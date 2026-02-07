Bryan Kofron - Silent Holocaust - Gangstalking - Electronic Harassment

Introduction
Bryan Kofron answers key questions that many people who have been placed on the Targeted Individuals Program frequently ask. I would strongly recommend this video for targets and for family and friends of targets who do not fully understand the program.
Bryan’s knowledge is second to none when it comes to the interanl workings of the program, it’s capabilities, why we are targeted, who is responsible and how they get people to behave in such abhorrent ways!
What he exposes is that the Gangstalker program is coordinated by the FEDs and many gangstalkers are threatened with becoming victims of the program if they blow the whistle.
He also mentions that they use modulation and brainwashing techniques in order to create the perfect heartless, conscienceless gangstalkers to use against targets.
This confirms much of my theory that many gangstalkers are controlled also. The state has everyone’s minds and they are weaponising the compliant against those who are not compliant.
They are controlling both sides! The people are being pitted against each other.
Summary of the Transcript
The speaker presents himself as a former employee of a private security firm called Security Industry Specialists (SIS), claiming to have worked his way up from a low-level security guard to roles involving executive protection and threat assessment. He says his background in anthropology and sociology helped him succeed in security and intelligence-related work.
He claims that through his work at SIS—particularly while assigned to clients in Seattle, including Amazon—he became aware of what he describes as a large-scale, covert social engineering and experimentation program. According to him, this program allegedly involves:
Voice-to-skull (V2K) technology
Frequency-based behavior, emotion, and thought manipulation
Organized gang stalking
Real-time monitoring of thoughts, emotions, sensory input, and physiological data
He alleges that these technologies are used not only on specific “targeted individuals” (TIs), but also more broadly across entire geographic areas, such as downtown Seattle, by creating “frequency fields” that influence the mood and behavior of populations.
Alleged Targets and Selection Criteria
The speaker claims that individuals targeted tend to:
Be highly intelligent
Be socially isolated or economically vulnerable
Hold dissident, unconventional, or “anti-establishment” views
Be involved in alternative research, advanced technology, or controversial scientific fields
Sometimes hold advanced degrees (including PhDs), especially those who challenge mainstream academia
He alleges that many targets are misdiagnosed with psychiatric disorders, which he claims is used as a legal mechanism to remove their rights.
Homeless Population and Abduction Claims
A major allegation is that hundreds of individuals from across the U.S. are abducted, transported to Seattle (via buses), made homeless, and housed in Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) facilities, where they are allegedly experimented on continuously. Some are then funneled into SIS as low-level employees and further experimented on.
Scale of the Alleged Program
The speaker claims:
300–400 people are currently being experimented on in Seattle shelters
Dozens of SIS employees were subjected to experimentation
Nationwide, between 1–2 million people may be targeted individuals
Tens or even hundreds of millions could be affected unknowingly through area-wide frequency manipulation
Role of Private Security and Military
He asserts that:
Private security companies are heavily staffed by former or active military and intelligence personnel
These companies provide a deniable mechanism for domestic surveillance and harassment
Gang-stalking tactics are designed to be visible to the target but invisible to the general public
Vehicles, personnel appearance, and behaviors are deliberately curated for psychological impact
Claimed Capabilities of the Technology
The speaker alleges the technology can:
Insert thoughts and voices indistinguishable from one’s own
Manipulate emotions, moods, and behavior
Influence speech, including politicians’ spoken words
Induce or suppress riots, crime, or social unrest
Operate covertly without the target’s awareness
Geographic Spread
While Seattle is presented as the main testing ground, he claims similar activity occurs in:
Aurora, Colorado (near Buckley Air Force Base)
Other cities near major military installations
Motivation for Speaking Out
The speaker says he decided to go public due to moral outrage, claiming the program is:
Highly illegal
Unchecked by oversight
Dangerous to public safety
Already harming civilians, including military families
He encourages others—especially those who believe they are targeted—to observe behavior in Seattle firsthand and recognize signs of the alleged technology.