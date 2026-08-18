Fluer Wren: Totalitarian Control Through Cognitive Warfare

High-Tech Guerilla Warfare, State and Transnational Repression

By Fluer Wren on 17 Aug 2026

Waring factions within the US have been armed by technocrats and foreign adversaries or have developed themselves weapons like NeuroStrike, which is directed energy converged with wireless BCIs and deployed like a cognitive weapon.

These weapons are being used to manipulate the neurobiology of women as a form of sexual slavery and gender based subjugation.

Earlier this morning, I took my bike for a ride around the neighborhood. I was going to take the bike up to Goodwill to see if I could apply for a job there.

This is why I believe that Integrated Sensing and Communication Systems (6g ISAC – surveillance fabric) are being used for sex trafficking and torture-to-suicide as covert murder. This is electromagnetic energy that is being pulsed out by the radio tower.

I was attacked with voice-to-skull or the microwave auditory effect.

Remember, the secret police, terrorist cells and organized crime (including cartels, Nazi and other violent chauvinistic accelerationist torture and death cults - who are all extremely active within the US and armed with dangerous neurological weapon systems like NeuroStrike and the reason why so many TI women and children are being sexually abused) use this system as a form of remote covert communication. I was also attacked with AI synthetic brain-to-brain communication.

Voice-to-skull sounds like a person speaking into a microphone. Synthetic telepathy is different than voice-to-skull. It resembles internal dialogue along with the presence of electromagnetic pressure interfering with the function of my nervous system.

For two years I was subjected to remote cyber physical torture and interfaced with a wireless BCI deployed as a cognitive weapon. I was subjected to algorithmic depatterning - an individualized behavioral feedback loop of AI cognitive warfare, cyber physical rape and torture…

And I want to be clear about what I am dealing with. This is also AI governance. This is also predictive policing. I am describing an autonomous weapons system being used to circumvent an outdated legal framework in order to target specific individuals as systemic vigilante-ism using advanced technology that has been given to them by technocratic fascists like Palantir.

For two years these people have tried to brainwash me into believing that I did something I did NOT! They weaponized a past pornography addiction, an AI closed loop feedback system interfaced with my nervous system and an algorithm to depattern my thinking and establish a new pattern of thinking that aligned with their accusations while I was remotely gang raped with neurostimulation and inter-brain coupling repeatedly for almost two years.

This is AI governance and predictive policing. This is what is being done with advanced technology.

I have been fighting a remote BrainNet surveillance team for two years about whether or not I did something I KNOW I didn’t do while being subjected to a closed loop feedback system of twenty-four seven algorithmic thought reform.

After two years of fighting this enhanced surveillance and interrogational torture system and being subjected to constant directed energy weapon attacks that have caused episodes of cognitive impairment, it breaks you down.

It’s JUST like being beaten and raped for two years and being told, after having been tortured for that long, that it will stop if you just admit something. You will admit anything they want you to regardless of whether or not it is true.

This is interrogational torture overseen by human operators functioning as a wireless BrainNet and directed energy weapons.

This group of terrorists using this wireless BrainNet are interfaced with my body. They do things like transmit wireless Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) in order to force movement. This can be used to make me yell or stomp my foot. This is done to sabotage my attempt to find a job to help my family. While I am on my bike, I can feel the directed energy and the algorithm begin to torture my mind.

My own thinking (I have been inside my own mind for 34 years; I know what the inside of my own head sounds like) was taking in the scenery and also noticing how weak my body has gotten because I haven’t really been active, before the algorithm took hold.

Then I begin to feel the familiar pressure on my forehead, and then my entire skull. Sometimes it’s pretty powerful directly on my prefrontal cortex. Then nausea, dizziness and difficulty focusing my eyes. That’s the directed energy weapon accessing my nervous system.

Then I begin to feel the depatterning of the AI interfaced with my mind and the exploitation of my cognitive vulnerabilities as an algorithm that affects my understanding of my environment as it takes hold of my thought process. This is AI cognitive warfare as an attack.

Then they start the same repetitive phrases that I have heard for the last two years “You’re a fucking pedophile” etc, etc. During MK Ultra experimentation, audio messages are looped as psychic driving, or an attempt to establish a new identity after the old identity has been traumatically “depatterned”, or destroyed. If you hear something, all the time, every single day, for two years, that is mind control. They have called me a pedophile continuously every single day for the last two years.

If you look up Chinas social credit system, you will understand that once they “write” you off as “irreproachable” or “irredeemable”, then they gamify your life. This is chattel slavery. They start treating your life and you like an avatar that they can do whatever they want to and position however they want and this is what’s happening in the US.

Groups of chauvinists (including accelerationists and cartel members) are abusing this advanced technology and using directed energy weapons and other cognitive weapons to torture women into sexual slavery and exploitation. They also use the status of a person within this social hierarchy to create the alibi they use to conceal how someone has been murdered. They can also use this to violently destroy the life of a woman as a method of subjugation in order to force her into marrying am arranged marriage or sexual exploitation by deliberately creating the economic hardship that can be exploited by perpetrators, organized criminal networks or cults.

This is the autonomous weapons system being abused by corruption.

Remember, the autonomous weapons system has three components: the surveillance state, the “brain” or an AI, and then you have the payload and, depending on whether or not you are a civilian or military personnel, sometimes the payload is a BrainNet surveillance team and/or organized crime/cult members (handlers) and sometimes it’s lethal and they create the alibi of schizophrenia as the self-destruction that led to suicide.

They do this by attacking you with directed energy weapons, causing brain damage and interfacing your neurobiology with a computer system that uses algorithms to induce personality changes by abusing neuroplasticity.

Iatrogenic violence and deliberate indoctrination as censorship of advanced weapons systems is used to create a collaborative paper trail and a criminal record and/or a record of mental instability and then they use that paper trail to conceal murder when you are forced, as a result of algorithmic torture, into killing yourself. They can then say “Oh, she has this history of instability”, even though the instability itself seems to happen very very suddenly and results in a rapid decline that leads to hospitalization and/or a criminal record while having a long history of never really demonstrating an inability to function, at least to meet basic needs.

This is a covert assassination of a person and I am being executed because I witnessed a mass casualty cyber attack on the west coast that included electromagnetic warfare that spanned the entire coast and this was two months before the 2024 election cycle. This also included accelerationist death cults, cartels, First Nations and the CCP. This allowed Trumps administration to take over the country. I have not stopped speaking out about it. Trump is an illegitimate President and BRICS backed and armed transnational cyber terrorists are trafficking, experimenting on and killing US citizens and our children with impunity. They took people hostage using NeuroStrike.

So of course I am talking about an autonomous weapon system payload, right? When you have an AI interfaced with your nervous system, basically aggregating all of this data from every source they can find, online, court records, sitting inside your head, compiling all that data and then subjecting you to twenty-four seven wireless BCI interrogational torture, they are creating a psychological profile on you. That psychological profile is going to contain something called cognitive vulnerabilities.

Cognitive vulnerabilities are trauma, cognitive vulnerabilities are disabilities, cognitive vulnerabilities are any way that you have been hurt and how you learned to protect yourself by developing biases or automatic judgements that you will use in situations to protect you from danger.

An autonomous weapons system payload as lethal asymmetric warfare and a neurological weapon is weaponized cognitive vulnerability.

I have disabilities. One disability is autism. Another disability is PTSD, or CPTSD from a lifetime of sexual violence. Another cognitive vulnerability that has been weaponized against me is OCD. This can also be centered around romantic relationships with men. My most powerful cognitive vulnerability is pathological demand avoidance.

They are creating algorithms from people’s disabilities and traumas by interfacing their nervous systems with a computer and AI, and using wireless malicious neurostimulation to induce OCD while holding people’s minds hostage with directed energy to sabotage the brain’s natural synchronization.

Directed energy is used to prevent focus by overriding the brains natural synchronization when recalling information, which is necessary for the formation of ideas and a free-flowing logical thought process.

After thirty-four years, I have trained myself to redirect my natural tendency to obsess and to redirect my thinking. I have not always been successful because that’s what makes us human, but, for the most part, I was able to live a pretty successful life while also dealing with disabilities, while also dealing with obsessive compulsive tendencies, while also dealing with complex trauma. I was able to still take care of my family and take care of myself, was able to accomplish things like becoming an LMT and running a little business I had on the side, holding down a job, expunging my criminal record.

Right now, they are genociding people within the realm of plausible deniability using covert neurowarfare by weaponizing their cognitive vulnerabilities.

There are things that make this possible, and one of the most IMPORTANT things that makes this possible is indoctrination. Censorship is a form of indoctrination. Withholding information from the public to prevent them from making an informed judgement is a form of indoctrination.

So, I am telling you that they are deploying wireless BCIs as cognitive weapons and using them to kill and subjugate people, myself included.

You might still think that’s still science fiction. That is censorship as a form of indoctrination.

Countries like North Korea use this against their own people because you don’t know what you are fighting if you can’t first conceptualize it.

I am conceptualizing it for people.

They are creating algorithms from everything that makes a person human; disabilities, trauma, complex trauma, cognitive biases, OCD, even overthinking. If you’re an over thinker, sometimes you can over think yourself into the realm of delusion. Now I have always done that.

This is different.

This is turning that tendency into an algorithm and forcing entrainment with an external signal that desynchronizes a person’s natural thought process and replaces it with AI as autocomplete.

This is neuroplastic conditioning as a neuroweapon that exploits a person’s cognitive vulnerabilities, identifies psychological vulnerability and applies targeted neural disruption to cause cognitive degradation and a partial or complete loss of cognitive autonomy.

This is turning a person’s trauma and disabilities into neurological bullets. AI cognitive warfare.

Automated closed loop reinforcement is used as a form of negative reinforcement and can be neuromodulated into someone’s environment (timeline algorithms, synthetic interbrain synchrony via the widely deployed human machine interface, also known as Zersetzung, BrainNet of human operators as Stasi etc).

People apart of these cartels, extremist groups and organized crime syndicates refer to this as “training a dog” as it is used as a form of operant conditioning until suicide as AI algorithmic mind programming.

This is using directed energy bio effects as a way to prevent a person from taking control over their own mind. This is holding a person’s mind hostage until they self-destruct. Then they could deploy or program Zersetzung to reinforce this partial loss of autonomy and learned helplessness.

They are killing people this way, driving them to suicide by turning the inside of their heads into a hellscape and using directed energy to prevent them from taking their minds back.

And then when I started to fight back, because I am a smart person, if there is someone in my mind that I am fighting with, just like in real life, I am going to argue you down.

So then they started doing things like neuromodulation – which is essentially them using microwave to attack my brain tissue to cause cognitive impairment by deliberately inflicting brain damage. So when I am trying to write something, like what I am explaining right now, and then about the SCS - Social Credit System, which is essentially when they orchestrate your descent to destroy your credibility and rob you of autonomy, they then reduce you to an avatar by stripping you of bodily autonomy using a wireless BCI and training AI on your motor function so they can program you completely.

This basically means your life is forfeit and you are now just a biological tool they can wield at their whim. This could be as a surveillance drone, being forced into sexual slavery, or used as a drug mule or as a communication network. Slavery.

This is the world we are living in. This is what is happening in the US. They are killing people this way. They are silencing people this way by forcing them into homelessness, addiction and slavery. I saw this dynamic very active in the communities of people struggling with addiction and homelessness who were used as vessels for the intelligence community, terrorist cells, cartels and organized crime to use at their whim. And then they use iatrogenic violence and systemic gaslighting to falsify documentation in order to create an alibi, creating an entire ecosystem complicit in subjugation, enslavement and murder.

This is why we need disclosure and Neurorights.

The people who work within this ecosystem have probably been indoctrinated into these communities, terrorist cells and organized crime syndicates, either willfully using human augmentation technology as a covert communication method, or are victims of a deliberately orchestrated ignorance and are actively participating in falsifying a paper trail that is a cover up for someone’s murder by claiming that people are going crazy when they are actually being attacked with directed energy weapons and dealing with cognitive impairment and abrupt personality changes that are a result of brain damage and AI cognitive warfare as a deployed wireless BCI used as a cognitive weapon.

So once I got to be like, just to an open field, as a form of operant conditioning as negative punishment for getting used to riding the bike so that I can look for a job, I was attacked with wireless genital neurostimulation as sexual abuse. Then they continued to attack me and then wirelessly transmitted Functional Electrical Stimulation as forced motor movement, making me stomp and groan loudly as a kind of public humiliation ritual.

I got off the bike because the sensations were exacerbated by the pressure of the seat, making it intolerable. And then I started walking home while they continued to prompt me to groan and stomp and then, just at that moment, a cop rounded the corner as a kind of documentation.

They are doing this is because I am explaining to people how they are killing people. How they are creating an alibi by weaponizing the system. How they are using covert neurowarfare as directed energy bio effects to cause brain damage and abusing neuroplastic conditioning to induce personality changes and a change in mental state. How they are deploying wireless BCIs as neuroweapons that they are interfacing with people’s nervous systems to create malicious algorithms of their cognitive vulnerabilities that turn people’s trauma and disabilities into a lethal weapon used to induce self-destruction and/or suicide. How they are turning people’s brains into an inescapable prison of psychological warfare that can be modulated to force compliance.

It’s like holding a gun to someone’s head and saying “kill yourself” with every way that they have ever been traumatized and by reinforcing their disabilities.

It’s turning sexual abuse into a tool by dissecting a person’s neurobiology like a kind of organ harvesting by BCI, so that you can torture them into emotional instability or use it like a kind of drug to make them more malleable, coerce them into sexual slavery, torture them into emotional instability and/or to reinforce AI cognitive warfare.

At that moment I felt pressure on my forehead, so much pressure all over my head, flu-like symptoms (as are COMMON with EMF sickness) and heart palpitations.

I started to feel electrical pulses (that’s what cyber physical torture is, electrical pulses that create sensation - wireless neurostimulation) being sent to my genitals while I was prompted to scream and prompted to stomp my foot while someone over Frey, or the microwave auditory effect, called me a pedophile, (which I have heard every day for a year and which is like training my mind to respond to that like a trigger) just as a cop rounded a corner. That’s called falsifying a document by orchestrating the observation of something that’s being electromagnetically induced - neurological warfare.

They are killing people this way so we cannot trust our legal system.

As it stands, it is completely outdated and they have indoctrinated the public into believing that none of this technology currently exists specifically so that they can use it to subjugate and kill people and create the very alibis that they use to justify their murders.