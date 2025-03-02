Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Dr. Nicholas Corrin's avatar
Dr. Nicholas Corrin
Mar 2

In the US this goes back to Woodrow Wilson, WW1, and Edward Bernays. The was the strategic side-lining of conscious discourse and the manipulation of consent via appeal to the subconscious mind alone. This at once shut down the possibility of intellectual maturation and development in Americans, leading to the Great Dumbing Down (now in full efflorescence), and opened up the gold mines of unconscious programming for the coming tech trillionaires. Wilson hired Bernays to enable his treacherous flipfloppping on WW1. Later, after WW2, American PR companies analyzed in depth the exact cadences of Hitler's speeches so they could apply these same hypnotic modulations algorithmically to mesmerize their target audiences. This led on to V2K and, on the chemical and synbio levels, the made-to-order toxins inserted into specific jab batches. It is important to note that Sigmund Freud, Bernays's uncle, loathed Woodrow Wilson with an absolute vengeance. That is crucial to understand since SF truly understood many workings of the subconscious whilst his ethic-less nephew simply used portions of that knowledge opportunistically, with devastating results. Bernays was a stem cell that gave rise to the Zuckerbergs Thiels and Musks. All Big Tech (which now sits flagrantly encushioned in the White House as de facto president and preposterous "leader of the free world" is in fact, ultimately, the illegitimate and malformed offspring of Wilson's original affair with Bernays.

Michael Sabo's avatar
Michael Sabo
Mar 4

The synchronicity of seeing this...I just wrote a brief article about the importance of subconscious Reprogramming then I see this. I just stumbled upon your work for the first time. Thank you God for guiding me in this direction. 🙏

What an important article this is! Thank you for your hard work and research into this important topic. I look forward to creating my own custom Positive Subconscious Reprogramming with the listed methods above.

It is important to be aware of the manipulation and control system, especially at this level, and it is equally important to provide solutions.

Thank you for providing a powerful solution. I always believed we would win this by becoming free and empowered from within first.

I'll be sharing this everywhere I can!

