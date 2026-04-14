Are we experiencing a Global Genocide?

WARNING: If you are looking for truth - you are in the right place. Those looking for comfort or fake solutions - this is not the video for that.



Summary

I’m not one for mixing words… And this video is no exception…

In this video, I speak directly about the reality we are facing, without sugarcoating it. I know many of you come here seeking comfort and support, and I want to provide that—but true support means speaking the truth, even when it’s hard to hear.

I cover the physical evidence of what’s happening: the pinpricks, the burning sensations, the feeling of being cooked from the inside, and the undeniable marks left on my own body. I discuss the connection between the widespread dispersal of conductive elements—through chemtrails and other means—and the coordinated activation of directed energy systems, particularly from cell towers in the early hours of the morning.

More importantly, I explore the why. Why are voices (V2K) being projected so widely? My theory is that this auditory harassment serves a critical, sinister purpose: to discredit and isolate those who are being physically targeted, making their claims of being “cooked” by microwaves appear to be the ramblings of someone who is mentally unwell. This is a key mechanism in a larger, slow-motion genocide—a eugenics-based population reduction that is already underway.

I also share my attempts to document the V2K phenomenon through audio recording, demonstrating that these voices are ambient in our environment, carried on multiple frequencies, and not a product of imagination.

This is not a comforting message, but it is a necessary one. Our collective awakening and action are the only paths forward. I end with thoughts on practical steps we can take, from grassroots awareness campaigns to tracking the sources of our poisoning.

My goal is to pull back the veil, to name the crime for what it is, and to unite us in clarity and purpose. Strength, love, and compassion to you all.

— David

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!

Related Material