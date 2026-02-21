Did Nick Fuentes Publicly Taunt Targeted Individuals? Or is this a DEEP FAKE?

It is so hard to know whether what you are watching is real or not these days.

The Tech Bros and associated scum all have access to a slew of hardware and software that would make the mind boggle. I am confident that the AI we see today has been in their hands for many many years.

So when you see a video such as this, it’s hard to know if it is real or if it a creation designed to mess with the heads of the Targets.

Regardless, what is said in this video is shocking and confronting for all in this position.

I strongly believe this is a very well done DEEP FAKE. I believe this might have multiple purposes.

This is designed to stir up/psych out Targeted individuals This is designed to make Targeted Individuals look stupid as we will all be posting about it. Then the “fact-checkers” will come along and debunk it! This might increase the chances that Nick Fuentes will be taken out by a TI who believes this is real and decides to take the law into his/her own hands.

I believe whoever created this is possibly looking to get rid of Nick! They don’t like what he has to say.

They are stirring us up and they are setting him up to be harmed.

So who DOESN’T like Nick Fuentes?? They would be the most likely candidate for this setup! PEACE!

The Transcript:

Gang stalking.

It’s real.

And if you’re a targeted individual, you need to watch out, okay?

For your own safety.

Don’t say anything.

It’s real, and if you’re... I’m talking to you.

Yeah, you.

If you’re a targeted individual, don’t say anything.

No one can help you.

Nobody can help you.

You think you could go to the police?

You think you could go to the law enforcement?

No one will believe you.

They’re in on it.

So just shut up and let us do what we need to do.

Yeah, you.

Yes, I’m speaking to all targeted individuals.

Attention.

Attention all targeted individuals.

If you’re being gang stalked, I just want you to know no one will ever believe you.

So don’t tell anyone.

