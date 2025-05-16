Exclusive! Targets - Ever wonder what your perpetrators can see??

Introduction

I found the following article in the Internet Archives. It included this video that claims to show what handlers see of targets! The view shows a FIRST PERSON VIEW of the target as if looking out of their eyes! You can even see them BLINKING!

I have previously written about the Eye of Horus Phenomenon in my article below

Unfortunately this video only goes for 41 seconds, but it really does give you an idea of what our perpetrators are working with. The following description was included with the video and full credit goes to the uploader APoorGuy whose details were as follows:

APoorGuy - https://archive.org/details/@apoorguy

Upload Date: August 26, 2021

SOURCE: https://archive.org/details/remote-neural-monitoring-panel

https://archive.org/details/remote-neural-monitoring-leak

Summary and Technical description

An NSA employee sits in front of a computer screen watching in real time what a Targeted Individual (from now on the target) is seeing through the target's own eyes and with loudspeakers listening in on what the target is hearing through the target's own ears. The possibility of this remote insight is done with the help from an invention patented as patent US3951134A, where two radio waves are send from a distance through NSA's DOMINT (Domestic Intelligence) network, that consist of cellular based ground radio stations that uses conventional omnidirectional antennas with three kilometers effective coverage to the more sophisticated satellite transponder that uses circularly polarized antennas, such as the typical helical (helix) antenna, crossed dipole antenna, or spiral antenna for coverage beyond the land antennas' network map. The two radio waves are then beamed into the target's head through the cranium and into the brain of the target. The non-ionizing photon radiation then charge the target's brain by bathing it in electromagnetic energy so the brain starts to transmit a 0.5 milliwatt heterodyne radio wave carrying a signature of the target's brain bioelectrical activity with it. This radio wave is then picked up by an antenna near by, also part of the DOMINT network and the principle of RADAR is fulfilled.



For extracting the activity signature, and processing data, a general purpose crystal-line processor computer is used to process the information from the captured radio wave. All evoked potentials is extracted from the radio wave and interpreted by the computer that runs decoding software and artificial intelligence software to guess the meaning of activities that cannot be decoded, all this to translate the activity signature to image and sound as the video above shows. The technology is called Mind Reading RADAR and has been named Remote Neural Monitoring (R.N.M) for the DOMINT spying network. The RADAR is capable of reading different brain parts as visual and auditory cortex, along with subvocalization and some additional activities as the brains internal image and sound reflection created by the brains imagination and memory recall.



DOMINT's Mind Reading RADAR capability is further extended under the name: Electrical Stimulation to the Brain (E.S.B), that is a direct mind control that by the same earlier mention invention (patent US3951134A) makes it possible to alter the target's brain waves, by sending constructed brain waves created by a computer or cloned brain waves from another person's brain other than the target's brain or previously recorded brain waves from the target's own brain back into the target's brain again. The stimulation delivery system also uses the V2K (Voice to Skull) transcranial stimulation technology inspired by Patrick Flanagan's NeuroPhone invention patent US3393279, to deliver subliminal messages to a brain in R.E.M sleep, for programming purpose. And the delivery system is also capable of sending audio direct to the audiotory cortex inspired by patent US4858612A and US4877027, that makes it possible to inject sound into the target's head, by sending a modulated signal carried by the beamed two radio waves, an intrusive signal that bypasses the target's hearing organ and goes directly to the target's auditory cortex, so that intelligible sounds (voices in head) are experienced. Repeated played messages for Psychic Driving like "Kill yourself" that is Neural Linguistic Programming (N.L.P) suggestion, are used for programming, and a advance 10 threaded chatterbox software part of DoD's Thought And Memory Interface (T.A.M.I) software that is based on the popular chat robot named A.L.I.C.E. (Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity) are used by the CIA for menticide, and to push the target into insanity, part of the C.I.A.'s discourse planning. And of course there are also other artificial hallucinations the system is capable to deliver, like injecting images into visual cortex, that can be pushed into subconsciousness and consciousness as well.



So as I progress further in my elaboration of what DOMINT is, it should also have been clear to the attentive reader by now, that DOMINT also is part of the CIA and NSA's psychotronic weapon arsenal. It's about killing and controlling people with the use of electromagnetism in one way or another. An example of electromagnetic radiation used for change and manipulation in the human body what separates from V2K, controlling motor cortex, artificial hallucinations, and psychic mood manipulation, is a radiation attack on an person's heart that works on chemistry level, that changes the calcium ions that affects the heart rate, causing a unhealthy heart rhythm that leads to lag of oxygen in the person's brain.

Panel description

Left: Neural activity map.

Middle: Visual cortex.

Right: Decode processing and spectrum tuner for capturing a non-ionizing radiation signal.

Soundtrack: Auditory cortex.

Law violations

By committing atrocity crimes like attacking individuals of the nation's native population with psychotronic weapons as Remote Neural Monitoring a technology that is described in the 'Summary and Technical description' section, carried out by the C.I.A. against Americans and allied populations of the United States, the authorities violates the Nuremberg Code, 1, 4, 7, 8, 9, and violate the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) regulation 45 CFR 46 subpart A, also known as the “Common Rule”, including following human rights laws:



Article 3

Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.



Article 5

No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.



Article 12

No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks.



Article 18

Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.



Article 30

Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying for any State, group or person any right to engage in any activity or to perform any act aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth herein.



Links

https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134A

https://patents.google.com/patent/US3393279A

https://patents.google.com/patent/US4858612A

https://patents.google.com/patent/US4877027A

source: https://archive.org/details/remote-neural-monitoring-panel

