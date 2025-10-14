Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Pasheen Stonebrooke
2d

Oh no...I feel your pain...after years of hits in the stomach area myself - and this is just my guess - it can rip into your intestines...and create a diverticulitis condition...very painful...

I notice a divertic flare up after stomach and solar plexis attacks too...solar plexis seems to be on my "dance" card...

I mention it because I've found a natural remedy - rather than the usual hideous pHARMa antibiotics. Rub the area with peppermint oil...and get some dandelion liquid extract - do both at least twice a day and the divertic pain will be gone in two or three days and you will have instant relief too...

Here's the link for the dandelion - do a dropper full twice a day...and the peppermint rub - great natural remedy for everyone suffering with diverticulitis...

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C5K32GPR?ref_=ppx_hzsearch_conn_dt_b_fed_asin_title_1

And a small red light belt or pad really helps with any pain and inflammation...they are not that expensive and it is so helpful...

Hang in there...sending you strength...

Patrick Sklorz
2d

Hello my brother. I did the same. I recorded this stuff (mostly like nazi parols and weird pedo stuff - now guess who might run our world in from the shadows - extremely secretly phahah) from my room and my balcony with a microphone aswell. I have hours over hours of material, but I still have to get it clean, so that you can use it as a proof.

As this started in my life, I had to awake my kundalini (i think because of a disproportionate constant situation of mental stress - v2k, synthetic telepathy, weird random strangers taking part of it) , after this I had to die once.

Since then I'm just growing to this shit. There's nothing anymore they can come up with what makes me struggle mentally. Exception: Physical deceleration and heart defects due to dew? But I don't think they'll go that far, because in the end they're rats with serious mental problems hiding in the dark behind screens, governments and secret services.

Secret services and government sounds super important and you might think you don't have any chances. But literally they are trash. Abuse people because they radiate different energy than they do. That's trash.

Stay strong. If you suffer, it is okay that you suffer. Don't even think about. accuse yourself because you are suffering. Take your space, take your time. Believe in yourself, I know already that you do. And if your getting directed emf or v2k in a intense bad way, lay down and don't fight it. Let it go through. Open yourself. The fight or escape reaction makes it grow. Just try to open yourself like to a ice cold shower. After the shower you still alive and even feel better, although before your body was shaking because of the fear of the cold. It's literally the same mechanism.

It's an journey. With harder and better days. But every day you fall asleep or wake up, you got stronger. They building up their strongest antagonists with free training and free energy (directed energy is raw for our bodies, only our subjective brain interpretes it into positive or negative - let that sink in) don't even knowing it.

Stay strong and be calm actively. Be calm actively.

