A couple of months ago, I was on a call with Targeted Justice Australia in which fellow target Shain Brown and I identified a need to collate information relating to targets in order to establish patterns and commonalities within the targeting community.

The way this would be done was through a detailed survey that we would ask targets to complete—one that asked specific questions about what they are experiencing.

This is an extremely valuable thing to do, as it establishes credibility within the community by allowing patterns to emerge—very specific common ailments and experiences that go well beyond what could reasonably be dismissed as coincidence, or explained away by the mental-health labels many of us end up being given.

Simply collecting data on the types of things targets experience could be enough to turn the disbelief we face into evidence-based data that cannot be ignored.

Imagine being able to break down the types of attacks people report into categories and show that a large percentage of those experiencing these attacks are all experiencing the same things.

This has the potential to turn litigation into something that cannot be dismissed as the delusions of a few isolated individuals, but instead presents a large group of people whose voices must be heard.

After the meeting with Targeted Justice, Shain and I continued our discussions via phone and video calls. Eventually, Shain came to visit me in late October 2025.

Shain owned the domain www.targetedindividuals.org. During the time he stayed with me in Mildura, we managed to deploy:

A WordPress front-end website

LimeSurvey to conduct surveys of targets

Bulletin boards for discussion without censorship, data manipulation, or interference

A social media platform for TIs

These tools were created to allow people to communicate freely and share information without obstruction.

This is exactly what nearly all centralised social-media platforms do:

They hide important information.

They ensure only people inside your echo chamber hear you.

They prevent loved ones from seeing important messages.

They actively block collaboration and the transfer of knowledge.

They are part of a foul cartel of technocratic control.

After spending a couple of days setting up the basics, Shain continued on his journey. He did not own a vehicle and travelled Australia via public transport. He told me that constantly moving was the only way he could cope at the time, as the attacks had become too intense for him to stay in one place for long.

He traveled very lightly. Part of his setup included a small tent, so that if worst came to worst, he at least had somewhere to attempt to sleep.

After he left, we remained in contact every two or three days without fail. We regularly spoke via video call and continued working on the website.

The last time I heard from Shain was 3 December.

Below is his final email.

In that email, he suggested that he might head to isolated parts of Tasmania. This was the last communication I received from him.

Strangely, the email included a link to a Lookoutfa Charlie episode—ironically about a man hearing unexplained noises while alone in a forest.

It has now been more than three weeks since I last heard from Shain. I believe something has happened to him and that he may no longer be with us.

He did not carry a phone. He owned a laptop, which he used to access the internet only when Wi-Fi was available in certain towns. He could not have survived for long without access to Wi-Fi, as he would have been unable to carry enough food to sustain himself for more than a few days.

In addition to not hearing from Shain for over three weeks, the website we were building together has gone offline. I had login access to the virtual machine it was running on. I can no longer connect to it. The machine has either been removed or deleted and is no longer reachable.

We had significant plans for that website. Its aims were:

To give targeted individuals a means of communication without censorship or manipulation To conduct surveys and gather data To raise public awareness of covert targeting To provide education, solutions, and advice for targets To build momentum toward a potential class action against those complicit in targeting Provide a regular check in service for registered targets to ensure that they were still ALIVE!

It is obvious that the technocratic establishment does not want this to happen—to the extent that they may have targeted and killed Shain.

During the weeks I was working on this site, I was myself subjected to heavy attacks intended to prevent me from continuing. I was forced to stop working for extended periods in order to re-establish sleep and regain some relief from the constant pressure.

Another prolific target Daniel Azulay (who runs Exposing US Global Cognitive Warfare)—who is doing important work, albeit on Facebook, a deeply compromised platform—has attempted to create a survey for V2K hearers to gather information.

Please complete this survey if you can.

The more people who participate, the more it helps everyone.

📃 Do the V2k Survey NOW!

This brings me to another notable Australian target: Engida Lemma. He authored some of the most touching, elegant, and concise writings on the experience of being targeted before his life was seemingly cut short at the young age of 63 in February 2025—over ten months ago.

I am still awaiting any information from the Victorian Coroners Court regarding the nature of his death. The only information that has been made available is that he died in a Melbourne hospital.

I believe his life was cut short because the technocratic establishment feared his words.

If you are looking for inspiration and strength to continue, I urge you to re-read his work.

A good place to start is here:



Stay strong, my wrongfully targeted audience. We must find ways to come together and rise above those complicit in these crimes against humanity.

This should be at the forefront of every target’s mind:

What can I do to protect myself?

What can I do to help stop this for myself and future people?

How do we expose those responsible so that we can stop this disease from spreading to more people?

Ask, and it shall be shown to you.

Wishing you all the very best this festive season.

