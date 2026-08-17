I am writing this out of genuine concern for a member of our community - a bright, beautiful and strong, young advocate for neural freedom named Arlet Rodriguez, 26, who many of us have followed and interacted with on Substack and Facebook. For more than seventy days now, she has not posted anything on either platform. For someone who wrote almost every single day, sometimes several times a day, this silence is deeply out of character. I have tried to piece together what I can find, and I am sharing it here in the hope of informing our community, and in the hope that someone reading this might know something, or be moved to help.

Who Is Arlet Rodriguez

Arlet was a Targeted Individual and a fierce activist against the use of neural weapons - she openly told the story of surviving human and sex trafficking from a very young age. What she endured is among the hardest ordeals anyone could face, and the fact that she survived such torment and trials at such a young age is a testament to her bravery and strength. She has also described being a victim of directed energy weapons and neurological weapons, writing candidly and bravely about the toll this has taken on her body and mind.

Her Substack can be found at https://substack.com/@arletrodriguez.

She also kept a Facebook profile, which appears to have first shown activity on 18 April 2024 - possibly created after losing access to her previous one? Her first post there came later, on 5 February 2025, in which she shared a post from Virginia Lansky about “Organized Harassment / Distance Torture with Non-Lethal Weapons.” By the time of that first post, her account of electronic harassment was already well underway. Since then she had posted endlessly attempting to bring awareness to and stop the neural torture programs.

What also deserves mention is that Arlet endured all of this without full belief or understanding from those closest to her who failed to believe what she was going through. This lack of support is unfortunately a very real and common experience among Targeted Individuals, and arguably one of the hardest and very deliberate parts of these foul programs of systematic targeting: designed to isolate the target and ensure those around them fail to provide the support needed during one of the hardest things in life that anyone can go through.

Her Story

Arlet left behind a recorded video testimony, posted to both YouTube and Rumble (the Rumble version being the uncompressed copy, as the YouTube version appears limited to 480p) from late 2025. In it, she speaks directly and courageously about being trafficked and tortured by an organized crime ring with police involvement in Anaheim, California, beginning in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She describes being isolated, drugged, and experimented on, followed by repeated fraudulent involuntary institutionalizations, and eventually being taken to an unlawful rehabilitation center in Mexico for eleven months, against her will, where she witnessed further abuse of vulnerable residents. She states that she continues to experience remote neural monitoring, V2K abuse and torture to this day.

Worth noting here is how Arlet herself understood the people behind her targeting. Throughout her posts and reposts, she consistently framed organized stalking and non-consensual experimentation as a form of organized crime and human trafficking, rather than as isolated harassment. She shared a repost from Virginia Lansky describing “Acoso Organizado / Tortura a distancia con Armas ‘No Letales’” - organized harassment and distance torture using so-called “non-lethal” weapons - noting that parents and mothers in Mexico were recounting what she said was happening to thousands of people worldwide. She also shared a graphic stating that “targeting is human trafficking,” describing it as abduction in slow motion: perpetrators don't need a van, they hijack a person's life, stalking and isolating the target while selling access to their body, mind, and soul - organized crime hiding in plain daylight. This framing runs through her writing generally, and helps explain why she saw her situation not as personal misfortune but as part of a much larger, coordinated criminal network.

Links to her disturbing but eloquent testimony can be found below:

or YouTube (480p) thanks odogwu.medico.ltd:

Other links found:

A Sudden Silence

Until recently, Arlet was remarkably consistent - posting at least once a day, and often more than three times a day, across all three platforms. Her writing spanned Facebook, Substack, and Instagram notes, nearly all of it concerned with electronic harassment, organized gang stalking, monarch programming, satanic ritual abuse, and sex trafficking.

Her last known post on Facebook was on 29 April 2026, a graphic titled “Targeting is Human Trafficking,” reposted from Stalkedbythefreaks (@shadowwarrior.144). On Substack, her final note came on 26 May 2026, in which she shared an interview from Len Ber MD relating to Havan Syndrome.

Since then - nothing. No posts, no notes, no updates, on either platform. For a woman who wrote so often and so openly, more than seventy days of total silence is deeply alarming.

The Cleaned-Up Video

Some time ago, Arlet shared a video on Substack in which her mouth appeared to move involuntarily - as though being forced by what she described as an intervention of a neurological brain-computer interface. She described the mouth being moved in time with the V2K, like somsone was hijacking her very movement. As you could imagine, being a subject of this level of control over someones autonomy, resulted in Arlet speaking out very strong in relation to maintaining neural autonomy. A term that many regular folk still do not grasp the full weight and implications of.

Click below to watch on Rumble:

Within these videos, she wasn't speaking, but I noticed the telltale sound of v2k subliminals in the background. After cleaning up the audio, what emerged sounded like voices in her environment, similar to experiences reported by myself and other Targeted Individuals: demonic, degrading, destructive layers of subliminal messaging, often designed to wear a person down, sometimes with content that pushes the target toward self-harm. Many targets (and possibly their loved ones) have these subliminal messages playing in their environments under the level of conscious awareness 24/7 without them even realising.

This is why I wrote this article to protect yourself from such subconscious programming methods.

Escalating Alarm in Recent Weeks

Looking back over Arlet's Substack notes from her last two months of posting -— roughly 29 March through 26 May 2026 - a troubling pattern of escalation is visible.

Her recurring themes throughout this period included electronic harassment and remote neural monitoring (V2K, RNM, sleep induction, and forced body/jaw manipulation); her accounts of childhood trafficking, SRA, and monarch programming, including cartel stalking she experienced from as young as 10/11 through to 20, and 25 years/old; beliefs about energy, soul, and consciousness harvesting and cloning; claims about nanotech, smart dust, graphene oxide, and chemtrails; gangstalking incidents, including a threatening encounter at a BBVA bank where a man told her “cuídate” (“be careful”) and a white SUV that she said flashed a light at her house; and sharp criticism of Elon Musk, Neuralink, Sam Altman, and AI/BCI technology, which she framed as tools of non-consensual control.

To get an idea of what she was dealing with day to day there was this post on 10 Dec 2025:

Against that backdrop, a few specific posts stand out as especially concerning from May this year:

On 5 May 2026:

"I notice that there are members who can only see through my eyes, like the AA / Satanic Cartel, but the synthetic telepathy might be from intelligence agencies / federal investigative agencies, funneling corporations, etc. My best guess is that the Satanic Cartel did this to me first, in Mexico, and the rest of the black hat IC came along after. My mom decided to move us to the U.S. or to the U.K. on the basis of the radio (RF) when I was 5 years old, and living in Mexico."

On 8 May 2026, she wrote:

"I was born into trafficking. I was a victim of SRA, Mind-Control Abuse, V2K, and RNM as a child. They are still exploiting my brain, they are still using my eyes, they still manipulate my body, they can still sleep-induce me from tech."

On 16 May 2026, she wrote:

"waiting for the day when black-budget gov. programs where children were sexually abused and exploited by old and gross imbeciles from is exposed"

Then, on 19 May 2026 - just one week before she stopped posting altogether — she wrote the most alarming note of all:

"Can someone please call me? The technology has been trying to make me k m s."

Exactly one week later, on 26 May 2026, she posted for the final time, sharing Len’s interview with no comment of her own. She has not been heard from since.

Reaching Out to Her Family

Out of concern for her safety, I located Arlet's grandmother, Maria, on Facebook. On 17 August 2026, I sent Maria a respectful message explaining who I was, noting the community's concern over Arlet's seventy-plus days of silence, and gently asking whether she had heard from her or could offer any reassurance.

As of writing, I have not received a reply. I am concerned the message may not have gone through (due to "big-tech technical issues" maybe?), and I remain hopeful that it will reach her, or that someone else close to Arlet will see this and come forward. I will keep people updated if I hear anything back (but I am doubtful I will either because of her thinking we are crazy or because Facebook is holding back the message - time will tell).

Not the First We've Lost

Sadly, Arlet would not be the first Targeted Individual our community has lost in recent memory. Over the past eighteen months, we have said goodbye to at least two other TIs whose stories I have written about, and many more whom I haven't.

Karolina Riddle, died in early March 2026 at just 34 years old - shortly after she believed she had found a way to prove that implanted technology existed in TIs' bodies. Her story is told in full here:

Mechanical Engineer Engida Lemma, PhD, from Melbourne, Australia–based, Targeted Individual and writer, also passed around 18 months ago after heavy targeting and a trip to the hospital in which he never emerged from. He was 63. The Victoria Coroner's court have still failed to give any details on his death even after repeated attempts to extract any information about the circumstances (which I am used to from all Australian "Governement" entities theses days).

Engida was deeply mourned by the TI community. His story is told here:

Both strong souls died amid intense targeting - and both are reminders of how real and how urgent these losses are to the people who knew and cared for them and respected their strength and initiative in the gravest of circumstances.

Are you Okay?

Are you Okay? In the light of these events, TI One Voice realised that for many people who have been isolated by these targeting programs, may have no-one to check up on them.

If you are on TI One Voice, there is a Follow up service on there called “I’m Okay”.

It will send an email periodically and if there is no response, it will send your details to your per-defined emergency contacts to check in with you. If that fails the admins are notified in order to follow up further.

It’s in Settings > I’m Okay

Check it out at https://one.witysk.org.

Let’s look out for one-another!

A Call to Her Community

If anyone reading this has heard from Arlet, knows where she is, or can help confirm that she is safe, please come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could bring enormous relief to those of us who care about her.

Her Substack remains at https://substack.com/@arletrodriguez, her Instagram is @arletdiaries.

I am writing this with a heavy heart, but also with hope - hope that Arlet is safe somewhere, that she simply needed to step away, and that she will one day return to the community that has cared about her all along.

Given everything she has shared with us, I fear we may have seen the last of this remarkable young woman - someone who found the strength to stand up against forces most people can barely comprehend. If anything, her courage is exactly what we should carry forward now, as the truest way to honour her.

I am sure I speak on behalf of all those who interacted with her in this community when I say Arlet, you are loved and you are dearly missed.

Maybe, just maybe, she has found her way home at last - a place beyond all reach of control and harassment and shadow - resting peacefully in the protective and loving arms of the Great Spirit.

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