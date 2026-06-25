Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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OnlytheTruth's avatar
OnlytheTruth
2d

Gecko, I have also experienced this, and just as you describe all those symptoms arrive at the same time and in those specific areas. In fact, when this particular attack first began for me, I was under such an extreme attack delivered over several summer visits my twins were on with their father, this is when I would come under heavy attack. It took several visits for them to deliver such extreme pain in this way just as you say it comes in the gut through the legs and into the feet, and that is how it was that my right side was severely attacked that when this pain that was so horrific ended, I ended up not being able to feel my foot on the completely opposite side of my body on the left side all the way through my ankle and a little above it. I was so frightened of what might happen as a result of this thinking I would lose my ability to walk. I took every step to return the feeling to my leg and managed to make it return but still have that sensation in my toes mostly.

This has been devastating, at first I had trouble walking and would experience pain if I walked too much, but this has not ended for me because after this happened it seems that now the attacks are delivered at night where sometimes I may wake up with my legs in such pain and especially my feet and ankles sometimes feeling contorted by this, I can feel it as if I am being electrocuted inside and often I will look out my window and usually I may see a drone in the distance or a neighbor will have a certain set of high frequency colored lights on that he set up at one point that I came to understand were able to deliver these hits to me.

Those around me sorry to say, they have thought reading technologies that they respond to with various silent methods, sensors, lights, street theater, etc. One night when I was forced awake by this pain, it is not always right away, sometimes when I stretch a little my legs will seize up and then I have to jump up right away to walk it off. During those times, I look outside to see if there might be something going on to indicate a culprit, and that is when one night I saw these lights, there have been other culprits such as this that I have documented, but as soon as I thought that this particular household's lights were somehow linked to delivering hits to my legs, he turned them off. I have numerous houses around me, I live in a cul de sac, that are either monitoring me or have the lights synced to my body in some way, and other houses that let me know by their lights that they are the ones doing it that day, they will turn the light off when I think to myself that they are the ones involved. One house I came to understand by when they would turn on this very bright light in their backyard that they were doing dream manipulation, and another does extreme radiating when he turns his bright light on.

This system they claim is for national security is already hacking and attacking many of us, but very soon it seems that all people will come to understand this is not for safety or public health but for command and control depopulation.

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nobody's's avatar
nobody's
2d

I stopped it with shielding above the bed. Which tells me it is coming from space.

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