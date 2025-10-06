Introduction

There isn’t a target alive who isn’t constantly searching for ways to reduce or remove their foul V2k. The following outlines 2 products that I have found used combined have yielded great results for greatly reducing V2k.

NOTE: I am an unvaccinated target. I DO NOT keep a cell phone nor do I have WiFi or SMART devices in my house. These are BASELINE attributes which people should take into consideration before comparing their results with mine. The following article is MY EXPERIENCE and may not reflect the same for all. I share it in the hope that it might help someone.

Willards Water

This amazing liquid is designed to be mixed with water to optimize hydration, support detoxification, enhance digestion, and increase energy at the cellular level. It enhances the body’s natural detoxification process, helping to remove toxins more efficiently while making space for better vitamin and nutrient absorption. This results in higher energy levels, improved digestion, and overall cellular renewal.

What is amazing is that it has been found to dissolve polymers inside and around the ears or anywhere on the body that has graphene oxide, piezoelectric elements and polymer based hydrogels growing in them. Combined with DMSO to allow it to easily penetrate the skin allows for nearly instantaneous dissolution of these elements yielding you a way to effectively remove piezoelectric elements and other implants/structures from your ears and body. I have nearly reduced my v2k down to NOTHING using this combo!!

More information can be found at

Dr Willard's Website

Many will recall an article I released relating to removing my V2k from a number of weeks ago. This information is an update to this article which uses dissolution of the elements under the skin instead of relying on damaging the skin around the ears to achieve the same thing. It is not only much more effective, but also safer and gentler on your already abused ears!

Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO)

This liquid allows the other compounds to easily absorb into the skin. Coupled with the right stuff it makes for a potent facilitator for the break-down of polymers used in v2k. It is a solvent and should be treated with caution during use. It is not necessary for the process described in this article but has the potential to improve the results and make the removal process more effective. DMSO has been used extensively in topical health and medicine as a means for allowing absorption into the body without the use of invasive procedures such as injection.

WARNING: It is important to realise that this chemical is a solvent and has the ability to heal or harm based on what it is mixed with. Facilitating absorption into the body is something that must be taken seriously especially if you have been exposed to chemtrails and such. I always recommend that you wash the area thoroughly before topical application of this solvent as anything on the surface of the skin will be absorbed into the body and possibly the blood stream as a result of its use.

I have seen articles denouncing the use of DMSO altogether.. I prefer to go by the rule of using it CAREFULLY and with understanding of it’s function.

How to use

The ears

Many targets will be familiar with sore ears and inflammation while EMF is being used to excite the building of piezo-electric elements inside and around the ears. This is usually done after exposure to graphene oxide and other elements required to build these elements inside the body.

This process usually results in puffiness in the area where I assume the piezoelectric hydrogel sheets are built up under the skin..

A small amount of DMSO combined with the Willard’s onto a cotton ball and pressed against the effected area will immediately absorb into the skin dissolving elements in the ears. The method I use to determine where these elements have built up, is to compare the thickness of skin of my left and right ears by pinching them between my thumb and pointer finger. If it is thicker than normal on one side I concentrate on this area with this solution.

Remember to clean any area thoroughly before proceeding! Anything on the skin will be taken into the body once you add DMSO!

The Willard’s water and DMSO on a cotton ball held against the effected area will go to work straight away and you will find that this puffiness is reduced after just one sitting! I usually hold the cotton ball to the effected area for about 10 minutes.

I repeat this process every day taking note of the areas to see if they are regrowing and concentrating on the areas with most inflammation.

The effects of the process should be immediate with reduction in inflammation (i.e. dissolution of the elements under the skin) and the volume of the v2k. Depending on how severe your V2k elements are (and if they are indeed only a result of these types of elements), you should eventually be able to reduce this down to a volume that is totally insignificant!

The same solution can be used inside the ear canal by putting on an ear bud and resting this against the side of the ear canal to soften any areas.. Work your way around the canal giving time for it to dissolve.. Finish up with a wet ear bud then dry if required.

The Skin

Willard’s is an amazing substance that can be used to purge hydrogel layers found under the skin anywhere on the body. I recommend creating a mixture of water, Willard’s and a little DMSO with distilled or filtered water in a spray bottle to allow it to be applied anywhere it is required. Just give the effected area a couple of sprays (or spray on to a cotton ball or tissue) and rub it in or allow it to sit on the skin for 5 to 10 minutes. Wipe it clean after. Once again cleaning the effected area before application is essential!

The Nose

Before doing this give your nose a decent blow to clear out anything you might have inhaled (you should be doing this every morning after sleeping and after going outside especially if there has been CHEMTRAILS)!

I would recommend using a spray solution of only Willard’s water mixed with water… Maybe 50/50. I would not use DMSO for this as it is not possible to completely clean out the nose and it is a magnet for nanotech floating in the air. Inhale this solution into the nose to facilitate breaking down any polymers present in the nasal cavity. Just spray once or twice into the nose while inhaling! Squish the nose with your fingers to let it soak in an wait a few minutes then follow up by blowing your nose.

Notes

Willard’s water can also be added to water to create alkaline vitimised water that might assist in removing these polymers from inside the body also. This is visible in urine after drinking. It’s gentle enough to drink every day.

Some targets have reported surgical implants under the skin being brought to the surface by applying Willard’s to the effected areas overnight.

Maintenance

Maintenance will be required after using this technique. It is not a do once and then forget thing. V2k relies on constant exposure to elements that facilitate it. I believe this is why our environments are being filled with nano-tech via chemtrails! And this is also why we find particulates in our foods and medications!

Apply the solution as required… I have found it invaluable.. Willard’s Water alone is an amazing substance!

A Big THANKS to Anne Lorimer for informing me about this amazing stuff!!