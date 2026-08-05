Gecko & Banshee talkin' Fibers & Freqs

Things mentioned in the live stream
Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New Paradigm from the Ministry or Defence
Info in Weaponized Tinnitus
Info on Piezoelectric Strands being the mechanism for Targeting
Natural Protocol For Morgellons
My full research on Weaponized Morgellons - V2K, Tinnitus and Remote Neural Monitoring - FULL ARTICLE
https://notes.geckopico.com/api/shared/9a8baafa-ac8d-41be-a021-ab53b04368d7/preview
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