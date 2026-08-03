Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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Help End Elitist Rapist Syndrome (ERS)!

A public appeal to help end this debilitating condition
Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico

ERS is real.

It’s called Elitist Rapist Syndrome. Symptoms include pathological lying, extreme cowardice, gaslighting, and thinking you’re a god while hiding on an island. The Elitist Rapist Syndrome Foundation is working tirelessly to rehabilitate sufferers, but progress is slow—because they own everything and keep stealing the funding.

If you spot more than three symptoms in your local billionaire, secret society, or TV personality, report them immediately. Let’s end ERS.

GET EDUCATED!

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NANO.WORLD.ORDER WIKI

Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!

All of my material is free in a bid to ensure the greatest reach and in the spirit of sharing knowledge and collective growth. Subscribe and share freely!

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