Help End Elitist Rapist Syndrome (ERS)!

ERS is real.

It’s called Elitist Rapist Syndrome. Symptoms include pathological lying, extreme cowardice, gaslighting, and thinking you’re a god while hiding on an island. The Elitist Rapist Syndrome Foundation is working tirelessly to rehabilitate sufferers, but progress is slow—because they own everything and keep stealing the funding.

If you spot more than three symptoms in your local billionaire, secret society, or TV personality, report them immediately. Let’s end ERS.

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