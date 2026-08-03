Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
4h

The effects you describe were noticeable long before the vaccines were delivered. Not only that but the unvaccinated are affected too.

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/the-fifth-generation-weapon

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1 reply by Gecko Pico
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

Those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) have surely destroyed Humanity, and it breaks My heart so Many fell for Their machinations.

Thank You for the data on the clear goals to take Us out. May We strip Them of Their single tool to buy the things and the People that made all that possible!

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

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