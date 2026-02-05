With all the foul stories from the Epstein files swirling in the media , I thought to share the following article I wrote 2 years ago, in January of 2024 regarding former “elite” banker Ronald Bernard a whistleblower and victim of child ritual abuse.

I believe that the article still stands true today as it did when it was written. I am sharing it because it helps bridge the gap of understanding between the average man and those who belong to the class who call themselves “elite”.

Please watch this video in order to understand Sir Bernard’s position. My thoughts on the article are below.

In this video, former “elite” banker Ronald Bernard shares his traumatic story of childhood to the present. It is truly illuminating.

What first strikes me is how much courage it must have taken to speak so openly about, not only his experiences but to show bare his very soul.

It got me thinking about the effect of listening to someone’s trauma. And how as humans we can’t help but feel empathy for such a story. Our understanding and compassion force us to put ourselves in the shoes of the storyteller. This has the power to heal and illuminate.

The term Illumination is used in two distinct ways. To illuminate is to “shine a light on” which in its literal sense is not so profound, but to associate the light with, understanding and compassion creates a whole new meaning and application.

This profound tool, very aptly demonstrated herein shows us that to break out of the darkness, we need to “shine a light” on it; to “illuminate” it.

To illuminate I believe is to openly share the story that is our trauma.

The story must be told. Until it is told it can hold great power over us inciting and perpetuating the bearer to repeat the cycle.

When people share the story, something interesting happens. Every person who listens gains valuable insight. Everyone will learn something different and some might even be healed, just by hearing it. Some might replace anger in their hearts with compassion.

The effect the telling of the story has on the story-teller is also profound. Often, with the telling of the story, the trauma of the experience is lifted from them. No longer encumbered by it’s weight, they can begin to truly heal.

This is how powerful such a process is.

Could it be, that the monsters we project fear, anger, hatred, spite and resentment onto, were at one point in their lives, innocent children; living in hell?

This hell can take many forms and often leads to, one of what we call “disorders” with many of these being echoes of where they come from. Drug abuse, ritual abuse, child abuse, domestic violence, and high-risk sex acts are often repeated or in response to (the same or equally opposed actions) the traumatic events experienced by the perpetrator(s).

Of course, illumination is just the first step in a multi-step process which is like washing out a jerry can that was full of oil and preparing it for refilling with clean drinking water. The task of getting it clean is a process, that takes time and the right resources.

Equipping us with the resources needed to achieve this is no mean feat. It requires attention and more than anything the love, understanding and compassion of those around us. It’s not going to happen in a penal system set up purely to make money off incarceration, which ironically, in this case, is a result of those like Ronald B. who have gone through a literal hell at the hands of those who had been through hell themselves and so on...

Hell itself is perpetuated by those living “in Darkness”. Only those who illuminate the situation by telling their part of the story can break the cycle.

Thank you for being one of the first brave souls to do so in this capacity.

Maybe our part in this story is to learn to give those in the darkest of places the space, opportunity and understanding they need to be able to share theirs?

ONLY WITH COMPASSION DO WE TRULY HEAL THIS DARKNESS.