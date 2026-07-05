DISCLOSURE: This report is a result of research conducted with Artificial Intelligence Assistance. This is not my typical style of writing. Yet the findings have confirmed much of what I have personally established and observed regarding my own condition.

It appears that what many might be experiencing as targeting symptoms, are possibly 1 of 2 types of manipulation of the human body which induce the creation of piezoelectric or highly conductive elements in the body in order to achieve cognitive surveillance, and remote modulation of the brain, skin, nerves and other organs of the body.

The third other possible vector is the nano-technology route which I do not cover in this article. I believe I am experiencing a bacterial infection which has allowed connection to the AI driven targeting systems that many of us are facing. I base this on the fibers being produced and the other structures that I have found and intend to document fully in the future.

There is a possibility that ALL of these has been been deployed against the innocent people. What method being used on you will largely depend of the route that you have been exposed to.

I am painfully aware of the effects that these disgusting technology coupled with advanced EMF targeting systems can produce, as many of my readers are also.

I present this as a report to outline what I believe to be the most likely potential vectors used against us.

I still have hope for a way to beat this disgusting trespass of the body and mind. A direct attack on freedom and freewill. The first step must always be to identify what it is that are facing. To do this we must hypothesize. Sometimes we will get it wrong. Especially when we work against those who specialize in lies and deceit.

Peace and love to all of you.

— Gecko Pico