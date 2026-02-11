Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
9m

And merging public health with law enforcement and building of mental asylums. Seemingly disappearing people, the home, veterans and anyone against the national security establishment as intended labeling of "mental illness"

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
12m

"The integration of AI into surveillance and law enforcement has normalized a dystopian paradigm where algorithms dictate life-or-death outcomes.". This summarizes this post. Thank you GEICO

