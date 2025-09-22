Introduction

The recent partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo brought me a 1999 document by ex National Security Agency (NSA) consultant Will Filer titled "NSA Mind Control and Psyops" which I had printed off to read many weeks ago but had not yet had the chance to read it. The insights contained therein have brought me revelations on a particular topic which I have been struggling with over the many months preceding it.. This is related to that of the acceptance of spirituality or more accurately religion and specifically Christianity into ones life, especially (but not limited to) being a target of Special Access Projects (SAPs) ran by the New World Order (NWO) complicit organizations, Intel agencies and defense departments.

This article explores the use of deception, religion and hypnosis as a method for creating targets, fully compliant and subservient to the NWO agenda as tools for these players. It not only theories relating to these topics, but includes proof from a NSA whistle-blower, personal experience and scriptures to drive the point home.

Many are aware of the dangers of organized religion. verily "those who rule" have used organized religions and spiritual movements to control and mislead the masses for as long as they have existed, well before Christ.

Since the capabilities have existed to allow subliminal hypnosis of targets remotely, a new formula has been devised to allow targets who "give themselves to Jesus" to be used by establishment. They have effectively taken what should have been a personal commune with God and inserted themselves in to the process of prayer and review in order to excerpt control and suggestion over those who GIVE THEMSELVES (at their own expense). Remember, Jesus NEVER asked for total SUBSERVIENCE! Judging by the number of targets of SAPs who have found new freedom in commitment to Christ, I believe a large number of them may have fallen for what is effectively a PsyOp.

Before people take offense for suggesting such a thing, I strongly recommend spending the time to hear me out and read the document released by a man who worked as a consultant for the NSA and were involved in the development of this very real PsyOp.

The anti-Christ has already arrived and exulted himself as God

Have any other targets noticed that when they pray to God or Jesus that their attacks cease? This is not divine intervention. This is to corral people into a FAKE relationship with Jesus or God, which is the basis of this particular Psy op.

The amazingly concise but thorough document by Will Filler outlines a method called the Standard Process that involves the corralling of people into an acceptance of Christ as their savior with the intention to use this commitment and conviction for the deep states own method of control and surveillance.. They use it to manage and monitor people to ensure that any problem people are quickly identified and dealt with. It's about creating a self-managing web of people with checks and balances built in to ensure security of their operations.

The method outlines as "the Standard process" utilises

Coincidence - simulating divine intervention to make to target think they are “on the right path”

Sleep deprivation - to make the person more susceptible to programming.

Shame - use of shame to keep the target in lower energetic states. This makes them easier to program.

Reverence & Convictions - use of total reverence of God/Jesus in order to have the target comply to requirements when they are being programmed.

Paranoia - used to invoke distrust between the target and their main support groups in order to create isolation

The culmination of the program is that the person will become a devotee of God and ultimately involve God in every aspect of their life through prayer. This is a two way communication utilizing the same tech to brainwash the subject into providing information to the NSA in the belief they are serving God.. The document explains how this can be done WITHOUT THE SUBJECTS KNOWLEDGE while under a trance like state. In reality they are serving the anti-Christ..

The anti-Christ is not one person but rather an A.I. driven system that uses the people's faith against them, tricking them into total SUBSERVIENCE through SPEAKING TO THEM in their heads utilizing Voice to Skull (V2K) aka "Voice of God".

This is a GLOBAL TAKE OVER of the MIND!

While the use of organized religion is only one of many Psy Ops designed to have a person give themselves over to the NWO, the techniques utilized, covered at the start of the NSA document, are extremely effective and are primarily related to the use of Hypnosis induced through the remote V2K system.

Technology has changed since then and with the advent of non-invasive Neural Dust/Neural Lace - Brain Computer Interfaces (BCIs) and supporting Telecommunications like StarLink and the intention to expand all this tech with commitments from Trump including StarGate, the Golden Globe etc this tech will only get better..

Since the NSA document by Wll Filer was written, the ability to effect peoples minds has reached a critical mass in population and locality. The ability to SUCCESSFULLY effect people using these weaponized hypnosis techniques is possibly now reaching over 80 to 90% and is being targeted at the majority of the population GLOBALLY!

The following video from David Ike supports the theory that humanity is under mass hypnosis.

source: Is Humanity under Mass Hypnosis? | David Ike - https://rumble.com/v6z2ih2-is-humanity-under-mass-hypnosis-david-icke.html

Frequency allows the system to place people into a hypnotic states that can make them more receptive to programming and more likely to respond to suggestions planted. It has effectively closed the gap between those who were easy to control and those who were difficult to control through hypnosis and suggestion.

The document outlines how sleep deprivation and trauma can be utilized in order to make the target easier to program. Programming can also be used to ensure the target is UNAWARE of anything occurring.. They will be oblivious to the changes to their urges, beliefs and actions as a result.

Much of the programming being performed on the masses is related to agendas defined by the NWO agendas.

These include:

Inducing sexuality for population control and subversion (i.e. homosexuality and trans)

Inducing interracial relationships in order to destroy culture

Inducing suicide to reduce population

Inducing the break-up of relationships

Inducing anger, violence, murder and accidents for unrest and population control.

Manipulation of people to isolate trouble cases

Polarization of the masses - divide and conquer.

Inducing people into institutionalized religion or spiritual movements including Christians and other religions - to have puppets they can use as the ultimate “F-you” to God!

Humility is NOT SUBSERVIENCE!

Those of us who have totally and completely given ourselves over to Christ and God, we must re-evaluate our connection to the divine. The story of the Bible is alchemical! The aim is to give us the tools to WALK IN THE FOOTSTEPS of CHRIST! Not follow orders mindlessly at our own expense!

If I hear another person tell me that we just need to make good with Jesus/God and wait for the Savior I think I might just lose it!

This is a DECEPTION that has been used to RULE OVER MAN for HUNDREDS OF YEARS! Just like Buddhism was used in the east to create pacifists to rule over, Christianity uses shame, guilt and the voluntary relinquishing of your own power.

It's time to find YOUR God Given Christ POWER. It's IN YOU and is one with everything (which is God)!

Kelly Kerr - Sacred Secretion / Christ Oil / True Anointing - HEAVEN ON EARTH

In order to drive this home I have found scriptures that prove we are not supposed to dedicate ourselves as SUBSERVIENT to Christ or God. Jesus NEVER asked for SUBSERVIENCE. Not once. And I can prove it with Scriptures.

Passages where Jesus speaks of being his servant (KJV)

Jesus frequently uses the language of following him, serving him, or serving God through him. A few key examples:

“But it shall not be so among you: but whosoever will be great among you, let him be your minister;

And whosoever will be chief among you, let him be your servant:

Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.” -- Matthew 20:26–28

Here, Jesus redefines greatness as servanthood, pointing to himself as the example. He believes himself to be in service of the People... Not the other way around.

This is the same model that the founding fathers mirrored in the constitution and in democratic societies and is where the term "Public SERVANT" comes from!

Those who LEAD are supposed to be DEDICATED SERVANTS (i.e. those who SERVE) to their followers... Not the other way around. Leaders that demand obedience through domination and worship represent a SATANIC INVERSION!

“If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour.” -- John 12:26

Jesus speaks of FOLLOWING him NOT taking orders or bowing to him. That is following in his footsteps. It's not "Do as I say" it's "do as I DO". What would Jesus DO!!?

“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other… Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” -- Matthew 6:24

Jesus frames service as loyalty and devotion, not coercion. It is also important to note once again that service refers to following the commandments and following Jesus' footsteps. Not blind devotion or complete resignation!

“Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.

Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends…” -- John 15:14–15

This is important—he explicitly clarifies that his followers are not “servants” but “friends” and re-enforces this stating that they shall be privy to his actions - not BLIND FOLLOWERS.

Does Jesus demand subservience?

Subservience carries connotations of domination or blind obedience, which is different from biblical servanthood.

Jesus consistently rejects the concepts of hierarchy and domination:

“But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant. And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.” --Matthew 23:11–12

He asks for obedience born of love and voluntary discipleship, not coerced subservience.

“If ye love me, keep my commandments.” --John 14:15

He stresses freedom and friendship rather than domination:

“If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” -- John 8:36

Conclusion

Jesus calls people to be servants (i.e. followers and ministers), but always framed as voluntary service motivated by love and humility. He does not demand subservience (as in forced, degrading obedience). Instead, he uplifts his disciples as friends and even calls them to share in his ministry. His model of leadership is servant-leadership—a reversal of domination. Domination is a SATANIC INVERSION of these principals!

If people have fallen for this trap of being programmed under the deception of the NWO powers, this is OPPOSITE to Jesus and God's will! The "VOICE OF GOD" IS THE ANTI CHRIST and those who believe that they are acting with a direct line to God might just be doing the will of the New World Order establishment.