” and even “Terrorists”!

YOU ARE THE TERRORISTS!

YOU LIE about medications that aren't safe and effective being VOLUNTARY only to offer US the choice between keeping their JOB and being clear of POISON and excluded from Society!

You make us have to choose if our child will be POISONED and EDUCATED or CLEAN and OUTCAST.

You OBSCURE and SKEW THE DATA to ensure that we don’t see the damage you a doing! You think we don’t see!?

You use FEIGNED EQUALITY instigated by United Nations Policy as a DISTRACTION and tool of DIVISION. Thrusting PRIVILEGE on groups you label “minorities”, that THEY NEVER ASKED FOR, which in turn incites VIOLENCE and HATRED against them.

We see you!

We see you developing weapons behind our back and deploying them in every city and town across the nation in the guise of TELECOMMUNICATIONS.

We see you targeting our friends and family with this technology, making their lives hell, if they step out of line or look like they might be a threat to your POWER and to prevent them from exposing YOUR LIES!

How dare you employ such filthy, disgusting tactics to fool the people and keep them down..

How dare you stifle their light and their RIGHTS!

WHO ARE YOU to make these types of choices while LYING through your teeth, creating DISTRACTION, CONFUSION and DIVISION amongst the people to stop them from seeing the TRUTH?

YOU SCRATCH THE BACKS of BIG GLOBAL INTERESTS via United Nations policies raping our LAND, WATERWAYS, FORESTS AND PEOPLE while making them and YOURSELF RICH at the expense of the people!

YOU SELL US TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER without a second thought…

You use an illegitimate PARLIAMENT brought in through DECEPTION AND FRAUD to control.

You pretend to be giving Native Australians' a VOICE while simultaneously calling to CENSOR THE VOICE of ALL Australians!

The people are LAMBS... YOU and those you support are WOLVES, CHARLATANS, FRAUDSTERS, TRICKSTERS, DECEIVERS and LIARS WITH VENOMOUS SHARKS TEETH, the stealth of a FOX and the STING of a SCORPION and the STENCH of a SKUNK.

YOU ARE FOUL!

Beginning immediately WE call for those involved in such TREASONOUS activity to stand down. WE implore the great people of the COMMONWEALTH the STAND UP!.. It is time to that we show those who wish to HARM US that we are NO LONGER GOING TO ALLOW THIS.

We DO NOT give permission for you to USE US like this.. WE are not SLAVES. We are PEOPLE and each of us are EQUAL in the eyes of GOD. We are not TOOLS to be used then DISPOSED of. We have RIGHTS and we intend to EXERCISE those rights.

Now is the time to ACT…