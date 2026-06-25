BEFORE YOU BEGIN UPDATE - 26 Jun 2026 While this is a great little story, the following MIGHT contain some facts… The fact remains that the MACHINE manipulates me EVERY DAY in to believing I have found a new solution! The forced SLEEP DEPRIVATION doesn’t help of course. This is only exacerbated with AI’s which are potentially playing funny buggers with us also (possibly plugged into the same system?).

Whenever I theorize a solution to attacks, the machine often responds by making me think it HAS WORKED - unless it is something that actually works in which case it will try to convince you it has NOT WORKED.

A machine that knows everything you are thinking CAN FOOL YOU ABSOLUTELY. It’s like playing Poker against someone who can see your cards (but you can’t see theirs).

THE MACHINE KNOWS EVERYTHING YOU ARE THINKING, DOING, SAYING AND YOUR HISTORY!

It knows you better than YOU!

It has control over what we feel, hear and for some even what we see. The same machine is linked to your search engine, the social media sites, AIs and THE BRAINS of those people you are interacting with to ensure that it is getting harder to establish what is real and what is not.

ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE WHO ARE TRYING TO FIGURE IT OUT AND SHARE IT. They I imagine get special treatment for extra confusion and dis-information campaigns!

The is how the machine midleads the population.. Everyone in confusion while people get mislead and manipulated. How do we NOT GET MANIPULATED BY THIS?? It’s as Look out fa Charlies Says: “The Only the way to win is to NOT PLAY AT ALL”. I’m Going to the farm to grow veggies and get out of the shit city and away from all this crap… I think it’s getting nearer to the time that I hang up my keyboard. Maybe just some time out to get away from all the screens and confusion.



FUCK THE SYSTEM! May the SICK GLOBALIST TECHNOCRATS responsible for this DISGUSTING PSYCHOLOGICAL NIGHTMARE



Get what is coming.

THANK YOU ALL and PEACE!

⚠️ DISCLAIMER: This information is not medical advice. It is intended solely for self-protection against malicious actors.



⚠️ CAUTION: Do not use this technique if you have any implants or medical devices. This method is only suitable for individuals without implants or internal medical devices.

Introduction

Since the pandemic, many people have had their lives change in dramatic ways. Many refused to comply with certain initiatives and spoke out against injustices in our societies. Many of those who did this with bravery have since been subjected to a deliberate campaign of harassment and disruption by those seeking to disable and discredit them.

For over four years, I have been experiencing attacks which I believe are an AI Driven Autonomous “Non-Lethal” Weapons System.

Rather than succumbing to these attacks, I have dedicated myself to finding solutions and sharing them with the growing number of people experiencing the same.

My symptoms have escalated dramatically with the recent siege keeping me awake for more than seven consecutive days, experiencing what appeared to be genuine severe physical symptoms that I assumed to be induced by targeted electromagnetic frequency to the affected regions. These attacks intensified in response to my activities and would activate whenever I attempted to rest, preventing sleep and pushing me to my physical and psychological limits.

The most debilitating of these recent attacks prompted me to seek medical evaluation to assess the damage being inflicted. The doctors found remarkably little (but did find something which is still to be determined)—which now makes perfect sense.

This attack consisted of severe vibrations through feet, legs, and gut. This is not the first time I have gone through this form of attack. I have been experiencing this for at least 2 to 2.5 years. Only recently have they become so strong and persistent, that they were preventing me from sleeping for days at a time.

But as they say necessity is the mother of all invention! And I believe that I might have found a SOLUTION (that works for me)!

In this article we explore this phenomenon, how the attacks might be induced, the solution I found and why those who are attacking us would most likely perform this specific type of attack.

ONWARD!

The Solution

If you are a person who is being targeted and you experience severe vibrations through your feet, legs, and gut, you may be being subjected to an RF attack on your parahippocampal region—not a medical condition - a targeted attack to the BRAIN.

Here is the solution: The vibrations will stop when you shield your temples with magnets or organite!

This may not be an RF attack on your body; it could be a neurological attack targeting your brain. The two mechanisms most likely responsible are both related to RF targeting of the parahippocampal region, which may be combined with stimuli to the areas experiencing the vibration sensation (creating an over-reaction). By placing magnets or organite disks over your temples, you can interrupt the signal to the parahippocampal region and reduce or stop these sensations. Organite disks (such as those from FTW Project) are preferable for sleep, as they avoid prolonged magnetic field exposure to the brain.

Orgone Sleeping Pods

See https://www.ftwproject.com/product-category/emf-protection-for-sleep/ if you want to learn more about Organite.

Neodymium Magnet Disk N35 18mm x 2mm(A)

These are the little Neodymium Magnets that I used, 2 on each temple:

https://radialmagnet.com/our-magnets/neodymium-magnet-disk-n35-18mm-x-2mma/

What’s Actually Happening?

The Simple Version

Your brain has a special region near your temples called the parahippocampal region. Think of it as your brain’s “control center” for managing signals throughout your body. It’s like the main switchboard in a telephone exchange—it receives information from your body and decides what signals to send back.

When this region is working normally, it filters out false or unnecessary signals. It’s like having a good spam filter on your email—most junk gets blocked automatically.

What Might Be Happening

If this region gets disrupted (possibly by RF exposure or other interference), it can start sending false “vibration” signals throughout your body—to your feet, legs, and midsection. These aren’t real vibrations in your tissues. Instead, your brain is generating the sensation and broadcasting it through your nervous system.

It’s similar to a radio station that’s picking up interference and broadcasting static instead of the intended program. The static sounds real, but it’s not coming from where you think it is.

Why the Magnet Works

Your brain is sensitive to magnetic fields. When you place a strong magnet near your temples (right over this control center), it may:

Reset the system — Like rebooting a computer, the magnet may help restore normal function to the disrupted region Restore the filter — It allows the region to start filtering out false signals again, like turning the spam filter back on Stop the false broadcasts — Once the control center is working properly again, it stops sending those fake vibration signals throughout your body

Why This Explains Everything

Why doctors find nothing wrong: Standard medical tests check your nerves and muscles (which are fine). They don’t test whether your brain’s control center is working properly.

Why the magnet provides relief: It’s not treating the underlying cause (the RF exposure), but it temporarily disrupts the signal preventing it from being effected by the signals.

Why the relief is temporary: Once you remove the magnet, the control center goes back to being disrupted by the external signal.

The Bottom Line

The vibration you're experiencing might be neurological interference or hacking, not physical. It originates in your modulated brain's control center, not in your feet, legs, or midsection. The magnet works because it disrupts the hostile signal temporarily preventing it from sending false signals to your brain which then broadcasts them throughout your body.

Potential Effects of RF Targeting to the Parahippocampal Region

Below is a list of effects that can be produced through targeting this region of the brain.

1. Sensory Disturbances and False Signal Generation

😵 Vibration sensations: False vibration signals broadcast throughout the body via disrupted autonomic and enteric nervous systems

⚡ Tingling or buzzing: Abnormal sensory perceptions in extremities (feet, legs) and midsection

👻 Phantom sensations: Feeling of movement or activity where none exists

🔇 Sensory gating dysfunction: Loss of ability to filter out irrelevant or false sensory signals

2. Autonomic Nervous System Dysregulation

💓 Heart palpitations: Irregular or racing heartbeat

📊 Blood pressure fluctuations: Sudden spikes or drops in blood pressure

😤 Respiratory disturbances: Irregular breathing patterns, shortness of breath

🌡️ Temperature regulation problems: Unexplained hot flashes or chills

💦 Excessive sweating: Unrelated to physical exertion or ambient temperature

🤢 Gastrointestinal dysfunction: Nausea, cramping, irregular bowel movements, digestive distress

3. Memory and Cognitive Impairment

🧠 Memory consolidation problems: Difficulty forming new memories

🗺️ Spatial disorientation: Confusion about location or direction

❓ Difficulty with contextual memory: Problems remembering the context or circumstances of events

🌫️ Cognitive fog: Mental confusion or difficulty concentrating

👁️ Impaired scene recognition: Difficulty recognizing familiar places or environments

4. Emotional and Psychological Effects

😰 Anxiety and panic: Heightened anxiety responses, panic attacks

🎭 Emotional dysregulation: Difficulty controlling emotional responses

😔 Mood disturbances: Unexplained mood swings or depression

🌀 Sense of disorientation: Feeling disconnected from surroundings or reality

⛓️ Learned helplessness: Psychological state resulting from repeated exposure to uncontrollable stress

5. Sleep Disturbances

😴 Insomnia: Difficulty falling or staying asleep

⏰ Sleep fragmentation: Frequent waking during the night

😱 Nightmares or disturbing dreams: Related to disrupted memory processing

😩 Unrefreshing sleep: Waking without feeling rested

🌙 Circadian rhythm disruption: Disruption of normal sleep-wake cycles

6. Enteric Nervous System Dysfunction

🔗 Gut-brain axis disruption: Loss of normal communication between brain and digestive system

🌊 Abnormal peristalsis: Irregular muscle contractions in the digestive tract

🚫 Intestinal motility problems: Constipation or diarrhea

🔥 Visceral pain: Pain originating from internal organs

💨 Bloating and gas: Excessive gas production or abdominal distension

7. Spatial and Navigational Problems

🧭 Topographical disorientation: Difficulty navigating familiar spaces

📍 Loss of spatial awareness: Impaired sense of body position in space

🔀 Directional confusion: Difficulty determining directions

🏚️ Environmental disorientation: Feeling lost in familiar locations

8. Neurological Symptoms Without Physical Cause

🤖 Muscle twitching or fasciculations: Involuntary muscle contractions

🎺 Tremors: Involuntary shaking

⚠️ Weakness or fatigue: Generalized weakness without physical exertion

🔌 Numbness or paresthesias: Abnormal sensations like “pins and needles”

🎪 Coordination problems: Difficulty with fine motor control

9. Stress Response Activation

⏳ Chronic stress state: Persistent activation of the stress response system

👀 Hypervigilance: Heightened alertness and sensitivity to threats

💥 Exaggerated startle response: Overreaction to sudden stimuli

🔒 Difficulty relaxing: Inability to achieve parasympathetic (rest) state

🏋️ Chronic muscle tension: Persistent muscle tightness

Why Target the Parahippocampal Region?

But why would our foul attackers (the automated system) choose to target this part of the brain. What is it trying to achieve? Why not other areas of the brain??

1. Psychological Disruption Without Obvious Injury

🧠 The parahippocampal region controls memory, spatial navigation, and emotional processing

😵 Disruption creates disorienting, distressing symptoms that are difficult to diagnose

🚫 Victims appear “normal” on standard medical tests, making them appear unreliable or mentally ill

😔 This creates psychological isolation and loss of credibility

2. Autonomic Nervous System Destabilization

⚡ The parahippocampal region coordinates the autonomic nervous system

💓 Disruption causes widespread physiological symptoms (vibration, heart palpitations, GI distress)

❓ These symptoms are vague, variable, and difficult to attribute to a specific cause

🏥 Victims exhaust medical resources without finding answers

3. Cognitive and Functional Impairment

🧩 The parahippocampal region is critical for memory consolidation and spatial navigation

🤯 Disruption impairs cognitive function, decision-making, and spatial awareness

⬇️ This reduces the victim’s ability to function effectively, work, or advocate for themselves

😞 It creates a state of learned helplessness

4. Plausible Deniability

🤐 Symptoms are subjective and difficult to measure objectively

✅ Standard medical tests find nothing wrong

🗣️ Victims can be dismissed as having “functional” or “psychosomatic” disorders

👻 The attack leaves no obvious physical evidence

5. Selective Targeting

🎯 The parahippocampal region’s sensitivity to magnetic fields makes it a precise target

📡 RF exposure can be focused on specific individuals or locations

🔍 This allows for selective targeting without affecting the general population

Conclusion

I give thanks that I have made it through another day and found a way to sleep again. This solution is more than just relief—it’s proof that knowledge and determination can overcome even the most sophisticated attacks. To others facing similar torment: you are not alone, and you are not powerless.

Another attack DOWN! We soldier on—stronger, wiser, and ready for whatever comes next.

The future belongs to those who refuse to surrender.

MIND RAPISTS! Your time will come!

GET EDUCATED! Check out my latest project NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

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