As leaders & elites, it is our job to create resentment and anger in the general populace while looking like we are being inclusive. This is so the people direct their anger towards each-other and not towards us or those who make policy.

Ensure you infiltrate the educational institutions and government agencies with propaganda that is at odds with common morals.

Our Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), like the United Nations (UN), will provide supporting policy documentation to ensure everyone is on the same page.

WE WILL ENSURE ALL MAJOR COMPANIES COMPLY THROUGH THE ESG (ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE RATING) . FAILURE TO COMPLY WILL RESULT IN THEM MISSING OUT ON INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD (the 2 biggest investment firms in the world who own majority stake in nearly all publicly listed organizations).

Gender identity is currently a hot topic that really gets people's blood boiling.

Introducing PRIVILEGES for those within the minority is a fantastic way to ensure that many in the majority develop a deep hatred for them while making us look virtuous.

We have seen some really great work with pronouns, trans in sports, restrooms and my favourite the "drag time story hour".

Present convincing arguments on both sides in the media and ensuring those on each side only see their side argument is vital to increase unrest.

It'll be easy to make the minority look immoral... Even if they are not.

Getting the populace thinking that their child is being converted will create a fantastic rift... This should be enough for us to distract them. While they are trying to protect their children, or fending of parents with flaming torches and pitchforks, we will print and launder some more money through Ukraine or BLM.

This should give us enough to start up or fund another cardboard cutout group like the White Supremacists group, "Patriots Front" that we created out of members or trainees of our intel agencies, that give us more reasons to introduce more ridiculous laws taking away their rights and making us more powerful and rich

Yours Truly

Douche Slaub (AKA Dr Evil)