First, it was “Havana Syndrome”. Then it was changed to “Anomalous Health Incidents”.

Now Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI) have now been officially rebranded as Directed Energy Bio Effects (DEBE).

Cool, eh? Well - not really.

If you keep moving the name, it loses potency on the web. And more importantly - it loses its HISTORY.

People searching for one term will not find the other, and so it’s a way to ensure the public cannot get the full story.

This is all a playbook.

Those who control the name of things - control the narrative.

Control the narrative, control the perception.

And let’s look at these names. Havana Syndrome:

Havana makes it sound like it’s foreign. Specifically, it makes it sound like it came from Cuba.

Syndrome makes it sound like a cluster of symptoms. a “condition” to be “treated”

What it doesn’t sound like is what it is: a genetically engineered person being indiscriminately attacked and tortured by electromagnetic frequencies.

The term “Anomalous Health Incident” was equally as stupid or worse.

It made it sound as if the person had some weird health condition - like a disease.

It’s not “anomalous” and it’s not a health condition! The person is a victim of disgusting neurological and energy weapons! They are being ATTACKED!

And it’s definitely not an “incident” which makes it sound like it happens once and then that’s it! (unless you are a CIA officer who got “hit by it” and describes their experience of it on 60 Minutes as though it hit them once and that was it).

This is not a punch in the face. For most, once it begins - it never goes away!

The people I know being attacked by this foul weapons system are suffering under these attacks ALL DAY, EVERY DAY! It’s not like a kick in the nuts!

It’s non-stop torture and harassment until you either go crazy, get committed, arrested, kill yourself or finally die from the effects.

You see what I mean? It’s all PERCEPTION MANAGEMENT.

The obvious problem with “DEBE” is… well, try doing a search for “DEBE” on the internet. You’ll probably get so many hits and I BET you won’t find anything related to Havana Syndrome or AHIs!

This is a way to erase all history on the topic of Havana Syndrome and AHIs! It’s starting the timeline anew!

All the while, they’ll keep on lying to you about the attacks coming from “foreign actors” brandishing suitcases in hotel rooms attacking “only the very best” agents and diplomats!

Or lies of terrorist hackers - while feigning concern for the people being driven to end their own lives - while the attacks continue unabated for countless innocent victims, every day at the hands of their filthy automated AI-driven population decimation machines.

They don’t give a flying f*ck for you or anyone except their disgusting body-hacking, mind-control agenda!

They want population reduction and total control over the remaining chumps (which looks to be working just fine so far).

The ones making and changing the names - are the ones who are guilty of the crime.

They wish to erase history once again.

Meanwhile the “population management” continues unabated….

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