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DARPA - Targeting & the Bio-Digital Convergence

A short video
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Gecko Pico

Outline

0:00 DARPA: Targeting and the Bio-Digital Convergence
1:25 The Agency and the Doctrine
2:07 Reading and Writing the Brain
4:34 The Peripheral Nerve
5:38 Dust and Sensors
7:11 Bio-Digital Convergence
9:06 Targeting
12:14 The Warning

Credits
Modern War Institute Speaker. Dr. James Giordano Nano Tech, Neuro Science on the Battlefield — James Matthews — 2025-03-05
Dr. Justin Sanchez — Direct Neural Interface & DARPA - Dr Justin Sanchez — Thinking Digital Conference — 2017
NASA War Documents | Deborah Tavares/Trevor Coppola — Wolny Elektron — 2013-07-30
Technical telepathy TED Talk 2004 by Woody Norris — Your conspiracies — 2024-01-22
Kevin MacLeod — 2019

Learn More at Nano World Order Wiki

DARPA

DARPA Human Enhancement Programmes

DARPA N3 Programme

DARPA BRAIN Initiative

Electroceuticals

Biofield

Neuroweapons

Remote Neural Modulation

Remote Neural Monitoring

Brain-Computer Interface

Peripheral Nervous System

Body Area Network

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