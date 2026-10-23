DARPA - Targeting & the Bio-Digital Convergence

Outline
0:00 DARPA: Targeting and the Bio-Digital Convergence
1:25 The Agency and the Doctrine
2:07 Reading and Writing the Brain
4:34 The Peripheral Nerve
5:38 Dust and Sensors
7:11 Bio-Digital Convergence
9:06 Targeting
12:14 The Warning
Credits
Modern War Institute Speaker. Dr. James Giordano Nano Tech, Neuro Science on the Battlefield — James Matthews — 2025-03-05
Dr. Justin Sanchez — Direct Neural Interface & DARPA - Dr Justin Sanchez — Thinking Digital Conference — 2017
NASA War Documents | Deborah Tavares/Trevor Coppola — Wolny Elektron — 2013-07-30
Technical telepathy TED Talk 2004 by Woody Norris — Your conspiracies — 2024-01-22
Kevin MacLeod — 2019
Learn More at Nano World Order Wiki
DARPA Human Enhancement Programmes
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