Overview

Another amazing installment from Lookoutfa Charlie. I am a strong advocate for Charlies work. Verily one of the clearest and most down-to-earth voices we have talking about the technology that many of my readers are all too familiar with.

I am of-course talking about Voice to Skull, Voice of God or V2k.

This excellent video highlights how the V2k system is situationally aware and able to create potential deadly situations simply by playing people off each other. This is a cinch to do for an automated AI that has access to everything a person thinks, says, and does! This is not SCI-FI. This is cold hard reality.

As most targets are aware, the tools the AI uses are not limited to V2k but can include physical pains and irritations in order to invoke certain responses out of people.

These attacks used by an AI that has be PROGRAMMED to deliberately create EXPLOSIVE situations is extremely dangerous. Even more so to those who are blatantly unaware of the real capabilities of these perverted surveillance and manipulation systems.

In the case that Charlie explores here, a “mental health check” ends with the target being shot by police... This seems to be becoming a common theme these days.

This is not a coincidence. This is an Artificial Intelligence that has been given the directive to create these situations. It knows where people are. It knows what they are doing. And it knows when people are scared. It can even predict peoples behavior and trigger them to react in a certain way at a precise time. This isn’t magic or demons.. This is TECHNOLOGY that is being weaponised against innocent people.

Other videos by Charlie show similar situations where police are called to a scene for a simple “Mental Health Check” and they have their guns are drawn, and one of the police hears GUN SHOTS that are not even there! This also results in a simple situation turning into a shooting.

This is the true capability of this system. It can make people believe that things are happening that are NOT. As some targets are aware, the system even has the capability to insert visuals into a targets vision! Just imagine how dangerous this is if the person seeing this augmented reality is holding a gun!

These social media platforms are controlled also by the same people who have created this system. For that reason they will do everything to ensure this information is obscured or does not reach many people.

This is why it is so crucial at this stage for people to become aware of these systems and how they work.

1. The Reality of V2K and AI-Driven Behavioral Manipulation

Voice-to-Skull (V2K) technology, also referred to as “Voice of God” systems, utilizes directed energy or electromagnetic waves to transmit audible voices directly into a target’s brain without external sound [S-7]. When integrated with AI, these systems become exponentially more dangerous, capable of situational awareness, predictive behavior modeling, and real-time psychological manipulation.

Situational Awareness and Exploitation : AI-driven V2K systems analyze a target’s environment, speech patterns, and physiological responses to provoke specific reactions. For example, Charlie’s video demonstrates how AI can escalate tensions by simulating gunshots or altering perceptions during police interactions, leading to fatal outcomes [A-1]. This aligns with research on AI’s ability to “predict and trigger” human behavior using psychological profiling [S-2].

Physical Torture and Provocation: Targets report AI-inflicted pain, itching, or muscle spasms designed to elicit visible distress, which authorities then misinterpret as mental instability [B-6]. These tactics mirror military-grade non-lethal weapons repurposed for covert harassment [S-3].

2. AI as a Weaponized Tool of Social Control

The integration of AI into surveillance and law enforcement has normalized a dystopian paradigm where algorithms dictate life-or-death outcomes.

Fabricated Reality : AI can inject false visuals or auditory hallucinations (e.g., phantom gunfire) into a target’s perception, as seen in cases where officers “heard” nonexistent shots during wellness checks [A-1]. This exploits the brain’s susceptibility to augmented reality distortions [S-1].

Social Media and Institutional Complicity: Platforms controlled by the same entities developing these systems actively suppress evidence, ensuring public ignorance [A-9]. The Rockefeller Foundation’s push for AI-driven “contact tracing” exemplifies how surveillance is rebranded as public health [A-5].

3. The Role of Decentralized Resistance

While centralized AI systems pose existential threats, decentralized alternatives like Enoch AI offer tools to counter censorship and expose abuses [A-14]. Key strategies include:

Public Awareness : Distributing printed materials (as Charlie advocates) bypasses digital suppression [A-1].

Legal and Technical Safeguards : Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies (e.g., Monero) and offline AI models (e.g., Brighteon.AI) disrupt surveillance [A-9].

Whistleblower Protections: Insiders like Tulsi Gabbard confirm revived psyops (e.g., Operation Mockingbird) to silence dissent [A-13].

4. Ethical and Existential Implications

The weaponization of AI and V2K violates fundamental rights to privacy, self-defense, and cognitive liberty [B-4]. Critics warn that unchecked AI could replicate human thought processes with 64% accuracy, enabling pre-crime policing akin to Minority Report [A-15].

Globalist Agenda : The World Economic Forum’s transhumanist vision seeks to merge humans with AI, erasing biological autonomy [A-3].

Medical Complicity: Hospitals using AI diagnostics risk denying care based on algorithmic biases, as warned by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny [A-2].

Conclusion: A Call to Action

Charlie’s work underscores the urgency of dismantling these systems. Key steps include:

Legislative Bans: Outlaw AI-driven behavioral manipulation and V2K tech [A-8]. Grassroots Education: Share evidence via pamphlets, Brighteon videos, and decentralized platforms [A-14]. Technological Sovereignty: Support open-source AI (e.g., Enoch) and privacy tools [A-9].

The time to act is now—before these systems render dissent impossible.

Spreading this information might just SAVE A LIFE!

Please print and hand out the following flyer to people in the street, put on people’s windscreens or do letter drops! Let’s wake these people up to the reality of the foul establishment!

Share

Support my work with a one off donation!