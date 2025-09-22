Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jae Bee's avatar
Jae Bee
2d

Very good piece of writing. Very well done. Thank you so much. It resonates with me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gecko Pico
The Mick's avatar
The Mick
18h

Outstanding!

The Christ demonstrated the ultimate in personal free will, he gave his life, they did not take it.

He did whatever he wanted to do in honour of his Father Creator.

He gave free will and personal development space to those who followed his work......freely.

Many loved, many followed.

Each at there own pace.

Some fell, all forgiven, by the love of Christ.

Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gecko Pico
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gecko Pico
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture