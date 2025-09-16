Introduction

Beautiful humans! We have been at war now for many moons. This is a war not fought with bullets and tanks. But energy, words and minds. This is a war of covert weapons, mind manipulations and control, subliminal messages effecting our very urges, beliefs and actions. Remote neural modulation of our brains to induce emotions! Lies and deception in the media abounds! It is a battle of perceptions. It is a battle of the MIND! When in the thick of battle it is sometimes hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I assure you it is there, but WE must be instrumental in inviting it back into our realities! It is time to return to the light of Creator! But when all seems bleak, how do we achieve this? First it is important to remember that all that is, first existed in the MIND! And we have an advantage and opportunity in learning that we can catch more flies with HONEY that VINEGAR!

The power of the MIND!

The placebo effect is a phenomenon which highlights a number of universal truths that are worth exploring. Described as follows:

" The placebo effect is a phenomenon where a patient experiences a improvement in their condition after receiving a treatment that has no therapeutic effect, often due to their belief in the treatment's efficacy. "

Often the placebo effect is used to explain the success of various healing techniques considered superstitious in nature, such as magic, vibrational healing, sound therapy, sorcery, faith healing and exorcism.

In modern day science, many effective alternative forms of healing are often explained away by allopathic practitioners as only effective due to the planting of a seed in the mind of the patients resulting in the patient reporting positive effects.

Verily if a practice is found to be effective, shouldn't this be given credence regardless of the mechanism under which it is working? After-all, isn't it more important that the healing method be effective, than proven? What is it that healers are primarily trying to achieve? Do they want to be effective OR do they want to be RIGHT?

Furthermore, the agreement in scientific circles that the opposite to the placebo effect, namely the nocebo effect (i.e. the act of the belief of a treatment being harmful, resulting in it being harmful) brings up a whole host of very interesting questions relating to the way many government and government agencies present information to the people.

Anti-smoking ads come to mind. Some of these are horrifyingly graphic containing vivid visualizations of lungs decaying coupled with messages that could only be seen as harmful to those who believe them to be.

The placebo and nocebo effects highlight a universal truth. That of faith or belief having a measurable effect on our reality, especially when it comes to repairing our own bodies!

If you are repeatedly told that you are going to be sick AND you believe it, the more chance you have of becoming sick. If you are told the REALITY that YOUR BODY HAS THE AMAZING ABILITY TO HEAL ITSELF, this is more likely to be TRUE for YOU!

THIS IS SCIENCE!

On the flip side, many native cultures can attest to the effectiveness of rituals used to induce spontaneous healing or even induce death.

One of the most notorious methods for doing this belongs to native Australians and was called "pointing the bone". This ritual was carried out by a well respected elder who it was believed wielded the power of the ancestors including the ability to induce death in a person who had violated the lore of the tribe by simply pointing a sharpened bone at them. So strong was the belief in this practice that target would often fall sick and die after this ritual.

More positive examples of this can be found in faith healing, affirmation and the power of prayer.

SUCH IS THE POWER OF THE MIND!

BEYOND HEALTH

This same concept can be applied in various areas of your life, not just health... Many people know this as the "Law of Attraction" which has it's origins in the Hermetic principals which states:

"Like attracts like" or "The universe is mental"

Realising that these universal truths are generally well understood by those who rule, allows one to begin to see that the world in it's current incarnation is full of trickery and deceit that aims to take you away from health, happiness and success.

There are many examples of this. One only need look at the lyrics repeated like mantra found within popular music to find MANY examples of self-defeating, nihilistic, selfish and other damaging messages. The prevalence of these self-defeating messages have only increased over the past decades.

SONGS ARE SPELLS. BE CAREFUL WHERE YOU PLACE YOUR ATTENTION, AS THIS CREATES YOUR REALITY.

Choose your music wisely... Look for POSITIVE MESSAGES. DO NOT wallow in defeat, nihilism, self-idolatry, lust, pride or other foul energies. Look for LIGHT and LOVE in your music and watch your life CHANGE!

It is not a stretch to think that much of the music coming out of the Western world is deliberately seeded with messages that come from sources other than the artists themselves. This could be either entire songs including the music and lyrics, just the lyrics or as notes (i.e. requested changes to the lyrics) from music executives. Some executives have been suggested to be tied to intelligence agencies such as the CIA or Tavistock Institute and carry very deliberate messages DESIGNED to mislead or otherwise effect their listeners. Perhaps this is why many pop songs seem very much related to Satanic doctrine and appear to be designed to help progress the agenda of these organizations.

Another example of these tactics is a series of advertisements that have been commonly played on both free-to-air television and radio in Australia. They utilize potentially damaging slogans masquerading as anti-gambling.

An example of these ANTI-GAMBLING ADVERTISEMENT IN AUSTRALIA feature slogans such as "You win some, You lose MORE" or "YOU ARE GOING TO LOSE".

There are countless examples of this type of government messaging that pretends to come from a place of concern and care for the people but has the very real potential to effectively change not only the projection of ones own will but the wills of those around an effected person.

Skew to the POSITIVE!

Now many people might be confused by what I have just suggested. Wondering, how is it possible for an advertisement warning people of the dangers of gambling and the very real possibility that one might loose more than they win.. Not only is the statement possibly very factual for many people who gamble, it is statistically probable for the majority that they will loose more than they will gain...

So what is the problem?

Statements such as this repeated in the face of people have the potential to effect the person's beliefs inserting a negative expectation. These expectations can have a very real effect on the world around us!

The solution to this is SIMPLE.. Skew to the positive.. Many of these examples are easily remedied by flipping the script to provide POSITIVE messages outlining the BENEFITS of avoiding the problematic action in question.

"Smoking Kills" becomes "Become healthy today, Give the smokes away!"

"Gambling - You are going to lose!" becomes "Stop gambling today, Have more money to play"

Proving Magic and Faith Healing

That said, this is not the whole story... This process extends to not just the SELF but to those around you! This has been scientifically tested many times where the wills of a group of people have been deliberately projected onto a target to induce healing versus a control group which did not receive the same direction of will.

These experiments have nearly always resulted in a significant positive correlation between the directed healing intention and the positive effects of the healing.

The same has been repeated where the wills of a group have been combined to focus on positively effect blood and water from a distance. These have been found to have a positive correlation.

I recommend the following excellent documentary to demonstrate the very real effect that combined intention can have on our reality.

Control of the Greater Reality

The radio based direct voice to skull (V2k) system (i.e An A.I. driven system that uses technology to seed voice into the heads of the unsuspecting public) has likely been designed based on the idea that many people believing the same thing more likely creates this reality as the manifestation of their belief comes to be. When we consider that our very world can be shaped by our thoughts, the idea of being able to induce (even subconscious) thoughts in the minds of many people at the same time is a VERY POWERFUL TOOL indeed in the manipulation of our REALITIES.

The A.I. does not have SPIRIT or SOUL but it can influence those with SPIRIT and SOUL which can have a direct effect of the fabric of our realities!

Currently this technology appears to have been weaponized against many people (both conscious and unconscious) who are targeted with it around the clock. For many this incessant chatter aims to keep them firmly rooted in the MUNDANE, to mislead, aggravate and distract.

It is important to note that those affirmations that I have caught the system playing to me subliminally were ALL designed to make the attacks I was experiencing appear WORSE THAN THEY were.

Affirmations such as:

"The sound will get louder and louder" or "The pressure will get worse and worse"

give us an idea of the tactics being used to influence our minds to play tricks on us. This is the placebo effect (and seeding the sub-conscious) in play.

Could it be that we those of us who are conscious targets of SAPs are actually just tools being used to induce hysteria in order to allow the establishment to REACT to what the public will perceive as dangerous and unhinged people? This could allow the introduction of tighter controls on those diagnosed with mental disorders (i.e. many targeted truth tellers) as a mechanism to rid the populace of those speaking TRUTH.

This system appears to be being used to effect individuals and groups of individuals a like. The obvious counter attack for these systems is to swamp the people with positive messages in order to restore balance to the reality. Projections of harmony, peace and love have the real ability to literally CHANGE THE WORLD....

The following articles show you how you can use silent subliminal messages to heal yourself and your loved ones!

https://open.substack.com/pub/geckopico/p/beating-mind-control-by-harnessing

The Dichotomy: Is Exposing the darkness also spreading the darkness?

The principals of our thoughts becoming our realities must be understood and taken seriously when we think about how WE share information. A REAL dichotomy exists between INFORMING people of the foul acts of the ruling class and remaining in HIGH SPIRITS! For how can exposure to such information not have the effect of stripping hope from, or inducing fear in, those who read it?

We justify our decisions to share this information with others by saying "in order to fix the problem we first need people to understand what we face".

But is this REALLY true? The SATAN system induces urges, feelings, beliefs and actions to ensure that people dwell in lower energies. These can nearly all be encompassed by the traits represented by the SEVEN DEADLY SINS.

The ANTIDOTE for these sins are the SEVEN HEAVENLY VIRTUES... Do people truly need to be shown the depths of evil in order to realize or behave in a virtuous manner? Or can these virtues just speak for themselves without having to SHOW PEOPLE THE DARKNESS??

The Seven Heavenly Virtues

Times are already tough and the aim for the foul establishment is for these to get worse. People are constantly presented with a barrage of foul murders, suicides, "accidents", riots, illness, protests, scenes of wars and unrest.

Do we really need to be adding to the terrible tapestry of terror that is being painted for us every day?

The other thing to note is that the system is defensive. The more you try to point out the foul actions of the establishment the more you place yourself in harms way.

The A.I. driven system ARCS UP when we are exposing UNFORTUNATE TRUTHS that it has been programmed to KEEP HIDDEN. Continuing to attempt to expose these truths often results in our greatest punishment. I am not saying that we should be silent on these topics. Strive to speak your truth quietly and courageously but without the foul spirit of wrath and vengeance in your heart. For in compassion and understanding lays REAL truth and healing.

Share things that will HELP PEOPLE to COPE with what is happening. Focus on solutions and not problems. Helping the people should be the first intention not exposing the system out of a thirst for wrath and revenge! MOST people who are asleep - don't listen anyway and it is those who we dearly need to help. They will not listen to a person speaking aggressively about any topic.

So instead of coming from a place of ATTACK, pivoting to defense might be a better.. Healthy living, protecting your mind, re-enforcing positive aspects of ourselves, avoiding temptations, avoiding anger, avoiding foul media and pointing out divisive tactics are all topics that can REALLY HELP right now regardless of WHO WE ARE or what we believe... We are all ONE! We are not our race, color, country, sex, creed or beliefs. We are all ONE, connected to the divine source energy. Humans embodied by the LIVING SPIRIT of the divine CREATOR of ALL!

The system might want us to tear EACH OTHER apart. But those blinded to this DON'T necessarily need to know the details. They just might need reminding to be accepting of others and not intolerant and violent towards each other, that we are all in this together, that the foul media is there to divide and cause them fear and distress. They might need reminding that the path to true liberty requires action and vigilance, not nihilism and apathy. They might need reminding that true humility to the Creator of ALL saves us from self-importance, self-indulgence and self-idolatory.

I guess the question to ask before we share our truths is WHO DOES THIS HELP?

I know I shared much darkness in the past.. And not without considering WHO DOES THIS HELP. I have always fooled myself into believing I was doing so to expose the truth. But in reality many times it was a CRY FOR HELP. I wanted SOMEONE to see it and to make it better! Is this coming from a place of courage or fear? Often it was coupled with WRATH after being terrorized into sharing this as a way to "get back" at the system! THIS IS WHAT THE SYSTEM WANTS YOU TO DO!

And what effect does it have??

Well the majority that you are TRYING to convince, will continue to believe what they previously believed! So no gain there. Even well written pieces will get CENSORED on platforms such as Facebook and X. And in my experience those posts that make you sound crazy are the ones that will reach the people you are trying to convince! This is especially true of those targeted by Special Access Programs (SAPs), gang-stalking and Directed Energy Weapon Systems (DEWS)!

You get sympathy from those who are also targeted. And no reaction from others who will not touch the topic with a ten foot pole, whether through fear of being seen to consort with a "crazy" person, or just because they have no way of relating to what is being shared. So instead of support you get the same feeling that NO-ONE understands, CARES or believes in what you are going through.

If you are aggressive vengeful or wrathful then this makes it worse and plays into the new agenda to make those, who the system is INDUCING MADNESS in through covert attacks, look DANGEROUS to the general public, giving the administration an excuse to introduce draconian laws in order to DETAIN & INCARCERATE those who speak against it under the guise of PROTECTING the public from the "dangerous crazy people"!

This is COUNTER TO OUR ENDEAVORS!

On the contrary, pointing out how a person can dispel the illusion of poisonous agendas, remain virtuous in the face of foul agendas and protect themselves from energy attacks while telling your story are MUCH MORE PRODUCTIVE angles to take. It doesn't mean you can't tell your story... It just means you should CALM DOWN before firing bullets at an already aggravated MACHINE that WANTS you to look crazy! BREATHE! (as many know, I speak from experience here!)

Conclusion

It is vital to realize that the source of our realities is seeded first in the consciousness of the people. The combined belief of the masses ripples out shaping and forming our realities. We must start to harness this energy for GOOD. Healing ourselves and those around us with feelings of hope, love and freedom - Solutions NOT problems.

The SATAN A.I. system wishes us to dwell in the lower energies. More-so it wishes us to act as a source for these lower energies! This saps us and those around us of strength and hope, making us easier to control and manipulate. We must FLIP THE SCRIPT and begin to focus on the GOOD THINGS in our lives giving thanks, lifting and helping each other. Let us each share the tools for healing and joy!

I am starting to realize that what the devil fears more than being exposed of it's foul crimes, is us reclaiming our ENERGY & LIGHT! For in doing this, we reclaim our God given POWER IN CHRIST. Our connection to the divine that allows us to reconnect to the SOURCE ENERGY of LIFE, LOVE and COMPASSION!

It is THIS energy that can truly defeat the darkness and allow us to RISE ABOVE leaving no room for evil to exist as the LIGHT chases away the shadow leaving it no choice but to retreat as we reclaim our truly GLORY!

UNITED WE STAND! GOD BLESS!

