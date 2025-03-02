Introduction

Since A.I. mind control technology was inserted in to the heads of nearly every man, woman and child in the world, a trend has been forming in those who are attempting to make sense of the world.

I know what some people might be thinking - this is not happening. Let me assure you, that this IS HAPPENING and is VERY REAL.

The purpose of this article is not to convince you of the mind prison you currently reside. But rather to give people who realize this, the understanding required to break out.

The trend I noticed is there are many people talking about technology and many people re-connecting with Spirit - God, the Universe, the infinite Light and Universal Energy.

Both Nano-tech and wireless technologies are being used against the populace. Yes these are REAL and we should be doing what we can to shed our bodies of the foul minerals and protect ourselves from the wireless, such as chelating heavy metals and DITCHING YOUR PHONE or at least storing it inside a Faraday and away from you while you sleep!

Many are leaning heavily on SPIRIT in its many forms. This is advisable… Using any mechanisms to remain in a positive space is a positive move. music, meditation and prayer all RAISE YOUR ENERGY and allow us to get through challenging times. I believe in SPIRIT and God with ALL MY HEART. Spirit surrounds everything and exists outside us and WITHIN us. To say you don't believe in God is like saying you don't believe in the universe itself, or life-force (or yourself for that matter)!!

That aside what I am noticing is there appears to be a gaping hole in people's understanding regarding the MIND and MENTAL MANIPULATION of the system we find ourselves under.

After-all, as the first Hermetic Principal says:

THE UNIVERSE IS MENTAL

The Mind Matrix

When people think of Mind Control they picture mindless zombies being driven around like drones with a joystick by some shadowy figures in a dark room.

The reality is much more SUBTLE and INSIDIOUS. The people are mind controlled. But not to the extremes many believe them to be. Many have been manipulated for YEARS without their knowledge. Our media uses NLP, news, articles designed to create cognitive dissonance against those things the establishment want to remain as hidden. The use of Symbols, visual cues and aural cues are planted in advertising, dialogue of movies and TV shows, music and everywhere are frequently used to effect peoples' urges, beliefs and actions.

But the mind control we face today is based on direct PROGRAMMING of peoples MINDS using WORDS broadcast DIRECTLY into the MIND. This has been enabled by the ability to project customized sound and commands directly into a person’s conscious and subconscious minds using technology largely unknown to the masses.

It's like having an insidious, sinister version of Alexa or Siri talking to your mind 24/7.

The way this is used, is CUSTOM to each person.

The people are PROFILED each with MASSES of data outlining everything about you including who you interact with, what your say and even WHAT YOU THINK! It even has the ability to predict your behavior. It can measure your RESPONSE to certain event or stimuli to allow it the KNOW you better than YOU KNOW YOURSELF.

The system also uses a biofeedback mechanisms, Brain Pattern analysis or Mind Reading to measure responses to it's actions and determine the next. This immediate feedback mechanism provides it with insights and masses of data to adjust it’s approach to best achieve it’s desired agenda.

Different personality “types” can be targeted in different ways.

If you are an EXTROVERT or ASSERTIVE type you might have a "devil on your shoulder" during waking hours. Suggestions whispered into your head, in your own voice, become indistinguishable from your own thoughts! This devil might encourage you to think and do things to achieve it's goals. And with those driving this system, their goals appear to be subversion with the aim of decomposing of humanity for achieving World Domination! Have you noticed the uptick in VIOLENCE, MURDERS and SUICIDES for example? People’s morals eroding? More foul language and subversion/perversion from people who you have never heard speak like that?

INTROVERTS and deep thinkers are more likely to be hit with insults and attacks to bring them down so they don't have the confidence to share their INSIGHTS. These people are usually the SEERS, but their confidence will be undermined in an attempt to prevent them from spreading their valuable INSIGHTS!

This manipulation of your actions are not the only tool used. INDUCTION of brainwave patterns can be modulated into the heads of people in reaction to certain situations and in CONCERT with implanted suggestions! For example DOMESTIC violence could be induced through INDUCING RAGE in two people interacting while whispering suggestions into their ears to lash out violently. This can be done individually or en mass, creating situations where an entire stadium of people are induced into a fit of RAGE! Excellent for INDUCING RIOTS and UNREST.

This only outlines the effect of the tools used in your waking state. Like an ICEBERG the bulk of HUMAN BEHAVIOR (like 90%) - actions, beliefs and URGES are driven by our SUBCONSCIOUS mind.

Climarxism! I know, it’s Obscure….

What is the SUBCONSCIOUS MIND?

Our subconscious is a set of AUTOMATIC reactions, beliefs and urges that play out in our day to day WITHOUT OUR CONSCIOUS input.

They are like SCRIPTS that our mind uses to function without having to consciously think of everything. They are AUTOMATIC responses that are triggered by external stimuli.

These automatic scripts make up a LARGE PROPORTION of your day to day activity.

How do you write these scripts?

SUBCONSCIOUS scripts are naturally written via REPETITION of a task. This is why when you do something again and again, your mind eventually can do that thing without having to think.

For example, when you first learnt to drive a manual car you needed to concentrate to achieve this. In this stage your CONCENTRATION means you are NOT acting from the subconscious but rather from conscious/alert mind. This is a period of TRAINING the subconscious when the actions required, to push the clutch and change the gears, are in the forefront of your mind. With focus and repetition, eventually you will write the instructions from your CONSCIOUS mind into your SUBCONSCIOUS mind allowing you to perform the action without THINKING about it.

So what does this have to do with mind control??

The most effective and profound way to control humans is not to effect their immediate CONSCIOUS thoughts but to change their URGES, BELIEFS and ACTIONS through the programming of the SUBCONSCIOUS MIND.

This is why I maintain that the only difference between Targeted Individuals and those who are not is that TIs have just been made conscious of it!

EVERYONE IS BEING PROGRAMMED via A.I. driven SUBCONSCIOUS PROGRAMMING!

It is shaping and twisting our beliefs, subverting our children and adults alike! It’s breaking families, causing division and inciting violence & hopelessness!

Why has the system made some people conscious of it?

To understand why some people are being consciously attacked by the system I suggest you read this reveling thought experiment I played with ChatGPT... It will make you understand HOW the A.I. thinks and you will very quickly see that the techniques it lists are already being used!

Basically the main reason for conscious attacks from the A.I. (as opposed to subtle "modified inner thoughts"), are generally being used against DISSIDENTS to:

Discredit the target - "hearing voices" will ALWAYS be seen as INSANITY as this technology HAS BEEN HIDDEN from the public and is RIDICULED and DISCOUNTED on popular T.V., News and mainstream media programs and websites to ensure this. Drive the target mad - thinking they are possessed or crazy. Make the target commit suicide. Mislead the target. Make the target think that non-lethal attacks are much worse than they are (that's why no hospital staff will ever find anything!) To control the targets actions. Disrupt sleep to produce memory problems, decrease ability to focus and learn and effects ability to heal.

Generally the system is trying to remove threats through DISRUPTION or TERMINATION. Many of those speaking out about items close to the heart of the AGENDA of the New World Order became targeted around the COVID 19 scamdemic, after being PROFILED as a THREAT to the agenda!

At the same time the COMPLIANT MASSES were being brainwashed to accept the Authorities stories and reject independent thought, induce fear & division and NOT QUESTION ANYTHING.

How the A.I. harnesses the Subconscious to modify Urges, Beliefs and Actions

It all starts with the ability to be able to send AUDIO into the heads of the populace (A discussion on how this is possible is beyond the scope of this article, but needless to say they have been able to do this for DECADES). This is possible with EVERYONE - not just the conscious targets. The “vaccines”, nano and smart dust that is continuously sprayed over the populace allow full tracking of all people across the world. This allows these weapons to send audio into the heads of the people. Regardless of HOW this operates, the fact is that audible and NON AUDIBLE audio can now be played into the heads of the people 24/7 and nearly anywhere in the world. Think of it as an ALWAYS ON mobile phone direct to your head. Once you have this ability, you can now PROGRAM the PEOPLE through SUBLIMINAL PROGRAMMING.

Audio such as messages and voices can be pitched to "ULTRASOUND" which is high-pitched audio that sits just on the boarder of being consciously noticeable to not being audible at all. This enables "SILENT SUBLIMINALS" to play in your mind ALL DAY without you noticing. While these cannot be consciously heard, they ARE HEARD BY YOU SUBCONSCIOUS!

Many people hear what they think is TINNITUS - it's not, it's SUBLIMINALS! You are being programmed! If you are being programmed they are attempting to change your urges, beliefs or actions.

How does SUBLIMINAL PROGRAMMING work?

Subliminal programing is the act of writing ideas and beliefs and SUGGESTIONS directly into the SUBCONSCIOUS part of the brain. This is done through REPETITION of statements, such as :

"You believe you are being attacked by aliens" or "You prefer to spend time alone that communicate with people" or "You think living is hopeless and want end it all!"

As you can see this can be insidious. The ability to change a persons very WILL TO LIVE can be effected by this process. But it can be used for GOOD as well. You could write HELPFUL instructions, such as:

"You clear your mind of all negative and harmful beliefs" "You get stronger and clearer every day!" "You are fully in control of your body, mind and soul!" "You realize that the voices in your head are just an A.I." "You ignore all foul programming from the A.I." "You ignore the A.I.

In a 1984 report to congress it was found that more than 50 large department stores had installed silent subliminal system that was played over the PA to deter shoplifters (messages like :”if you steal you will get caught”). Some of the stores reported a decrease in shoplifting by over 80%!

Brainwaves!

Certain Brain wave patterns have been found to be most effective for the activity of programming. Playing messages to a person as they fall ASLEEP, when they are relaxing or when they have just awoken have been found to be most effective. Is this why many people experience TINNITUS during the time just before bed, when relaxing on the COUCH and after they wake up??

The Theta or Low Alpha states are particularly receptive for this type of programming. While a large proportion of the populace is not easily hypnotizable when conscious, the number of people who are are impressionable rises dramatically during these states .

It is possible that the A.I. system is using technology that allows using RF or Aural modulation of the brainwaves and Binaural Beats to INDUCE MENTAL STATES such as SLEEPINESS Delta Waves (< 5Hz), CREATIVE/RELAXED (Alpha 8Hz to 12Hz), ALERT & FOCUSED (Beta 12Hz to 27Hz), High performance (Gamma 27Hz to 40+Hz) or to make them SUGGESTIBLE (Theta 4Hz to 8Hz) at will!

For more information on Brain Wave states see:

Click for more information on Brainwave States…

You can use Binaural Beats to INDUCE these states! And subliminals or affirmations to write to your own SUBCONSCIOUS!

So what does all this mean?

We now understand that the New World Order technocrats have deployed a world wide mind control grid that allows them to PROGRAM the masses. We know that this is hooked up to an ALL KNOWING A.I.

This is obviously a daring and very RISKY move they have made and for this reason much thought has been given to how to deal with dissidents. If you become a CONSCIOUS TARGET in the last 6 years it is most likely because they considered you a RISK to their plan for World Domination. You aren't being PUNISHED for anything you have done. You aren't being Attacked by Spirits. Your NEIGHBORS aren't OUT TO GET YOU (although they might be "weaponized" against you subconsciously)! It's not a gang of people out to steal your stuff!

You are being DISRUPTED!

The SATAN AI system allows the use of deception to implicate neighbors and family in a grand conspiracy against dissident individuals that have been PROFILED as being the biggest POTENTIAL threats to the corrupt establishment. These are the FREE THINKERS, THE REAL SCIENTISTS, THE PHILOSOPHERS, The POLYMATHS, The SPIRITUAL WARRIORS etc.

In many cases the perceived "attack" is a DECEPTION, an ILLUSION and not actual. In other cases (such as street theater, staring, abuse or even violence) those perpetuating actions against others are just mind controlled to carry out activities that often they are completely unaware of. Just being used by the system.

People are being weaponized against each other!

It is counter to your reality to believe that the WORLD is out to get you and this will only bring more fear and pain.

Our universe is mental. That which we focus on becomes bigger and bigger.

Break the cycle. Understand that most of what we are facing is a result of a large control grid that relies on techniques such as foul suggestions planted in the subconscious and wireless attacks that are undetectable to our health professionals.

I for example have caught some of the programming (when the sound from a dishwasher or fan has been running and the frequency has brought out the silent subliminals which hide in the tinnitus)..

In every case they appear to highlight this tendency for the system to WEAPONIZE the MIND AGAINST ITSELF!

Here is an example of the type of programming that I have become conscious of:

"The sound you hear will get louder and louder. It will keep rising until you can hardly bear it"

and

"You will begin to feel a presure in your head it will start to pulse and you will not be able to ignore it."

NOW, does any of this seem familiar to you?? What about:

"Your neighbor is attacking you!"

YOUR MIND IS BEING TURNED AGAINST ITSELF!

I will say it again - DECEPTION is Satan's GREATEST TOOL.

And to bring this point home, one simply must understand the Heretic Principal.

As Above, So Below. As Within, So Without!

In other words - for one to understand what is happening at a Global level, one only has look at one-selves. For one to understand what is happening at a personal level only has to look at their community and the World.

Our Countries are being turned against themselves. Our families are being turned against themselves, Our institutions are being turned against themselves. The freedom community is being turned against itself.

AND EACH OF US, individually are being turned against OURSELVES!

Division is the tool and we are the PAWNS.

Division can go inward or outward.

The perception they are painting is the world they wish you to believe is coming. This is part of the spell. If people BELIEVE the worst is coming, then the accumulated belief will HELP IT TO BECOME REALITY.

This is the whole reason for PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING. The PTB believe if the people hold THEIR DYSTOPIAN STORY in their minds, then it will help this story COME TO BE!

So in a way the targeted are being USED to usher in THIS DYSTOPIAN vision! This along with DYSTOPIAN rubbish being pushed by all complicit streaming platforms, music, radio and our free to air televisions stations. Through individual programming they seed turmoil, murder, school shootings, accidents, suicide, illness and disease all to strengthen the vision of a decaying society. It also gives them an EXCUSE to introduce more DRACONIAN LAWS!

So what do we do about it??

I keep repeating myself in nearly all of my articles. in order to heal our society we must first HEAL OURSELVES.

Much of this STARTS with our minds. But Ideally an approach that focuses on Mind, Body and Soul should be adopted.

In terms of PROGRAMMING of the mind. The only way to heal the mind is to counter these subliminal attacks with your own targeted programming!

Observe yourself. Understand what is YOURS and WHAT is being IMPLANTED and PROTECT YOURSELF with Self-hypnosis, Subliminal Programming and Binaural Beats!

KNOW THY SELF!

If you don’t KNOW WHO YOU ARE - this will be decided for you.

If you don’t KNOW WHAT YOUR BELIEVE - this will be decided for you.

If you don’t KNOW WHAT YOU WANT - this will be decided for you.

If you don’t KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING - this will be decided for you.

And it will not be to your advantage!

How to Create Self-Hypnosis and Silent Subliminal Audio with Audacity

The following outlines the simple steps required to create you own self-affirmations, silent subliminals and even how to incorporate binaural beats to counter harmful programming with AUDACITY.

Step 1: Generate Self-Hypnosis Audio Using Text-to-Speech (TTS)

Write a script – Keep it clear, positive, and in the present tense (e.g., "I am confident and calm"). These can be in the third person (e.g. “You are strong.”) or first person (e.g. “I am strong.”) Here is an sample of one of my scripts, but you are best to create affirmations that resonate WITH YOU: You dissolve illusion with illumination. Illusion just fades away. Your subconscious filters out negative belief systems. Your conscious self is thoughtful and mindful. You identify unwanted urges and dispel them consciously and automatically. You are the AUTHOR of your own reality. You create your own reality. Detrimental programming promptly dissolve from your subconscious. Your subconscious is being re-written to break all false limitations. Your subconscious clears all ideas that are not serving your higher purpose. Only positive, beneficial affirmations effect you. You are fully in control of your body, mind and soul. You realize that challenge is a natural path of growth and that you are ON THE RIGHT PATH and look inwards for STRENGTH and to GOD and the UNIVERSE, NATURE and "the ALL" for LOVE. The world will show you love in many ways and you will see them as the profound events that they are. You are grateful for your opportunities. You realize everything happens for a reason and you one hundred percent trust, in God to guide you where you are supposed to be. You understand that God moves in mysterious ways and you are OK with this, regardless of what happens around you. Even when being tested you believe and know that you can overcome this. You realize that attitude can be changed by changing your perspective. You realize the difference between being strong and being defeated is PERSPECTIVE. If you cannot change your perspective, then you will seek illumination and truth, to allow you be able to re-frame any occurrence. If you cannot change your perspective, then you will seek illumination and truth, to allow you be able to re-frame any occurrence. You automatically re-frame and change your perspective to turn the worst occurrences into positive opportunities. You realize you are being tested because the universe believes you are ready. If you feel like you have failed you will try and try again. You are flexible. You are creative. You break all illusion. You grow from every challenge. You are flexible and can change your path at will. You change your prior decisions or beliefs if new information warrants it. Your strength and faith is unshakable by external occurrences or entities. The more you are isolated and outcast, the stronger you will grow. If you continue to be attacked you will become a force to be reckoned with in the face of these challenges. You learn and grow from your biggest challenges in order to thrive and overcome. You will always RISE to the occasion. You remember everything you need to remember. You take time to remember your day and review your past in order to heal the bad times and appreciate the good times. You remember everything you need to remember. You review your actions and thoughts in order to formulate better ways to clear undesired actions and thoughts. Foul A.I. voices get quieter and quieter. Foul attacks just fade away. Foul attacks just fade away. Foul attacks just fade away. You are relaxed and calm when talking with people. You use humor and wit to break people from their illusion. You bring light and truth to each interaction. You are authentic. You exude light and love with confident humility. You call on God and your higher-self to guide you through difficult times. You banish darkness with grace and humility. You break contention with humor and joy. You are calm in times of challenge and know in your heart that this will all pass. You know that love is more powerful than darkness and that it heals automatically and effortlessly. Your challenges allow you to grow stronger every day. You recognize that love is the best antidote to fear and oppression and use this to overcome foul energies. Your strength, and ability to withstand foul attacks makes you stronger and stronger. The stronger the negative experience the stronger the potential for its opposite experience. You recognize that everything is one. You realize that the perception of polarity is an illusion and that everything has it's opposite and exists on a sliding scale. Every emotion can be transmuted into its opposite. Knowledge and illumination provides the flame required for transmutation. Your vibrations cannot be corrupted and raise your energy quickly and without challenge. Your voice and thoughts are incorruptible. You ignore all foul inserted thoughts, dreams and feelings. They do not effect you. You are stoic and strong. Your dreams are incorruptible. You are incorruptible and powerful. Foul voices inserted by A.I. get quieter and quieter. Choose a Text to Speech Platform – Use platforms like ElevenLabs, Play.ht, iSpeech, Narakeet or Natural Readers to generate realistic AI voices Adjust voice settings – Pick a soothing voice, moderate speed, and natural tone for hypnosis. Download the audio – Save it as a WAV or MP3 file for better quality and compatibility with Audacity.

Step 2: Convert Voice Files into Silent Subliminals (optional)

Refer to this guide for details or follow those listed below: ZenMix.io Article

Import your TTS audio file into Audacity. Duplicate the track – Select the audio, then go to Edit > Duplicate. Apply High-Pass Filter: Select the duplicate track.

Go to Effect > Filter and EQ > High-Pass Filter .

Set the frequency to 15,000 Hz and apply. Use the Nyquist Prompt to make it silent: Go to Tools > Nyquist Prompt .

Copy and paste this code:

(highpass8 (lowpass8 *track* 15000) 14000)

Click OK to apply.

Adjust volume if needed – Increase gain slightly to compensate for audio loss. Export the silent subliminal – Save as WAV (I recommend WAV over MP3 as high-end sounds can get deleted by the compression of MP3!)

Step 3: Add Binaural Beats to the Audacity Project

Generate a binaural beat: Go to Generate > Tones .

Set the Waveform to Sine .

Choose a base frequency (e.g., 100 Hz).

Set the second frequency slightly different (e.g., 107 Hz for an 7 Hz beat which induces a Theta pattern or 108 Hz for an Alpha pattern).

Click OK. Adjust the volume – Lower the binaural beat volume so it's subtle but effective. Overlay the binaural beat with your subliminal audio. Export the final track – Save as WAV (I recommend WAV over MP3 as high-end sounds can get deleted by the compression of MP3!)

Conclusion

The current system under which we find ourselves uses our FEARS AGAINST us in order to perpetuate confusion and control. It does this to dominate, control and the SHAPE our REALITY.

THE UNIVERSE IS MENTAL.

Given this it is clear to see that the one true way out of this mess must be THROUGH the fortification and harnessing of our minds.

The powers that be are VERY AWARE of the nature of the Universe. They realize the power that the accumulation of 1000 souls ALL WORKING TOGETHER pushing love, harmony, self-sufficiency, competency and compassion can have on their evil plans.

Our thoughts ECHO OUT like ripples on a pond. When they combine they can be UNSTOPPABLE!

We must develop resilience if we are to overcome this evil. Indeed, this is the very reason YOUR ARE EXPERIENCING THIS reality. You CHOSE TO COME HERE because your HIGHER-SELF BELIEVED you could learn from it and to overcome it!

Short of this, the shaping of the mind into a resilient and powerful tool, void of limiting belief structures and full of mechanisms designed to allow you to always MAINTAIN a higher and higher frequency in the face of adversity, can only benefit you and those around you.

Indeed it has the ability to CHANGE THE WORLD!

