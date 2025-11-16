Summary

I am no stranger to CENSORSHIP by Facebook.

FACEBOOK CENSORSHIP Gecko Pico · Feb 1 A list of posts I have posted on Facebook that have been OBVIOUSLY CENSORED. It's a great measure of those topics they DO NOT WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT... Very eye opening! Read full story

FACEBOOK JUST BLOCKED MY ACCOUNT FOR NO GOOD REASON AND ASKED ME TO SUBMIT A “VIDEO SELFIE” THAT COULD BE USED TO PERFORM FACIAL RECOGNITION! I will not comply.

I recently posted the Cognitive Liberty Trailer and it was immediately followed up with a reply asking I “confirm being a human”. They also blocked me from complaining via the help chat stating they have a “long wait” and to “Try again in an hour!”.

They have BLOCKED ME until I submit this FACIAL RECOGNITION or “video selfie”. WHICH I REFUSE TO DO!

This means that ALL MY MESSENGER CONTACTS and FRIENDS, many of which I have NO OTHER CONTACT DETAILS FOR, are no longer contactable. I have essentially been cut off from many of my friends!

I cannot contact half of the people I know because of this!

THIS IS DISGUSTING AND FOUL! The REAL CENSORSHIP IS BEGINNING IT SEEMS.

Immediately prior to this request I was surprised to receive an unusual message after I attempted to friend 2 of the “Suggested Friends” listed on my wall. It stated that I had received a few people asking that I be un-allowed to contact them. This was the first I had heard of this and considering I hardly ever request friends I thought this was VERY UNLIKELY.

A change of heart?

About 3 months ago after a period of more than 3 years where none of my posts were being seen or reacted to by any of my close contacts (apart from those who I was in direct contact with every day) I was surprised to one day receive a sudden influx of friend requests! This flood of mainly Targeted Individuals (an average of 10 per day!) all being exposed to my posts and requesting to befriend me continued right up until today when I received this UNACCEPTABLE request from Meta asking I “confirm my identity”.



Over the period of less than 3 months to date, I had increased my friend count from about 500 to over 1500 people! In that time I would guess that I had requested less than 10 friends myself.

These > 1000 people who had requested that we be friends were primarily Targeted Individuals. To me this highlights the number of people who are currently being attacked by this foul system that has been FACILITATED by companies like META!

I should also note that I have not been able to change my name or lock my account on this platform since the beginning of my targeting! While I have watched others be able to change their details and lock their accounts freely in this time. Seems a little suss to me!

Want Proof?

Any one of the two articles below would raise eye brows for anyone. But looking at these together you start to get a picture of exactly the role that FACEBOOK has played in facilitating what is the CONTROL GRID and the ILLEGAL TARGETING of INNOCENT CIVILIANS in order to CONTROL, DISRUPT, DECEIVE and DESTROY those who were brave enough to speak out on certain topics…

Topics such as the GRAPHENE OXIDE (GO) FILLED VACCINES used to insert what is a “non-invasive” covert Brain Computer Interface (BCI) into the brain during the pandemic!

For those haven’t sighted this document I STRONGLY RECOMMEND IT for distribution amongst those naysayers you might know. For what purpose could something like GO have in an innocent so-called vaccine apart from to seed the brain and body with HIGHLY CONDUCTIVE materials in order to read (i.e. Remote Neural Monitoring) and control (Remote Neural Modulation) the minds of the people.

THIS is the part that the above articles outline and is most like the reason why META was so involved in this process.

You see, as I have outlined before, once you have a GO based BCI installed in the brain, in order to convert a human’s thoughts represented as spike potentials (i.e. electricity) between synapses in the brain into TEXT, one first has to TRAIN THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE on a KNOWN set of INPUTS while monitoring the activity in the brain in order to create a MODEL of each person’s unique brain patterns.

For example while a person is reading the word “hello” a particular pattern of activity is fired inside the synapses in the brain. If you could MONITOR the brain while the person is reading this KNOWN SET OF TEXT, then you could relate the word “hello” to this activity.

I believe that FACEBOOK has been using real time RNM (i.e. monitoring) coupled with observation of people while they are on Meta platforms such as Facebook to TRAIN the AI on each person’s individual brain activity. This eventually yields a model that enables MIND READING (i.e. converting thoughts to image or text)!

This also explains platforms like TIK-TOC popularizing the GARISH format of videos that display subtitles a few big words at a time written across the screen, so that you are FORCED TO READ them allowing ACCURATE TRAINING on each set of words AS YOU READ!

This format of GARISH SUBTITLES only became popular over the last five years.. This was THE TRAINING PERIOD!

Using Targets as Honey Pots

And so I have a few ideas as to why Facebook suddenly lifted my apparent censorship to allow my material to reach a broader audience for a few months before yanking access to their system of manipulations and brain training!

I believe the reason why the system suddenly stopped censoring me was so they could identify people who shared the same views but were possibly not voicing them. I become a HONEY POT to attract Targeted Individuals so that the system could FLAG THEM as a threat to the GLOBAL TAKE OVER OF THE MINDS! I believe the plan was to remove me from the platform in order to ensure that no-one was exposed to the VERY REAL AND TRUE information I was providing to a community that obviously is HUNGRY FOR KNOWLEDGE (and prevent me from convincing others).

This is a foul and disgusting play by Meta. And I hope to expose their part in this FOUL CHARADE! It is very likely that these actions are just a game played by the real controllers of this platform, US Government players who have forced Zuckerberg to be answerable many times relating to censorship of information on the platform. Let’s be honest, Facebook isn’t so much of a social media platform, than a way for intel to gather information, profile and contact trace people. The Beast AI responds IMMEDIATELY to anything posted on the platform, and even reading the wrong article commences punishment BEFORE YOU EVEN READ IT!

Final Thoughts

There is obviously MUCH ROOM for alternative platforms to take the place of foul CENTRALISED SOLUTIONS such as Facebook, and X. This is why I am working on a project with a friend Shain for the domain www.targetedindividuals.org. It is a work in progress at the moment but we are hoping to make this a SAFE place for Targets to share and connect free of foul games and censorship!

It will include Forums for discussions, a regular call out service to ensure that targets are alive and haven’t disappeared, a social media alternative to Farcebook, a regular SURVEY in order to allow us to gather statistics on Targeted Individuals which we will share with the community and use to strengthen our case against those in power who continue to ignore us! I will keep you posted.

WATCH THIS SPACE! PEACE! 🙏🏽✨🌿💜

