EMF Induced Chronic Pain, Crawling Temple and More

Summary
This video outlines my personal experiences of directed energy weapon/EMF attacks from our friendly New World Order Cartel of “disruptive” and murderous foul.
These attacks can be debilitating causing severe pains and sensations. In this video I demonstrate some countermeasures I use, like placing strong magnets, using moving metal objects and brainstorm absorptive shielding materials to temporarily disrupt or mitigate the remote harassment.
The video I mentioned about ABSORBING EMF can be found at:
Bitchute or below on YouTube
I also found this excellent article which outlines a new 0.5mm thick breakthrough fabric that has been formulated out of ferrite material that is said to absorb EMF very effectively. This could be a game changer also. But I wonder if it will be easily available or affordable.
Transcript
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Hi there.
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Welcome to Gecko Pico’s freak out session.
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Hey, no, no, not really.
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Well, maybe, maybe later we’ll see how it goes.
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But yeah, today I’m in the middle of moving houses and stuff, which is a bit of a disruption.
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I’m very disrupted,
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but you know,
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as a TI,
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we’re all very disrupted and this is just how it goes,
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isn’t it?
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and so you kind of get used to it after a while and so today I was just gonna have
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a quick chat about one of my little ailments that I’ve been getting funnily enough
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it’s funny because they’ve just they’ve turned it off and it’s weird because it’s
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been on for days and days I’ve been I actually have had this issue for about three
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days in a row but it was in a different shoulder so this feels like a pinched nerve
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right under the shoulder blade this is what I’ve been getting which has been
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absolutely excruciating and they turn it up and make it like they twist it you know
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when you’re doing something that they don’t like you to do um and so it’s um I
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think all of you can probably relate to that that little uh that little thing that
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occurs just a moment I’ve got some audio issue going on here yeah just one moment
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Alright, yeah, don’t worry about it.
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And so, essentially, what we have is these nerves that they’re somehow managing to tweak, right?
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And so I’m thinking,
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well,
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there could be any number of reasons,
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ways that they might be doing this.
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So it’s definitely EMF.
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And so what I’m sharing with you today is basically looking at the different ways
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that I’ve been able to mitigate it,
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which proves to me that it’s not a normal condition.
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It’s not like,
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oh,
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I’ve just got a sore arm because I’ve been moving things or my mouse arm is getting
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a bit sore because I’m sitting in a funny position.
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These are direct energy weapon attacks and they are related to
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the EMF and the way I can prove that I can prove that in three different ways
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actually um the first one is that I can take a magnet I often put my magnets this
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is a big chunk this one’s excellent actually it’s a uh what do you call it a um
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neodymium uh and I often wrap them in glad wrap because then they don’t get all the
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shit stuck to them excuse me excuse my french I don’t have much french so
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You know, weary.
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And so this one here is a very strong one.
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But yeah, if I’ve got that pain in the neck or in the, like yesterday it was all through here.
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Like, this bit right there.
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You know, that was real sharp and it was just persistent.
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And so my mouse was like, oh, this is really hard work.
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and so you get one of these little babies and you just put it on top of it and all
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of a sudden you’re like so i’ve got it today i’ve got it down here it’s through
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this here um and it often does i notice it progresses through your body sometimes
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it starts on this side then it turns to this side then it goes down the back or
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something stupid like that all right so this little baby here i just chuck it on
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there and all of a sudden that pain which has been persistent all day right
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it’s completely gone.
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It’s completely gone.
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So what am I doing?
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I’m just placing on there.
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I’m not rubbing.
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I’m not even pushing.
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In fact, I don’t even need to touch because it’s so strong.
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That magnetic field, it’s completely gone.
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So I’ve gone from excruciating pain to nothing just by placing a magnet in the place.
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Now,
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I don’t know.
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Should I ask a doctor about this?
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Because I just want to know what a doctor might say to me.
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Why that can 100% of the time resolve all the aches and pains I get.
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I wake up with pains like this in the arm, like in the shoulder and on the leg and all over me.
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Like I wake up and I can’t get back to sleep because I feel like I’ve run a marathon.
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I’ve been beat up or like in a car accident.
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That’s how I feel in the morning.
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and so and it’s funny isn’t it because like usually it’s because my EMF blankets
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fallen off and they’ve just while I’ve had it on though they hit you hard right and
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so in the morning I’m all like 80 like an 80 year old yeah and I’m a very
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able-bodied person I’ve always been and so
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That’s number one.
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Number one, magnet.
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Magnet in the area.
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Kills it.
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Now, it’s hard keeping that there, right?
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You don’t want to walk around like, oh, yeah, how you doing?
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What you doing?
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I’m just having some dinner.
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And I don’t want my high iron content to fall off the spoon.
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And that’s why I put a magnet under it.
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Like, I don’t know.
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Anyway, the other one is this.
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Look at these.
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These I found very useful.
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I had a fan.
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I don’t know.
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Oh, I’ve had a few fans in my time.
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But here, this one here is like, these are metal, these little things.
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So they’re good for killing, funnily enough, even your low frequency attacks.
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can be shielded by stuff like this because the thing with your long waves is they
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have a much bigger wave and so this actually is more effective than you think you’d
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think that all the waves that we’re going to hit would go through this right but
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they don’t and so funnily enough I can usually just tell whether am I getting this
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from a
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From a, what do you call it?
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A satellite?
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Is it coming top down?
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A drone or something in the sky?
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Or is it coming from a tower?
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Or is it coming from something inside the house?
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I’m not sure.
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But you can usually tell because you do this, and at some point,
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yeah that’s funny for me it’s almost always top down at some point it just
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disappears so that now the problem with that is that’s not going to work all the
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time the magnet will stay if you keep it there it’ll keep that pain away all right
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because it’s acting on whatever’s in there i reckon metal particulates sitting on
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the nerve that’ll be enough you send a slight charge to it it’s going to create
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discomfort you know what a nerve’s like in the tooth
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If it’s exposed, you just have to touch it and it’s in pain, right?
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That’s the internal EMF on the particulate sitting inside the nerve.
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So we’ve got this shit through our bodies, right?
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That’s the truth.
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And I just went outside after the chemtrails,
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and I could...
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Some of the flakes they’re sending out of the back of these frickin’ planes,
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they are big enough to see with the naked eye.
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So these are flakes, like aluminium flakes.
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That’s what it looks like to me.
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White, very white metal, reflective.
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And so...
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This little number, anyway, it shields it, right?
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So I can put it here,
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like,
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and I can say,
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well,
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I’m just stopping that AMF from getting there,
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right?
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But they’ll come in from another side, right?
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Or they’ll bounce the beam off the wall, or they’ll bounce it off the ground, and it’ll come up.
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So this is why shielding, like, shielding always, almost always works
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but never continues to work.
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That is, what I get is this, and then I get a period of grace, one, two, three seconds usually.
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This is how quick these are.
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Multi-path propagation systems, right?
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What is that?
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It’s like ray tracing,
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you know,
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in graphics,
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you know,
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like the light beam bounces off this and that.
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Think of it as a laser beam.
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So it’s coming,
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say,
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straight down and it’s coming through the roof and it comes through and it hits me.
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That’s fine.
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That’s not moving.
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It can calculate exactly the strength it needs to be in order to cause the
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discomfort that it needs to cause.
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This little guy goes in,
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all of a sudden it’s got like this and it’s moving and it’s like having trouble
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because it’s like,
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well,
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it has to try and detect what kind of material is that?
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How strong do I set it?
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And it’s starting to reflect part of it back.
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And so it’s starting to see that because this is a millimeter wave.
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They can see everything in your environment.
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But when you start introducing moving shit, it starts to get a bit confusing for it.
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And so if I sit it there,
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It’ll block my pain for a few seconds, and then all of a sudden it’s come back.
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So it’s going to just go,
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well,
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I was coming from top down,
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now I’ll bounce it off the wall and then maybe onto you.
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So usually they find a way around, that’s what I’m good at.
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But as I said, movement, movement’s another story.
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It can’t calculate something flying.
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It can’t calculate something that’s doing this, right?
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Because it won’t have the time to do it.
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If it takes it three seconds for it to understand this,
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and then bounce around it.
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If you start doing this, then what does it do?
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It has a lot more trouble.
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It has a lot more trouble.
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Trust me.
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So, just thoughts on people who might be mechanically minded.
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maybe who might be able to come up with that’s why I wish Ingitta was still with us
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because he was a mechanical engineer and I bet you he would have come up with some
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fantastic solutions once you realize moving metals are the way it’s another thing I
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realized recently was that I was at someone’s house and you know I was getting the
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same attacks actually tinnitus and it was coming from top down and how do I know
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that funnily enough as I walked along
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there was a ceiling fan.
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And as I walked under the ceiling fan, which was metal bladed, it disrupted the tinnitus.
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And I thought, I’ll turn it on and put it on even just slow.
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And you sit under there and the tinnitus wouldn’t hit me there.
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And then I’d come out and I’d get the tinnitus.
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Something to think about.
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Moving metals.
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Right.
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Okay,
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so the other thing I thought about was if you had a lattice of metal and you put it
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into the roof,
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then as you’re moving through the house,
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they’d have trouble hitting you.
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Because if it’s going,
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say,
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thickness of this,
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and it was going metal,
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like bands,
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metal,
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clear,
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metal,
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clear,
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metal,
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clear,
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or a lattice in that set,
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like a grid,
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then I reckon that would make it really hard for it to hit you as well.
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And so people think you need to have like solid metal,
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you know,
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to block it,
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but that’s actually easier for them to get through than it is to have irregular
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patterns that the beam could think it’s a beam.
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And if the metal’s there, it has to behave differently to if the metal’s not there.
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So if it’s changing based on your movement,
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that’s different when you’re sleeping because they can shoot through the hole and
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it’s a laser beam,
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right?
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But if you’re moving,
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then they have to go,
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and it’s going,
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oh,
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there’s metal there,
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oh,
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there isn’t,
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there is metal,
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there isn’t,
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there isn’t,
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there is,
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there isn’t,
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there is,
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there isn’t,
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there isn’t.
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And so it’s like if it’s confusing for it to propagate to keep that beam at a set
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level,
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because remember,
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they still have to meet level guidance.
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These things still,
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unless they’re trying to kill you completely,
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in which case they’ll just probably turn it really high and just hit you with it
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anyway,
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which wouldn’t surprise me.
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Anyway, what’s another one?
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Oh yeah, I just wanted to talk to you about another attack I get.
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So that was the pinched nerve thing.
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Another one I get is the crawling in the temple.
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This one.
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It’s a really horrible thing.
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You know that feeling of like there’s a worm underneath your skin.
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I think this is related to a nerve because I had this tooth put in and it’s full
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solid metal and I think they’re actually activating it through that nerve.
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But funnily enough, once again...
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magnets to the rescue.
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This is how I tend to deal with it.
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It’s quite simple.
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What have I got here?
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I’ll get this one off.
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Generally, this is enough.
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There’s my hat.
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I’ve just flipped out the band.
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They’ve all got a sweat band on them.
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And what I do tend to do, I’ve just got these.
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These are actually really effective.
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Simple, huh?
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Bar magnets.
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One, two.
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Alright, so they snap together.
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They snap together to form one, two.
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They’re not super strong.
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They’re good.
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They’re just good quality magnets.
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Like, yeah.
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All right.
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And so what I do is where that crawl is happens to fit perfectly where my hat is on my head.
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Here it is.
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And that’s where I feel it in here.
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So what did I do?
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I just flipped out that.
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I attached one on the inside of the band.
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and one on the outside of the band,
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and so that’s inside the hat,
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so you can’t see it,
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and then it sits on,
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and voila!
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And so,
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funny thing is,
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it’s the same thing again,
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the targeting system,
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for some reason,
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when I do that,
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it kills it straight away.
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And then five minutes later, it’ll start to move again, and I just have to do this.
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Just move it a little bit, and then it’ll cancel it again.
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And sometimes when they’re trying really hard,
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they’ll get through that even,
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and then I’ll just move it a bit more.
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If they’ve turned it up really high,
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so that they’re trying to get around it,
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then I just tend to snap on another,
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like,
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I don’t know,
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get a button magnet and chuck that on there with it.
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Why not?
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And then, you know, it’s just like improvising.
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Alright, number three.
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Getting rid of that pain again.
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I’ve got like this EMF blanket.
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I got another one actually.
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This is like a poncho.
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It’s real.
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It’s not very big.
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All right.
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But I just, I made a blanket actually just recently.
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Double layer on the inside and it’s reversible and stuff that you can put inside a doona.
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And that’s been pretty good.
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But they do turn up the targeting when you use this shit.
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So this is excellent for when you’re getting attacks from the back as well.
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But once again, when it’s fitting,
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they eventually figure out a way to get through.
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So it might be through the neck, might go through your head into the back.
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They might go bounce from underneath.
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And remember, whatever you’re wearing like this, it can collect EMF inside.
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So once you’re getting it in there, it’s bouncing around inside, right?
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So inside here, we’ve got bounce, right?
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I saw an excellent video recently on how to absorb,
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which is what we want to be doing,
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how to absorb these EMF rays.
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And the trick was to use... Basically this guy, he created panels out of resin with...
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Graphite was the secondary,
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but the first ingredient was just iron filings,
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very fine iron filings.
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They have to be a certain UOM, I think three to five nanometers.
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And then also graphite.
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And so it was resin mixed in with graphite powder and
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iron filings fine iron filings and it’s a certain concentration but I’ll post that
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actually in the description of the video so people can take a look at it really
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excellent this guy’s like pretty much expert in sort of looking at how to block
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microwave weapons yeah and so this stuff would be effective up to I think into the
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gigahertz you know like and so even though he says microwave it’ll block gigahertz
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as well so
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Yeah, and it won’t be bouncing around.
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So metals, we put metals there and everything bounces around, right?
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And then it’s a multi-path propagation.
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This is how these 5G and 6G work, is they’ll bounce a ray inside your environment.
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So if you’ve got metals and you’re blocking with them,
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it’s bouncing off that,
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it’s redrawing the entire scene.
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Like that’s how they map your environment, right?
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It bounces off the metals.
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So you haven’t gotten rid of the beam.
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It might weaken as it bounces around a little, but it’s still there.
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What we want to do is absorb it, right?
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So water is a good one for absorbing rays,
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but how do you put water above your head if you’re getting hit by satellites?
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That’s another logistical one.
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So I’ve got a few ideas there.
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Like I said, I’m not showing you solutions, but I’m showing you how to do
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a hitch knot on your on your fishing rig you know like so that you can possibly
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catch something but um yeah so irregular metals moving metals and water are all
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good um these panels made of resin i was thinking instead of using resin because
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the resin sets hard you could use silicon
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so you get a silicon liquid setter like that takes two liquids you join them
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together and they actually set so it’s a liquid pour with like all those powders in
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it and then you’d have a flexible thing like imagine this is only three millimeters
(00:17:26):
the one he did and it was blocking a full microwave like what we’re he gonna hit
(00:17:30):
with is not like a full microwave it’s a much less than that right um although it
(00:17:35):
is a beam so it’s a focus beam but it still should be effective right three
(00:17:41):
millimeters right
(00:17:43):
that’s not much and this could be rubber like a rubberized like a silicon and then
(00:17:47):
you could place it over stuff right and then it would instead of bouncing off and
(00:17:51):
then infecting other parts it would absorb right you can make a vest out of it you
(00:17:57):
know like this is a cool idea you know like um to protect your body and all that
(00:18:02):
sort of stuff so these are just ideas um that i thought i’d share all right i hope
(00:18:11):
everyone’s good
(00:18:13):
Much love and strength to y’all.
(00:18:15):
Love yous all, mate.
(00:18:16):
Alright, ciao.
(00:18:17):
Bye.
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