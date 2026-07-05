Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pammicakes1's avatar
Pammicakes1
2d

I was going to add something, but then I read what I was thinking. Everyone's targeting is somewhat unique, yet we share many commonalities. What I was going to add was the fact that you have cases of water deflecting microwaves, so maybe they are employing different methods because you have the ability to counter many of their tactics.

My targeting is generational and was primarily MK Ultra, a psychological operation from the tender age of 16 and now as a grandmother of 6, for decades, I have experienced terrible DEW electronic harassment. I believe because it is generational they will not kill me, rather see how long the torture takes with the tactics I endure.

Please God, let this Nazi War Criminal Program end. I think of Engida often. He was a brilliant and prolific writer, as well as a kind person. May he forever rest in God's loving arms. ❤️🙏

Reply
Share
MaxTolerance's avatar
MaxTolerance
2dEdited

The sentient agency of the fibril entities has me presenting the hypothesis that they are in fact a most evolved crypto-terrestrial alien species capable of farming the human body as a source of iron+lipid nutrients and human ATP.

I have found them hunting, occupying and killing insects and spiders in my immediate environment. They are ubiquitous in our environment and only attracted to some individuals bio chemistries & bio fields. They are also ubiquitous in society and I see their signs on ~15% of the population. They can exist and thrive for years in only a vegetative state while turning aggressive when environmental, nutrient, and personal immunities are in alignment.

I tend to believe they are a near-fungus (not a true fungus). Like Phytopthora, Pythium, Achlya, or Lagenidium. The latter having once been sprayed as a mosquito larvacide (which provides motive for the incredibly malevolent Delusional Parasitosis disinformation campaign).

Their biofilm makes them incredibly difficult to treat.

Abstaining from red-meat and fish has allowed their control.

Treating with the combination of azithromycin, doxycycline, & terbinafine has prevented their maturation and is proving to be effective in the war.

My experience with healthcare institutions indicates that they do not want to recognize its existence as it seems the symptoms treatment market is just too profitable to warrant developing therapeutics for the true source of the symptoms.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Gecko Pico and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gecko Pico · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture