The following article outlines a process that I have taken based on investigation of my own body relating to removing what appears nano and micro-strands that induce Voice to Skull. This is NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! Just because it worked for me, doesn’t mean it will work for you! I share this as a matter of interest as it might be useful for some people. It is up to you to judge how to deal with your own body. I do not recommend anyone harming themselves or doing anything that is going to cause other problems. This is not a HOW TO.. It is simply showing people what I did. How you use this information is your own responsibility!

Introduction

Over the last three days, I have experienced periods with no Voice to Skull (V2K). This article brings together my observations on how I have managed to reduce these experiences to a whisper and, in some cases, temporarily eliminate them. This is not a permanent solution—rather, it is a story of my experience in bringing my V2k down to a manageable level. It includes information on a simple routine that, when followed regularly, may help reduce or quiet the intrusive sensations or perceptions that many individuals are experiencing.

I will keep this short and straightforward. I recently released an article outlining the effectiveness of using hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) to clean the ears, nose, and mouth as part of efforts to reduce these very real sensations.

Because of the potential health risks associated with internal use of hydrogen peroxide, I previously avoided suggesting that it be introduced into the nasal passages. When hydrogen peroxide breaks down, it releases a significant amount of oxygen (splitting into water and oxygen: H₂O and O₂). Introducing it internally can therefore release oxygen in quantities that may cause unwanted effects, particularly if used in large amounts. In extreme cases, this can be dangerous. The oxidative effect created by the released oxygen is what gives hydrogen peroxide its amazing ability to break down scum and is very effective against metals and even carbon!

Shirking the “Official” Narrative

I recently come across an old article by

from Jul 2023 that demonstrated how H₂O₂ can be ingested in small volumes. Medical literature will tell you otherwise suggesting that it cannot be ingested at all. Not one to be swayed by the “official narrative”, I decided to trust FM8 on this and have found that, having done this myself a number of times, that I am still kicking and feeling FINE!

Once again - THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE. It’s simply a personal STORY!

Here is FM8’s enlightening post, which includes several videos covering the uses of peracetic acid (PAA). PAA is created by mixing vinegar and 3% hydrogen peroxide in a 1:1 ratio, and it can be used to purify water, among other applications.

Having watched this demonstration, and being at my wits’ end with the constant barrage of intrusive experiences—I decided to try using a small amount of 3% H₂O₂ intranasally.

The results were nearly INSTANT. Sure, it wasn’t a pleasant sensation, but the unmistakable and instantaneous reduction in V2k was well worth the discomfort!

The full process I use, which includes the ears, nose, and throat, can be found in my previous article on the topic (where I have also updated the nasal instructions).

I have since repeated this process a number of times and have found it to be very effective in significantly reducing my V2k. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d say my V2k is sitting at around 1 most of the time now... I think I have Stockholm Syndrome! I don’t know what to do with myself without having the immediate feedback of the system for every move and thought I make! This level of perceived freedom is daunting at first, especially after years of barely having a moment of peace.

I have been using the nasal cleanse once every couple of days without any noticeable discomfort or burning of the inside of the nose or throat.

I have shared this with a number of people including one who took the COVID-19 vaccines and they have found relief using this approach!

Hydrogen Peroxide vs Carbon Micro-strands (in water)

In order to fully understand the POWER of H₂O₂ against carbon-based elements check out this video below:

This video shows the metal doped carbon micro-strands I pulled off my bedding using a Neodymium magnet (🎬 Covered in my previous video). As you can see it is like watching the old arcade classic Asteroids! The micro-strands do not stand a chance! The mix here is 8ml of H₂O₂ in 50 ml of water containing heaps of strands.

So what does this tell us about the V2k system? Well I am not going to speculate about what others are experiencing but let’s analyze what we are seeing here. Why does flushing the nasal passages with H₂O₂ result in such a profound reduction in V2k??

In order to answer this, I have made a few observations:

After clearing, the voices seems to slowly return over time... Like something that had been removed is slowly re-accumulating inside the nasal passages again Breathing in air contaminated with CHEMTRAIL fall out appears to increase the volume of the V2k again. Blowing your nose regularly will help maintain a lesser volume between cleanses of the nasal passage (especially after chem trail exposure). Avoiding breathing through the nose when in contaminated air reduced re-accumulation.

So what does this suggest? It suggests that Electric Angel, the amazing author of 📄 The Radiohead Protocol (📄 alternate link) might have had it right all along. The V2k system could run on nothing but elements that adhere to the inside of a person’s nasal cavity effectively allowing radio to be sent directly into the maxillary or “V2” nerve inside the face of the recipient via these conductive and radio sensitive elements. In her amazing book she writes:

The “k” in V2k is thus an implant, forged remotely of nanotechnology-type material, on the dormant facial hearing system including the VII nerve (expressed as V2), thereby forming the formidable combination of V2 and k. It is impossible to explore the meaning of the term “V2k” without discussing the matter from an ethics viewpoint. Implanting nanotechnology in human beings without their consent is probably the greatest human rights violation known to man.“ -- Electric Angel - The Radiohead Protocol - Part 3 (2016)

If the V2k system was based only on the elements present along the facial nerves inside the nasal passages, then surely, after repeated treatments, you would eventually get to a point where the voices completely disappeared. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case for many. It should be noted that the V2k may return if exposed to heavily painted skies containing these active nano and micro-tech elements resulting in re-accumulation in the nasal passages. Because of this I perform regular treatments a few times a week in order to remove any new elements.

I believe that these elements in the nose improve the volume and clarity of the implants for me... This is why removing the nasal elements has reduced the volume down to next to nothing but have not removed it completely!

I am unsure if the elements along the nasal elements and V2 nerves are capable of producing the v2k alone. But this is potentially possible and matches with the theory discussed in my article that outlines the cleaning routine that these elements may be simple Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) being vibrated using a directional beam steered AM Radio transmission.

Other Sources of V2k

In addition to this there are other considerations.. I will outline what I believe the be a factor in my personal situation.

Going back a number of months now I wrote about DENTAL IMPLANTS in this article:

I have reason to believe that the crown on my second molar that is opaque in my x-ray below is possibly the mechanism used to receive the V2k. Could this implant be a radio receiver that transmits via the nerves and a bone conduction mechanism??

The thing that led me to investigate this avenue (apart from the fact that none of my other caps were ever fully opaque on the x-ray) was that:

I recognized that wiggling this tooth reduced my v2k further

I recognized that chewing or biting down on this tooth STRENGTHENED my v2k

I also recognized that my tinnitus appeared to always “hit me” while eating...

One of the main annoying attacks used by the foul AI is a sensation of Crawling in the Left Temple region... It also produces a feeling of spider webs on the ear, face and the tip of the nose.

All of these things can be traced back to the second upper molar and it’s association with the V2 or Maxillary branch of the facial nerves!

I asked Chat GPT:

Could a second back upper left molar implant produce a crawling sensation in the left temple?

I then outlined a number of other sensations which I often feel:

If you were also getting the feeling of spider webs on the left ear and the tip of the nose and eyebrows would this clear up exactly what might be happening?

But wait a minute. Didn’t I say it was related to the elements in the nose?? Well yes they do play a part. In fact both the nose and teeth are directly related via the V2 or Maxillary nerve! But if they were responsible for the voices alone then technically removing these elements would yield a total removal of the voices right??

I believe is is possible that in some cases (in the absence of another implant) by simply removing these elements it might result in a full removal of the system (at least until you inhaled more of them via the filth pumped out in chemtrails). But in other cases implants based on self assembling elements or old school powered implants, such as the one I appear to have in my tooth, have been used in order to establish a more reliable connection.

I believe in cases like this only removing both the implants and elements in the nose would likely result in completely removing the V2k.

So to summarise:

Hydrogen Peroxide For the WIN! Up the nose to reduce your V2k

Nano particulates from chemtrails are responsible for this.

V2k system may use nano elements and implants to achieve a full voice.

It’s possible that implants or intranasal nano elements could possibly achieve v2k alone.

Together they could amplify the effect.

Only removing both would completely remove the effect.

Results and tech used may vary person to person.

Peace!