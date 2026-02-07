Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Bryan Kofron - Silent Holocaust - Gangstalking - Electronic Harassment

Another amazing download from Whistleblower Bryan Kofron relating to Gangstalking and Electronic Surveillance and Harassment
Gecko Pico
Feb 07, 2026

Introduction

Bryan Kofron answers key questions that many people who have been placed on the Targeted Individuals Program frequently ask. I would strongly recommend this video for targets and for family and friends of targets who do not fully understand the program.

Bryan’s knowledge is second to none when it comes to the interanl workings of the program, it’s capabilities, why we are targeted, who is responsible and how they get people to behave in such abhorrent ways!

What he exposes is that the Gangstalker program is coordinated by the FEDs and many gangstalkers are threatened with becoming victims of the program if they blow the whistle.

He also mentions that they use modulation and brainwashing techniques in order to create the perfect heartless, conscienceless gangstalkers to use against targets.

This confirms much of my theory that many gangstalkers are controlled also. The state has everyone’s minds and they are weaponising the compliant against those who are not compliant.

They are controlling both sides! The people are being pitted against each other.

Summary of the Transcript

The speaker presents himself as a former employee of a private security firm called Security Industry Specialists (SIS), claiming to have worked his way up from a low-level security guard to roles involving executive protection and threat assessment. He says his background in anthropology and sociology helped him succeed in security and intelligence-related work.

He claims that through his work at SIS—particularly while assigned to clients in Seattle, including Amazon—he became aware of what he describes as a large-scale, covert social engineering and experimentation program. According to him, this program allegedly involves:

  • Voice-to-skull (V2K) technology

  • Frequency-based behavior, emotion, and thought manipulation

  • Organized gang stalking

  • Real-time monitoring of thoughts, emotions, sensory input, and physiological data

He alleges that these technologies are used not only on specific “targeted individuals” (TIs), but also more broadly across entire geographic areas, such as downtown Seattle, by creating “frequency fields” that influence the mood and behavior of populations.

Alleged Targets and Selection Criteria

The speaker claims that individuals targeted tend to:

  • Be highly intelligent

  • Be socially isolated or economically vulnerable

  • Hold dissident, unconventional, or “anti-establishment” views

  • Be involved in alternative research, advanced technology, or controversial scientific fields

  • Sometimes hold advanced degrees (including PhDs), especially those who challenge mainstream academia

He alleges that many targets are misdiagnosed with psychiatric disorders, which he claims is used as a legal mechanism to remove their rights.

Homeless Population and Abduction Claims

A major allegation is that hundreds of individuals from across the U.S. are abducted, transported to Seattle (via buses), made homeless, and housed in Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) facilities, where they are allegedly experimented on continuously. Some are then funneled into SIS as low-level employees and further experimented on.

Scale of the Alleged Program

The speaker claims:

  • 300–400 people are currently being experimented on in Seattle shelters

  • Dozens of SIS employees were subjected to experimentation

  • Nationwide, between 1–2 million people may be targeted individuals

  • Tens or even hundreds of millions could be affected unknowingly through area-wide frequency manipulation

Role of Private Security and Military

He asserts that:

  • Private security companies are heavily staffed by former or active military and intelligence personnel

  • These companies provide a deniable mechanism for domestic surveillance and harassment

  • Gang-stalking tactics are designed to be visible to the target but invisible to the general public

  • Vehicles, personnel appearance, and behaviors are deliberately curated for psychological impact

Claimed Capabilities of the Technology

The speaker alleges the technology can:

  • Insert thoughts and voices indistinguishable from one’s own

  • Manipulate emotions, moods, and behavior

  • Influence speech, including politicians’ spoken words

  • Induce or suppress riots, crime, or social unrest

  • Operate covertly without the target’s awareness

Geographic Spread

While Seattle is presented as the main testing ground, he claims similar activity occurs in:

  • Aurora, Colorado (near Buckley Air Force Base)

  • Other cities near major military installations

Motivation for Speaking Out

The speaker says he decided to go public due to moral outrage, claiming the program is:

  • Highly illegal

  • Unchecked by oversight

  • Dangerous to public safety

  • Already harming civilians, including military families

He encourages others—especially those who believe they are targeted—to observe behavior in Seattle firsthand and recognize signs of the alleged technology.

