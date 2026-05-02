Are Cell Towers being used to induce disease and death in our homes?

In this video I discuss the targeted physical attacks I’ve been experiencing — focused on my abdomen and digestive tract — which have now escalated to the point of internal bleeding after more than two years. The attacks are delivered via a directed energy beam that tracks me wherever I go, consistent with what researchers have described as weapons-grade microwave technology.

I’ve documented physical evidence of the beams passing through my property — specific burn marks on vegetation at exact heights and positions aligned with nearby cell towers — while the rest of my garden remains healthy.

I have taken photos and a video of this but my USB hub keep disconnecting when I try to transfer it to the computer (through an EMP attack). I have pictures of my garden where a 1 foot circle of leaves are dead which is exactly between where I sleep and the position of the cell towers.

I am trying all types of protective measures like metal shielding, but this technology is designed to penetrate everything. The attacks intensify whenever I speak out, suggesting an automated system responding to perceived risk.

I’m making this video to raise awareness. I will continue to speak regardless of the consequences.

Shielding I am trying

water containers filled with water (like 20 liter ones) exactly between me and the towers is effective in stopping the attacks.

I am also using Gel Pillows, EMF Fabric… But they are sending so much energy it doesn’t matter.. I am waking after every night in more and more pain.

I am using as much EMF shielding as I have got and it passes through most of it with ease. Moving it helps (like blowing a fan on it to make it wave)

These weapons towers were designed to CUT THROUGH galvanized iron fences and rooves without trouble.

I believe they have been inducing illness and disease like this for DECADES! They have just ramped it up now and all the conductive poisons in our bodies are there to make this task possible without exceeding EMF exposure limits...

This is a genocide...

I put the following up on Facebook:

Now take a look at the response I got from some clowns:

Great stuff huh?

Here is the originals of the map where I am getting cooked and the most likely culprits of the cooking.



I will try to get the videos showing the plant damage but need a way to shield my devices while downloading it… It’s not easy the EMP (that disables the USB hub) goes through everything also!

Those responsible MUST BE PUT BEHIND BARS FOR LIFE as this is genocide of innocent civilians… This is CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY and WAR CRIMES.

These towers must be dismantled. They are far beyond what is required for communications. They are weapons of Surveillance, control and death.

Some interesting Resources