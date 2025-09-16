Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1d

Also, they want the attention on destructive things, because it feeds it and makes it bigger. Withdrawal of attention from destructive things, makes that thing collapse. It makes it powerless. There is a difference between constructive music and the destructive one. I was going to a church in Charlotte that I noticed had mind control technology in the lighting in a form of flower of Life in light bulb. It created a green forcefield. Only I noticed it. The music was destructive. The rythm, the melody. Even though the lyrics were constructive. Destructive music shatters the harmony of the emotional body, also affects every organ. Music can be opposite and heal the organs. God has gifted you with insight Geico. Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gecko Pico
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1d

An example of your article, is the attention of Christians for thousand years on the suffering of Christ and not on resurrection. Had it been on resurrection, the whole attention on it would have raised the consciousness of the globe and all channel of activities

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gecko Pico
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture