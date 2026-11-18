Download the Original full declassified KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation Manual (1963) at: https://archive.org/details/cia-kubark-interrogation-manual/ or https://www.cia.gov/library/readwiththeblackcats/kubark.html

Summary

For decades, Targeted Individuals (TIs) have reported a consistent, terrifying pattern of harassment: sleep deprivation, sensory distortion, psychological confusion, and a profound sense of isolation. For years, the mainstream response has been dismissal, pathologization, or suggestions of mental illness. But what if the symptoms we are experiencing are not signs of a broken mind, but the precise, calculated result of a system designed to break people?

What if the manual for breaking a human being was written decades ago, declassified, and then handed to the very AI-driven automated systems and handlers we now believe are targeting us?

The KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation Manual, published by the CIA in 1963, is not just a historical document. It is a technical guide for the systematic dismantling of a human’s reality, autonomy, and physical comfort. When we read it alongside the testimonies of TIs, the parallels are not just striking—they are exact.

This article outlines those parallels, suggesting that the AI-driven automated weapons systems used in modern targeting are likely operating on these same principles. The target is no longer a prisoner in a cell; the target is anyone, anywhere, in their own home. But the method remains the same: regression through confusion, isolation, and sensory overload.

1. Sleep Disruption and Chronological Disorientation

The Manual: The KUBARK manual is explicit about the power of sleep disruption. On page 49, it states:

“Interrogation sessions with a resistant source who is under detention should not be held on an unvarying schedule. The capacity for resistance is diminished by disorientation. The subject may be left alone for days; and he may be returned to his cell, allowed to sleep for five minutes, and brought back to an interrogation which is conducted as though eight hours had intervened. The principle is that sessions should be so planned as to disrupt the source’s sense of chronological order.”

The TI Experience: TIs consistently report being woken repeatedly throughout the night by vibrations, noises, or directed energy attacks. These attacks often occur at unpredictable intervals, designed to prevent deep sleep and keep the target in a state of chronic exhaustion. The attacks seem to follow no logical schedule, mirroring the manual’s goal of destroying the subject’s sense of time and stability. This chronic sleep deprivation is not a side effect; it is a primary weapon, designed to impair cognitive function and increase suggestibility.

2. Sensory Deprivation and Overload

The Manual: The manual details the effects of sensory manipulation on page 87-89:

“The chief effect of arrest and detention... is to deprive the subject of many or most of the sights, sounds, tastes, smells, and tactile sensations... isolation per se acts on most persons as a powerful stress.” It further notes that “inner factors in the mind tend to be projected outward... to phantasy and ultimately to hallucination and delusion.”

The TI Experience: Many TIs report feelings of isolation, being “cut off” from society, or experiencing sensory distortions such as tinnitus, buzzing, or visual static. These symptoms mimic the effects of sensory deprivation. The manual explicitly states that isolation and sensory manipulation lead to hallucinations and delusions—exactly the symptoms TIs are often misdiagnosed with by medical professionals who are unaware of the external source of the stimuli. The system creates a “sensory prison” where the target cannot distinguish between internal and external stimuli.

3. The “Alice in Wonderland” Technique: Confusion and Illogical Stress

The Manual: On page 76, the manual describes the “Alice in Wonderland” technique:

“The aim of the Alice in Wonderland or confusion technique is to confound the expectations and conditioned reactions of the interrogatee... The interrogatee may start laughing or refuse to take the situation seriously. But as the process continues... the subject begins to try to make sense of the situation, which becomes mentally intolerable.”

The TI Experience: TIs often describe bizarre, nonsensical, or shifting attacks—sudden changes in temperature, unpredictable V2K (Voice-to-Skull) voices, or erratic electronic interference. This constant, illogical stress prevents the target from establishing a routine or a sense of safety. The system creates a state of “mental intolerance,” where the target is constantly trying to make sense of nonsense, leading to cognitive fatigue and regression. This is not random harassment; it is a calculated strategy to break the target’s ability to process reality.

4. Induced Regression and Helplessness

The Manual: The manual’s goal is to reduce the subject to a childlike state. On pages 41 and 83, it states:

“The techniques... are essentially ways of speeding up the process of regression... As the interrogatee slips back from maturity toward a more infantile state, his learned or structured personality traits fall away... Relatively small degrees of homeostatic derangement, fatigue, pain, sleep loss, or anxiety may impair these functions.”

The TI Experience: TIs frequently report feeling “infantilized,” helpless, or unable to think clearly due to the constant pressure. The manual’s goal is to reduce the subject to a state of dependency and confusion, making them easier to control. This matches TI reports of cognitive fog, emotional instability, and a loss of professional or personal autonomy. The system is designed to strip away the target’s adult coping mechanisms, leaving them vulnerable and dependent.

5. Gaslighting and Epistemic Destruction

The Manual: On page 52, the manual describes the creation of a “strange world”:

“The interrogator can and does make the subject’s world not only unlike the world to which he had been accustomed but also strange in itself - a world in which familiar patterns of time, space, and sensory perception are overthrown.”

The TI Experience: TIs report that their reality is constantly undermined—devices fail, neighbors act strangely, and authorities dismiss their claims. This creates a “strange world” where the target cannot trust their own senses or perceptions, leading to a breakdown of their epistemic foundation (their ability to know what is real). This is the core of the TI experience: being made to doubt their own reality. The system does not just attack the body; it attacks the mind’s ability to verify what is true.

6. The Role of Medical and Psychological Professionals

The Manual: The manual outlines how to use professionals to gather information and categorize the subject. On pages 30-32, it states:

“Screening should be conducted by interviewers, not interrogators... The screener is interested in getting the subject to talk about himself... The screener should try not to stop it by questions... until sufficient information has been revealed to permit a rough determination of type.”

The TI Experience: TIs often report that medical professionals and psychologists are used to gather information about them, either intentionally or through their own ignorance of the targeting. The manual’s approach to “screening” mirrors how TIs are often pathologized rather than believed. Their experiences are used to categorize them as “resistant” or “delusional” rather than victims of external attack. This professional gaslighting is a key part of the system’s deniability.

The AI-Driven Automated System: The New Interrogator

The KUBARK manual was written for human interrogators. But today, the “interrogator” is often an AI-driven automated system. This system does not need to sleep, it does not need to eat, and it does not need to feel empathy. It can operate 24/7, applying the same principles of sleep disruption, sensory overload, and confusion with perfect precision.

The AI system uses data to predict the target’s behavior, just as the manual suggests interrogators should study the source. It uses algorithms to deliver attacks at unpredictable intervals, just as the manual recommends disrupting the subject’s sense of time. It uses V2K and directed energy to create sensory distortions, just as the manual describes sensory deprivation and overload.

The result is the same: a target who is exhausted, confused, isolated, and unable to trust their own reality. The only difference is that the “interrogator” is now a machine, and the “cell” is the target’s entire life.

Conclusion: It Is Not a Coincidence

The parallels between the KUBARK manual and the TI experience are not coincidental. They are operational. The manual provides a clear, technical explanation for the systematic nature of TI targeting. It is not random harassment; it is a structured process designed to break down a person’s psychological and physical resilience.

Is it a coincidence that the same techniques that were outlined in the early 1960s would so closely mirror the experiences of TIs? I don’t think so.

For TIs, understanding this blueprint is the first step toward resistance. By recognizing the techniques being used against us, we can begin to counter them. We can educate ourselves of these methods, document the attacks and support each other.

The system wants us to doubt ourselves. It wants us to feel helpless. But we are not alone. We are the canaries in the coal mine, detecting a poison that threatens us all. And by understanding the techniques, we can begin to break the spell.

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