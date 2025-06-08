There ARE HEAPS of fibers outside the body permeating the air that we breathe that come from chemtrails.

Don’t believe me? See for yourself (I IMPLORE YOU - SEE FOR YOURSELF! BUY A MICROSCOPE… USB ones are as little $20 off eBay or Amazon). But for the lazy readers:

This is probably a combination of SMART DUST, Neural Dust - Graphene Oxide and polymer based nano-tech.

These can be attracted to the body through static which can be targeted. In strand form they can adhear to the body with hydrogels, which I covered in:

Is Bill Gates WRAPPING the WORLD in HYDROGELS? The modern day Tarring and Feathering of NWO Dissidents! Gecko Pico · Jan 28 Many people who consider themselves Targeted Individuals have long reported attacks that produce uncomfortable or even painful sensations on the surface of the skin.



These DISCONCERTING attacks are utilized by our attackers and often give the impression real damage is being done. Many go crazy thinking that they are being MICROWAVED with HARMFUL radiation when often, this is not what is causing the sensations.



I am here to allay your fears and offer you a solution to the relatively BENIGN ATTACKS! Read full story

https://geckopico.substack.com/p/is-bill-gates-wrapping-the-world

In dust form they can permeate skin. Or be breathed in (especially though the nose where they can go to the brain).

In terms of expressing strands from the body, I explored this concept in this post (I have since changed my view on this possibility):

My body is producing NANOWIRES. I asked ChatGPT about it... Gecko Pico · Mar 28 IMPORTANT NOTE (Added: May 2025)

Since I wrote this post I have realized that the most likely explanation of what I am seeing is not the body producing nano wires, but these particulates (whose source is from ambient particles in the air mostly from chem-trails) are being attracted to the body using static charging via targeted EMF. Read full story

My body does not “express” these fibers. It is simply ambient fibers from the air. I know this because I can find these fibers EVERYWHERE. Inside, outside, other people’s homes.. All you need is a swab and a microscope. Wipe any surface in any town, that has been hit with chemtrails and you will find these.

I am not sure if these fibers begin as fibers when they are sprayed or are deployed as DUST. I have observed the rapid building of strands from dust in some samples I have observed. They appear to respond to heat, electricity and Radio Frequency in aqueous solutions (like the body)… So doing a swab then add it to HOT WATER (above body temp) will give you an idea of what happens in the body.

But having said this, I do believe that the many people have been installed with a system that allow the controlled generation of specific cells from other cells using a technology which works the same as what we have been told about mRNA. That is to say mRNA is a system that contains a set of instructions for infiltrated cells to produce proteins using the body’s resources. This is what is being spouted as the new WONDER-TECH in medical research that BILLIONS is being poured into in all western nations.

This is called Morphogenesis and is covered in this excellent article by Telestai Nexus:

I believe they can change these instructions REMOTELY and even target generation for specific areas of a person’s body.

So knowing this, it IS possible that SOME PEOPLE may experience the result of this process in this way. The production of fibers from the body.

I have recently noticed an area inside my ears that I believe is undergoing a process of the creation of peizoelectric nano actuators (possibly using collagen) inside my ears that might be partially responsible for my V2K. I am unsure though. The V2K doesn’t need to create mechanical sound if it is interfaced directly to the nerve endings in the inner ear. Yet creators such as LOOKOUTFA Charlie can pick up mechanical sound in any environment. Which hints at mechanical sound being make (possibly from nano resonators that are part of the deployment of smart dust from chemtrails, which is everywhere)

This idea of being able to build sensors and actuators from the bodies resources then interfacing with them using nanotech is possible.

But having said that, I do believe the entire system RELIES HEAVILY on the external fibers (from chemtrails) for Body area network (BAN) communication and even to the satellites, towers and devices. Why else are they continuously spraying (unless they need to get more neural dust into people’s brains and bodies, or is it just external surveillance?).

I outlined a theory here (mind you, I have A LOT ideas!) :

So to answer the question directly - I would say YES MOSTLY. This would explain why those areas most heavily hit by CHEMTRAILS (such as California) have high incidences of Morgellon’s! But it should be noted with graphene tubes as a delivery mechanism for an mRNA platform you could easily install this type of tech into people THROUGH THE AIR - NO JAB REQUIRED to allow you to remotely control the cells production mechanisms. This also an effective way to get Mind Reading and Modulating Neural Dust into people’s brains for greater control over them. Which I think is why they started pushing the idea of Nasal Vaccines:

================ END COMMUNICATION =============

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!





