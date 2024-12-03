Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JEAN BRYAN396 PELLETIER's avatar
JEAN BRYAN396 PELLETIER
Dec 18

they started that with me in the mid 60’s and tested their new freq devices on me thru my life. the fear gun is a bitch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Gecko Pico and others
Yolisa's avatar
Yolisa
Dec 6

Spot on❣️ I fall into that category of being targeted as a parent, educator, arts-activist & IndijinUS survivor of apartheid. I organized parents to challenge the hyper-grooming agenda at our school. Parents were collectively labelled & they “pushed out” whoever questioned them. They experimented on our children all the while masking it in the language of liberation, I call it.

I love Substack for creating this platform where we can share stories of our lives & living experiences as TIs. We can affirm, empathize, support…each other in this highly talented & informed space. We are destined to succeed without a doubt💯 Stay Up💫🐝🦋

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gecko Pico and others
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture