Government Microwave Warfare - Barry Trower & Deborah Tavares - Oct 2013

Deborah Tavares of stopthecrime.net interviews Barrie Trower, a UK specialist trained in government microwave warfare in the early 1960s, about a 13-page White House science advisory document on opening up the radio spectrum for commercial use. Trower reads it as a blueprint for something else: sixty years of microwave weapons development, mass exposure to a known weapons frequency, and a system he says has been made deliberately hard to question. He sets out what the technology can do, who he says was experimented on, and why he thinks hardwiring and fibre optics are the practical answer.

What the interview covers

The document (0:42) — the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology paper of 07/20/2012, “Realizing the Full Potential of Government-Held Spectrum to Spur Economic Growth,” worked through page by page alongside “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars.”

Trower’s background (1:26) — trained by the UK microwave warfare establishment in the early sixties, then asked to continue the research; what he calls “a new cold war.”

Weapons history and human experiments (2:12) — microwaves as a stealth weapon from the 1950s to today; 25 categories of people used without choice, including children and pregnant women; the question of why militaries kept spending if microwaves do nothing.

Dual-use research (5:26) — a university asked to beam sound into the cochlea for the deaf; the same effect sold to superstores as a shoplifting deterrent; then military use to “put voices into people’s heads.” His point that universities and firms may be innocent, with “real and stated goals” diverging.

The 1976 illness list (9:57) — a government document listing neurological and physiological conditions from continuous low-level exposure, and his claim that other governments were asked to deceive the public to avoid lawsuits and protect industrial profit.

Population-level surveillance and “blanketing” (16:04–23:31) — smart meters, monitoring down to hormone and mood, the 2% argument widening to most of the population, 40–45 countries capable of blanketing, and blackmail (not gadgets) as a spy’s main weapon. He rejects the phrase “mind control” but says behaviour can be changed, including his claim that he could make someone an assassin in under three days.

Language in the document (23:31–25:13) — “white space” as either a radiation-free zone or an area so blanketed nobody else can transmit into it; ~300,000 bands; the text written, he suspects, in case it fell into enemy hands.

Blame and caution (26:34–28:26; 48:39–51:30) — industry and university scientists may not know the harm; nanotubes, Euglena and coccolithophores, and stimulation of the frontal cortex/amygdala, developed for paralysis and brain injury and then turned to other uses.

Countermeasures (35:35–37:32) — scepticism about anti-radiation devices and jamming gadgets from “charlatans”; antioxidants and melatonin as the things he says actually help.

Devices, students and blackmail (38:39–40:56) — every keyboard and phone as a potential recording device, and the threat he says is held over graduates.

Common Core and the FCC (40:56–44:08) — “enslavement by lack of knowledge,” and the FCC as a single untouchable point through which all complaints funnel, above Congress and the judiciary.

The demographic claim (44:33–47:57) — his reading of US government research that three generations on, population is down to one eighth, and his disbelief that the officials responsible can be unaware.

The small group at the top (51:47–53:20) — ministers and presidents told only what they need to be told; he declines to comment on Bilderberg or Bohemian Grove. Also (54:05) his answer on psychotronic weakening of immunity and spliced viruses: “it can be done,” but he does not know whether it is.

Uncontrollable arms race (56:24) — “a runaway train,” because no country can stop alone.

WiFi and the practical remedies (57:40–1:02:28) — WiFi described as a known weapons frequency, cafe owners misled rather than culpable, hardwiring and high-speed fibre optics, and Andrew Goldsworthy of Imperial College on making microwaves safe.

Smart meter opt-outs (1:13:17) — California’s $75 fee plus $10 a month, and mandated ENERGY STAR retrofits as a “backdoor” deployment; the industry’s word “deployment” rather than installation.

Shielding and expectations (1:18:36–1:21:15) — ten countries now making changes; shielding improvised from bed springs but needing expertise and permissions; “protect yourself, protect your family, and wait out the war.”

Harassment (1:23:32) — his advice to people being stalked: turn it into a game, don’t expect police or representatives to help.