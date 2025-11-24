Introduction

A few weeks ago, I released a scathing analysis of the recent ABC Australia Four Corners coverage of Havana Syndrome.

If you missed it, I strongly recommend reading that first.

In my analysis, I stated that James Giordano (Head Neuroscientist and advisor for a wide range of military-industrial “alphabet agencies”) appeared to be playing dumb regarding what had occurred during the “mysterious” Havana Syndrome incident in Cuba in late 2016 (and the subsequent incidents worldwide).

In mainstream media across the Five Eyes countries, Havana Syndrome has been presented as the only publicly “safe” narrative relating to neuroweapons and directed-energy weapons (DEWs)—making it one of the only related conditions ever shown to the public.

Meanwhile, Targeted Individuals are receiving non-stop neurological and energy-weapon attacks—some reporting daily torture for decades without a moment’s peace.

While analyzing Giordano’s earlier, more revealing talks on neuroweapons and neurological warfare, I found an excellent presentation by him that left me genuinely confused.

This presentation was delivered at the Modern War Institute (MWI) at West Point on 25 September 2018—more than seven years before his recent appearance on Four Corners.

Here is a clip from that session:

What this reveals raises several perplexing questions. How is it that Giordano appeared completely ignorant in his 2025 Four Corners interview while clearly demonstrating highly detailed and openly stated knowledge about neuroweapons years earlier at the MWI?

Could it be that the Havana Syndrome incidents in Cuba and elsewhere were, in fact, a false flag operation—designed to achieve multiple objectives, including:

discrediting real victims of covert electronic harassment

manufacturing a justification for increased funding into neuroweapons and DEWs

creating a politically convenient “mystery threat” narrative

Many questions arise from Giordano’s apparent divergence between his 2018 understanding and his 2025 performance.

For example:

Why is nanotechnology never mentioned in the ABC Four Corners coverage?

On Four Corners, Giordano asks:

“These people were exposed to something. The question is what?”

Yet more than seven years earlier, in his MWI presentation, he explicitly references the Havana Embassy incident while discussing nanotechnology-based methods of influencing human cognition.

Why wasn’t this mentioned on Four Corners?

Why wasn’t it discussed that the U.S. military has long trained personnel in neuroweapons—including nano-particulates designed to affect the human nervous system?

Why the sudden amnesia?

Why the selective ignorance?

During the MWI session, Giordano poses the question:

“Why would it be beneficial to affect, disrupt, and disable individuals who are U.S. Embassy personnel in Havana?”

He then asks:

“What would be the benefit of fracturing a growing economic, political, and social trust in that part of the world?”

Does this not sound like an admission of guilt?

Why pose questions like these unless you are hinting at the true motive behind the event?

To answer that question, we need to ask:

What did the U.S. military-intelligence complex stand to gain?

What was the geopolitical climate before Havana Syndrome?

What changed after it?

What Changed?

Before Havana Syndrome

U.S.–Cuba relations were improving rapidly:

Embassies reopened

Travel and trade expanded

Sanctions were easing

Diplomatic trust was rising

Meanwhile, the U.S. was developing neuroweapons and DEWs without a strong public justification.

After Havana Syndrome

Relations collapsed instantly

Embassy operations were reduced

Diplomatic trust evaporated

Sanctions tightened again

Cuba became isolated

Suspicion and Cold War-style rhetoric returned

And importantly:

The U.S. suddenly had a perfect excuse to inject billions into neuroweapons and DEW development—openly.

The Expansion of Neuroweapons and Directed-Energy Programs

Havana Syndrome emerged at the perfect time to support:

escalating anti-Russia narratives

escalating anti-China narratives

Cold War 2.0

renewed military spending

Blaming Cuba, Russia, or China—even without evidence—allowed:

increased domestic support for confrontation

justification for expanded intelligence operations

strengthened NATO and Five Eyes cohesion

diplomatic pressure on rivals

smokescreening of any U.S. operational involvement

The period when it mattered cemented the narrative.

The public came to accept:

that exotic energy weapons exist

that hostile foreign actors supposedly use them

and that the U.S. was merely reacting—not leading the development

This is demonstrably false.

“Emerging Threats” and the Funding Surge

The Havana incident triggered a massive, long-term funding pipeline for:

directed-energy research

neurocognitive weapon detection

embassy and personnel protection

counterintelligence expansion

DoD research into novel bio-/EM threats

medical programs for intelligence officers

Billions of dollars flowed into programs that had previously been hidden or politically inconvenient.

A completely new threat label was institutionalized:

“Anomalous Health Incidents” (AHIs)

The term is absurd—it makes these incidents sound like medical anomalies rather than covert neuroweapon attacks.

This euphemism allowed the very institutions developing these weapons to publicly discuss them while maintaining plausible deniability.

Discrediting Targeted Individuals

The Havana Syndrome narrative didn’t just justify funding—it actively discredited the countless civilians who had already been targeted for years.

Some individuals have been attacked for over 20 years.

Many more report their targeting began shortly before the COVID-era political upheavals.

In Matrix Decoded, Robert Duncan suggests intelligence agencies calculated that overt targeting must stay below ~1.6% of the population to avoid mass uprising.

Even a fraction of that number would represent millions of people—many pleading for help, writing to government bodies, or telling anyone who will listen, only to be:

ignored

gaslit

or funnelled into the psychiatric system

Despite clear patterns, numerous testimonies, and mounting evidence, these Special Access Program (SAP) victims remain unheard.

The Denial Continues

Those likely responsible for such programs continue appearing on television to dismiss, mock, or distort the experiences of victims.

Havana Syndrome served as the perfect cover:

real victims appear delusional

foreign adversaries are blamed

domestic programs remain concealed

Even when I personally wrote to every Member of Parliament in Australia demanding neuro-rights legislation and investigation into autonomous neuroweapons earlier this year, not a single MP responded.

Let this be known.

Conclusion

Most targets spend their lives simply trying to survive.

Many dedicate everything they have to raising public awareness—hoping someone, someday, might hear their cries.

They want only sovereignty, peace, privacy, and the basic dignity every human deserves.

They want their minds back.

They want to sleep without fear of torture, intrusion, or psychological violation.

Those perpetuating these crimes against humanity must be exposed and held accountable.

Instead, they stage false-flag events to secure billions in taxpayer funding to expand these weapons of psychological manipulation, control, and torment—unleashed against the very citizens funding them.

Our military and intelligence agencies—alongside complicit institutions such as the UN, CFR, Swiss banking network, Big Tech, and Big Pharma—appear to have become the very terrorists they claim to protect us from.

This cannot stand.

