DARPA - Targeting & the Bio-Digital Convergence

0:00 DARPA: Targeting and the Bio-Digital Convergence

1:25 The Agency and the Doctrine

2:07 Reading and Writing the Brain

4:34 The Peripheral Nerve

5:38 Dust and Sensors

7:11 Bio-Digital Convergence

9:06 Targeting

12:14 The Warning



Credits

Modern War Institute Speaker. Dr. James Giordano Nano Tech, Neuro Science on the Battlefield — James Matthews — 2025-03-05

Dr. Justin Sanchez — Direct Neural Interface & DARPA - Dr Justin Sanchez — Thinking Digital Conference — 2017

NASA War Documents | Deborah Tavares/Trevor Coppola — Wolny Elektron — 2013-07-30

Technical telepathy TED Talk 2004 by Woody Norris — Your conspiracies — 2024-01-22

Kevin MacLeod — 2019