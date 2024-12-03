Introduction

This is a report from a fellow Targeted Individual whose sentiments mirror mine exactly. Please share this wide and far as the implications for the system described are without a doubt leading us in to a dystopia that I believe very few people are ready for.

The Post

When MSM and search engines fail to deliver the brainwashing needed to control the masses, newer tools will be brought into play.

This might be the last post I write before I am eliminated by the CIA's MK Ultra program aka the targeted individual program of which I am currently a victim of. Here are few things I would like to share with anyone who refuse to be blackmailed, brainwashed by the MSM, gaslighted by "approved" search engines, lied to by "approved" research papers, have his freedom, country and human rights taken away from him to allow a degenerate, sociopathic clique to remain in power.

The MK Ultra program is a mind control program launched by the CIA in the 50s that experimented on the general public using different chemicals and techniques without their knowledge or consent. The program's victims were repeatedly denied compensation, as the CIA claimed in 1973 that they have destroyed all records pertaining to it. Truth is, the program was never halted, it was classified and rebranded under other code names as revealed by former FBI director Ted Gunderson before he was killed. Not only is the program still alive but its services are currently sold to anyone with "connections" at the top of the rotten establishment to target civilians and whistle-blowers speaking against corruption, human trafficking, child trafficking, LGBTQ agenda and other sick practices that they are trying to normalise so they don't feel bad about themselves.

In fact 97 percent of individuals on the national terrorist watchlist are law abiding citizens that have nothing to do with terrorism. Myself and more than 1 million individuals are currently being tortured around the globe with non lethal direct energy weapons (used in Havana syndrome case), RF weapons (that can be deployed through HAARP as well), voice to skull (v2k) weapons for harassment, movement control weapons involving nano particles (graphine oxide sprayed from chemtrails), satellite tracking, and other chemicals, poisons, gases etc.

I invite anyone going through the same to add his testimony/evidences below. Please share this with anyone who values his freedom and refuse to be a "hackable animal" in a tyrannical New World Order run by self proclaimed "elites".