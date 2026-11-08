Avoiding Cell Tower Beams when Outdoors

Cell tower targeting indoors works because MIMO systems saturate a scene with RF energy using reflection and refraction rather than relying on a single clean line of sight. The signal bounces off surfaces, walls and objects in a way closely analogous to ray tracing in computer graphics, filling the surrounding space with energy that can then be focused down onto a point on a body using multiple beams converging. This is known as constructive interference.

This is why the effect can seem to reach anywhere at all, and why it can actually be easier indoors than outdoors (in open areas): reflections do the work that a direct path alone could not. Out on open ground there is far less to bounce off, which means a tower in the distance requires a direct view of the person before it can hit them directly, at which point it can induce pain, crawling, pulsing and similar sensations at will. The same tightly focused beam that delivers phone reception can just as readily be aimed at a limb or the head, and the presence of iron or melanin-rich growths/filament-like elements under the skin that may be piezoelectric or conductive make a person considerably easier to target, since sensations that would not normally be felt at lower power levels can register through whatever is growing there, possibly as a result of CDB (Cross Domain Bacteria), DNA or RNA modification.

Protection follows directly from that mechanism. Placing a large solid metal object — a steel column or post, for instance — between the body and the tower interrupts the path, and the pain fades and then disappears entirely once the signal is blocked. A big tree trunk achieves the same thing and in some respects does it better, since wood absorbs rather than merely reflects, so standing with the trunk between the body and the tower puts the person out of the beam. More broadly, the practice is to keep to positions where there is no clear beam path in from the towers. So long as there is nothing else around the target for the beams to reflect off.

The decisive point is not the theory but the speed of the change. When symptoms switch off almost instantly in a shadowed spot and return on stepping back out into the open, that rapid on and off is itself direct evidence of what these towers are capable of.

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