Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Renee's avatar
Renee
30m

Thank you Gecko! You nailed it, again! You are a legend! ❤️

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
23m

We should Not be surrendered to desecrating forces. Sorry what was typed, missed the word, "not". It types on its own. I should have proofread it

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