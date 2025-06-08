Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilber Ellis's avatar
Wilber Ellis
18h

I had a cousin who had morgellions fibers growing out of his skin and he was able to pull them out with tweezers. His brother told me about it and stated the condition really messed with him. He knew it was from chemtrails, and that was 2 decades ago. Some people are more suseptable than others, as I have never had that issue of irritation and morgellons fiber growth. Lookoutfa Charlie on youtube figured it out and through trial and error, developed a protocol that works for stopping it. The dudes really into recording the "voice of god" weapons and has a kickass youtube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@LookoutfaCharlie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Dickinson's avatar
Carol Dickinson
11hEdited

Yes... the smart dust in Chemtrails... I believe creates a EMF Conductive atmosphere containing multi-trillions of graphene nanoparticles floating around... such as smart dust... which is overall called "Meta-materials"... or Metamaterials in the air... which carries the wireless (but not really wireless because they are connecting to the floating graphene nano particulates in the air... this is why they cannot stop chemtrails... it would shut down their trillion dollar 5G communication system and tracking and tracing system of humanity) of the internet of things including cell phones. cell phone towers... and intra body area networks etc. We are breathing in these graphene nano particulates... even eating and drinking them in... which under a microscope we can see... in our mucous, saliva, blood, fluids etc... and it is even in our skin (because our skin has fluid in it too)... creating the outer wetware for tracking and tracing us also... besides the internal emf or rf conductive nano particulates inside the body.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture