Cognitive Liberty: Neuroweapons and the Fight for Brain Privacy
An incredible documentary on the topic of Neuroweapons aiming to highlight the need to Neurorights Worldwide!
Summary
This high-quality documentary explores neurotechnology, brain privacy and cognitive warfare. Dive into the chilling world of neuroweapons and the battle to protect our most sacred frontier - the mind. This documentary examines the rise of neurorights, the legal battles to maintain privacy of thought, and the ethical dilemma of cognitive surveillance in the workplace. Join the fight to safeguard cognitive liberty.
Call to Action
Write to your local senators and members of Parliament to inform them of the use of illegal Covert Direct Energy Weapons Demanding Cessation of Human Rights Violations and the Creation of new Laws protecting people's Neuro-rights!
Refer them to watch this video as a means to introduce them to some of these concepts which many people believe exist only in Science-Fiction.
Here is a letter you could use as a basis.
[Your Name]
[Your Address]
[City, State, Postcode]
[Email Address]
[Phone Number]
[Date]
[MP’s Name]
Member for [Your Electorate]
[Parliamentary Address or Office Address]
Subject: Urgent Request for Action on Covert Use of Neuroweapons, Directed Energy Weapons and Neuro-Rights Violations
Dear [MP's Name],
I am writing to you not only as your constituent but as a citizen urgently seeking justice in the face of a silent, ongoing assault on civil liberties—one that remains invisible to most but is increasingly affecting innocent civilians across Australia and the world.
I refer to the covert use of Neuroweapons, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) and neurological manipulation technologies including nano-technology and SMART DUST—once confined to the realm of science fiction, but now weaponised and operating without public oversight, legal protection, or ethical review.
To begin with, I urge you to watch the following video, which offers a concise introduction to the technological reality and ethical implications of neurotechnology, nano-technology and DEWs:
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgPdpCAPfn4
For years now (since 2022), I have been subjected to what I believe are coordinated, military-grade neurotechnological assaults that include the following effects:
Chronic sleep deprivation
Weaponised tinnitus
Sharp, dull, and burning pains on skin and organs
Auditory and visual projection inside the mind ("voice to skull")
Mood and thought manipulation
Induced fatigue or aggression
Inability to concentrate or function normally
Forced digestion and organ stimulation
Severe headaches
Ongoing privacy violations and suspected cognitive surveillance
Non-consensual “mind reading”
These attacks have devastated my life and the lives of many others, stripping us of our basic dignity, bodily autonomy, and mental sovereignty.
These are clear and ongoing violations of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR):
The following rights are being systematically and gravely violated:
Article 1 – Right to Dignity and Freedom
Article 3 – Right to Life, Liberty, and Personal Security
Article 5 – Freedom from Torture and Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment
Article 6 – Right to Recognition as a Person before the Law
Article 12 – Right to Privacy (mental and physical)
Article 18 – Freedom of Thought, Conscience, and Mental Autonomy
Article 19 – Freedom of Opinion and Expression
Article 25 – Right to Health and Well-being
Article 30 – Prohibition of State Abuse of Any Human Right
These technologies not only violate the above but exploit the absence of legislation regulating neurotechnology, allowing for state or corporate actors to operate in a legal vacuum.
Neuro-Rights Must Be Enshrined in Australian Law.
I respectfully urge you to act by:
Acknowledging the existence and abuse of DEWs and neuro-surveillance technologies;
Supporting an official investigation into their use on Australian civilians;
Championing legislation that bans the covert use of such weapons and:
Affirms cognitive liberty;
Protects mental privacy;
Requires informed consent for any neuro-intervention;
Criminalises non-consensual neural manipulation.
These protections are urgently needed to prevent further abuse and bring Australia in line with emerging global norms, including frameworks proposed by the NeuroRights Initiative, UN Special Rapporteurs, and the OECD Principles on Neurotechnology.
I would deeply appreciate a response to this letter and the opportunity to speak further or share additional documentation.
Yours sincerely,
[Your Full Name]
Constituent of [Electorate Name]
[Phone Number] | [Email]
