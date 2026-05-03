Evidence of Cell Tower Attacks is in the Plants.

In this video I outline how the evidence of sustained on going attacks upon my body with directed, beam-forming EMF from cell towers situated around 1km from my home can be clearly seen in the plants along the fence on the perimeter around my home.

The state of these plants being constantly radiated has rendered them dead or damaged.

A few weeks ago I shared how the foul establishment responsible for my targeting had clearly poisoned a tree in my yard in order to be able to target me without the tree being in the way. Large trees provide strong EMF protection greater that most forms of shielding. This is because instead of reflecting or refracting the energy they have the ability to ABSORB the energy due to the high water content.

Smaller plants do not fare so well from the powerful radiation emanating from these weapons towers.

Below is a map of my property and the nearest mobile cell towers. The 3 closest to me are along the back fence and the left fence at the back.

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