How I defeated my Tinnitus!

Please use decent speakers. Your phone speakers most likely won’t work. And while you are at it, get rid of your phone! For me it COMPLETELY kills my tinnitus. I play this when at home and while sleeping and I never get tinnitus while it’s playing.

This will not work for everyone. I am sharing what worked for me. To theorize – It could be that you have to find you own resonant frequency.

To do this get an audio signal generator (sine wave generator) and do a sweep from 100Hz to 18 KHz (play it through speakers, not on your phone)…

If playing this sweep cancels your tinnitus temporarily – figure out the frequency point at which it cancels.

THIS is your Resonant Frequency for killing tinnitus. Now it might be a horrible tone (it usually will be) but the trick is, that you can play the same note on a higher octave.

The trick is to increase it to a level that is so high pitched you barely notice it. You do this by doubling it (which is the next octave). If this still sounds awful, double it again until it is manageable to listen to (it should be ultrasonic, just on the border of being audible).

If that doesn’t work because it gets too high and the low is too low.. then try multiples.. Like [base frequency] x 6 or x 8 etc. Experiment. See what works.. For me this has been one of the biggest game changers of the whole targeting thing – Killing tinnitus (the other one being reducing my V2k to a level that can be mostly ignored!)

https://www.bespokesynth.com/

(00:00:01):Howdy, how you doing?

(00:00:05):Yeah,

(00:00:06):I’m constantly looking for ways that I can help other people,

(00:00:09):share my experience,

(00:00:11):and yeah,

(00:00:13):just get things going,

(00:00:14):you know.

(00:00:16):And so today I’m going to share with people a little trick that I learned that has

(00:00:25):helped me kill my tinnitus.

(00:00:29):For a lot of people who are targeted, tinnitus is a debilitating thing.

(00:00:34):It ruins you.

(00:00:36):It’s painful.

(00:00:36):It drives you absolutely crazy.

(00:00:41):And for a lot of people, they learn just to live with it.

(00:00:46):I didn’t see that as an option, I had to get rid of it.

(00:00:50):And so I spend a lot of time searching and I come up with a solution.

(00:00:55):I’ve tried to show people my solution before,

(00:01:01):and some people have had success with it and others haven’t.

(00:01:03):So I’ll start with that.

(00:01:05):This may or may not work for you.

(00:01:08):But I’m going to show you what I did.

(00:01:10):And so I’m going to move through it pretty quickly.

(00:01:14):It’s a video.

(00:01:15):You can pause and go back and see what I’m doing.

(00:01:18):I’ll try and explain it as well as I can as I go along.

(00:01:21):Bespoke synth.

(00:01:23):Oh, this isn’t what I want.

(00:01:25):Let’s go back.

(00:01:27):Bespoke synth.

(00:01:29):Bespoke synth.com.

(00:01:32):This you can download for your Mac, Windows or Linux.

(00:01:35):Excellent little program.

(00:01:36):Very useful, free.

(00:01:38):You can do a whole lot of things with it.

(00:01:39):It’s a synthesizer, sound...

(00:01:44):sound exploring sort of,

(00:01:47):you know,

(00:01:49):DAW as they call it,

(00:01:50):digital audio workshop or something,

(00:01:55):I don’t know what it means.

(00:01:56):It doesn’t really matter.

(00:01:58):But you can download it here, you just go in here and say download.

(00:02:02):So you go there and yeah, get yourself that and then it’s gonna look like this when you open it.

(00:02:07):Like I said, I’m moving quickly here.

(00:02:08):I’m not going to dwell on things.

(00:02:10):And today I’m just going to show you what I did.

(00:02:13):So I’ll try and give you a basis for what I actually did.

(00:02:18):But essentially,

(00:02:21):the resonance of your tinnitus appears as though it can be affected by frequencies.

(00:02:31):Why that’s the case, I still haven’t quite figured out.

(00:02:35):It could be any number of reasons.

(00:02:38):I was going on the theory that it was related to elements within the ear that

(00:02:46):they’ve either grown that are like piezoelectric and they can send a frequency to

(00:02:50):them and that creates a vibration which then creates the sound within the ear

(00:02:53):cavity or in the bone or you know I know a lot of people go it’s all purely

(00:03:02):radio frequency like pulsed EMF.

(00:03:06):I’m open to the idea.

(00:03:07):I personally think there is some elements that are either synthetic biology or not

(00:03:15):necessarily nanotech but possibly microtech or combination thereof,

(00:03:20):micro and nano,

(00:03:21):or just a way to make us more sensitive to these frequencies.

(00:03:28):They seem to be able to do

(00:03:30):two people next to each other which you know like if it’s simply just rf and

(00:03:35):they’re hitting all these people with narrow beams of pulse audio

(00:03:40):I don’t know, it’s quite a feat, if that’s what’s happening.

(00:03:44):But anyway,

(00:03:45):I’m not gonna get into the how they’re doing it,

(00:03:48):but I can give you the how I got rid of it.

(00:03:51):And when I say I got rid of it,

(00:03:52):I still get it,

(00:03:53):but only when I’m away from my speakers,

(00:03:58):or when I turn off my recording,

(00:03:59):which I’ve made,

(00:04:00):that I can just play all the time,

(00:04:02):and it basically completely cancels the tinnitus.

(00:04:05):It’s replaced with another sound,

(00:04:06):but that sound is way easier to handle than the sound of the tinnitus.

(00:04:11):So without further ado, this is bespoke.

(00:04:15):It’s not easy,

(00:04:16):it’s not a simplest thing to use,

(00:04:17):but I found it because I’ve used certain tools before like this.

(00:04:22):But what you can do is just right click in here and you can go and drop down a synth.

(00:04:28):And what we’re gonna use is a signal generator.

(00:04:31):For starters, what we’re gonna do is try and find your resonant frequency that cuts the,

(00:04:37):Tinnitus.

(00:04:38):Now, so what’s the basis of this?

(00:04:42):So let me just get this here.

(00:04:45):So here I’ve got this signal generator.

(00:04:48):What I found was I was doing this little play around where I had a signal generator.

(00:04:53):A signal generator just generates a tone, so let’s just show you how that works.

(00:04:57):I’m just going to drop that there and I’m just going to turn the volume up and

(00:05:01):we’re going to get a tone.

(00:05:02):All right, so I’ll keep it low so that you can still hear me.

(00:05:07):Essentially, if you stop that, everything stops.

(00:05:09):So here’s the transport layer.

(00:05:10):You’ve got to stop and start here or you can do it up in the top here.

(00:05:14):That’s fine.

(00:05:16):And then you’ve got, I’ve just drawn the line down into the gain and that’s your outputs.

(00:05:20):So if anyone missed that.

(00:05:23):these little dots on here, they just draw and they’ll go and you can join them up.

(00:05:28):So this is our signal generator, it’s generating a frequency at 220 hertz.

(00:05:35):Okay,

(00:05:35):so this isn’t bound because you’ve got tempo and stuff over here,

(00:05:38):but you don’t need to worry about that for what I’m showing you.

(00:05:40):So what I’ve got is just a constant 220 tone, plain.

(00:05:46):It’s nice, isn’t it?

(00:05:48):Except that’s in 440,

(00:05:49):it’s half of 440,

(00:05:50):so let’s just,

(00:05:52):like,

(00:05:52):we can go down,

(00:05:53):you can sort of put your mouse over here and then cursor it down.

(00:05:56):Ooh.

(00:05:58):and then uh 2016 and then that’s uh 4 what is that 432 oh instead of 440 right so

(00:06:08):this is actually more harmonic tone so i’m going to play it i may as well put it

(00:06:11):there for now what i’m going to do though is i want to sweep this frequency through

(00:06:16):and so while you’re hearing your tinnitus the key is to sweep through a frequency

(00:06:19):find out where your

(00:06:22):resonant frequencies,

(00:06:24):and when I say resonant frequency,

(00:06:25):for me,

(00:06:26):I started generating these files that were just sweeping sounds to try and cover up

(00:06:31):the tinnitus,

(00:06:32):and so the way I did that was,

(00:06:35):I’ll show you,

(00:06:37):I’ve got a signal generator,

(00:06:38):and I’m now going to drop down,

(00:06:39):so I’m just right clicking on the background here,

(00:06:42):and I’m gonna put down a modulator,

(00:06:48):and it’s going to be called a,

(00:06:49):it’s the curve looper,

(00:06:51):And we’ll just drop that down.

(00:06:53):And now what you can do, this can modulate any of these numbers in here.

(00:06:57):So,

(00:06:58):for example,

(00:06:58):if I’ve got this here and I can change this frequency,

(00:07:01):you’re going to get higher or lower pitch,

(00:07:05):right?

(00:07:06):But what I want to do is see how this is playing across here.

(00:07:08):This is lower and this is higher.

(00:07:11):If I want to move from the lower bounds of this to the highest,

(00:07:13):I can just change this so I can right click those little points out and bring this

(00:07:18):up to the top.

(00:07:19):And that’s going to go from low to high.

(00:07:21):And then take this point and just drop it into the frequency up here.

(00:07:26):Where it’s saying frequency, because I want to go from low to high.

(00:07:29):And now when I play that.

(00:07:32):So as you can see, it’s playing through, right?

(00:07:38):It’s moving that frequency as that goes up.

(00:07:43):Good.

(00:07:45):Now,

(00:07:45):if you play that nice and loud,

(00:07:47):some of you might already find that at a certain point that your tinnitus will

(00:07:52):cancel.

(00:07:54):Now,

(00:07:54):if you’re not getting that yet,

(00:07:55):it’s probably because we’re only going from,

(00:07:57):let’s have a look,

(00:07:58):we’re going from,

(00:07:59):we’re going up to 4,000 hertz.

(00:08:05):So maybe it’s not within that.

(00:08:06):If you’re not getting a cancellation, and what I’d recommend is people slow that down a bit,

(00:08:12):Slow it right down.

(00:08:13):So what’s your tempo 75?

(00:08:15):Slow it right down so that we can hear it.

(00:08:20):So we can pick the point at which it cancels.

(00:08:31):So for me,

(00:08:33):and for me,

(00:08:34):what happened was the tinnitus cancels as soon as it hits your resonant frequency.

(00:08:41):And at the same time,

(00:08:42):what you’ll feel is this feeling of like pressure in the ears and it’s accompanied.

(00:08:48):So you get a, and this is what makes me think there’s some piezoelectric element to this.

(00:08:54):And when that piezoelectric, that particular tone is hit,

(00:08:59):your elements in the ear that are producing that sound,

(00:09:04):because it is a physical vibration occurring,

(00:09:07):because I’ve recorded it,

(00:09:08):but when it hits that resonant frequency,

(00:09:12):you’ll feel a pulse in your ears.

(00:09:17):And it’s not a sound pulse, it’s like electricity, it’s like static.

(00:09:24):And so I don’t know what, again, I don’t know exactly what it is like and only theorize.

(00:09:29):I’m not gonna pretend I know everything, but I’m telling you what I’ve experienced.

(00:09:34):So what should happen is when you get to a certain frequency,

(00:09:36):so I’m gonna play that again for myself,

(00:09:39):and I’ll just tell you when I hear it,

(00:09:41):when I,

(00:09:42):so you get ready with your pause.

(00:09:53):Yeah, and so it was around here.

(00:09:56):Now,

(00:09:56):if you don’t get it in that,

(00:09:57):when you’re playing through that and you don’t get that immediate

(00:10:02):right then that means that you need to try and play it louder you you want good

(00:10:08):speakers for this by the way i probably should have said at the start or you need

(00:10:13):to continue on through the frequency range now at the moment this only goes to 4000

(00:10:17):so this little one here the multiplier you can actually increase that to two and

(00:10:22):then it’ll move up twice as quick so let’s listen to that ready

(00:10:32):There it is.

(00:10:33):So as soon as I got that feeling, it’s around, and this is what I got, 1138.

(00:10:40):And so my resonance is around 1138.

(00:10:45):Now, what you can then do is use that tone.

(00:10:52):So it’s not a set tone, it’s a bandwidth within that tone.

(00:10:56):So it might be from 1125 to 1145.

(00:11:04):And so I found that mine cancels out at around 11.35.

(00:11:08):It just stops.

(00:11:12):And it’s only temporary.

(00:11:14):And so what I was doing initially was I had that sweep play,

(00:11:16):that whole sweep play,

(00:11:18):and I’d play that every 30 seconds and my tinnitus would never come back.

(00:11:23):And if I left it though,

(00:11:25):if I turned it off,

(00:11:27):then it would come back and it would come back in full.

(00:11:30):So what I figured was I need to play that particular sweep every 30 seconds.

(00:11:36):So it takes 10 seconds to play, then 30 seconds I’d have relief from my tinnitus.

(00:11:40):So for some reason it interrupts the signal,

(00:11:44):it cancels the signal,

(00:11:45):and it doesn’t come back for about 30 seconds.

(00:11:49):Now,

(00:11:49):if you can achieve that,

(00:11:50):if you’re getting that,

(00:11:51):then I can show you,

(00:11:53):then you can continue on in this presentation.

(00:11:56):If you can’t cancel yours using this technique that I just showed you,

(00:12:00):and you’re not getting a pause in your tinnitus by playing that sweep that I just

(00:12:06):played you there,

(00:12:07):so it’s basically,

(00:12:08):I’ve got this on multiplier on two,

(00:12:10):and this going from zero through to max.

(00:12:14):on the frequency.

(00:12:16):If that doesn’t cancel your tinnitus then I can’t help you.

(00:12:19):If it does,

(00:12:20):even if it’s for 10 seconds and then it comes back again,

(00:12:24):if it does do that and you also get that feeling in your ears when it plays,

(00:12:29):then you’re in luck because I can show you how to make a file that is not going to

(00:12:34):annoy anyone else and is still going to cancel it out.

(00:12:38):It’s not going to be a noise that you have to listen to all the time.

(00:12:41):It’s going to be so high-pitched that you won’t even know if it’s there and most

(00:12:45):other people won’t even be able to hear it.

(00:12:48):And so,

(00:12:49):and it’ll completely cancel your tinnitus and as long as it’s playing,

(00:12:52):you won’t get tinnitus.

(00:12:54):This was a game changer for me.

(00:12:56):All right.

(00:12:57):So what I’m going to do is I’m going to show you that.

(00:12:59):All right.

(00:13:01):So make a note of that,

(00:13:03):whatever your frequency is,

(00:13:04):you play it through and then if it cancels and let it back,

(00:13:08):you want to get it as accurate as possible and then figure out from there,

(00:13:13):a bandwidth that is going to work with him.

(00:13:16):So what I tended to do was,

(00:13:18):if that was where I wanted my tinnitus,

(00:13:22):if that’s where,

(00:13:23):sorry,

(00:13:23):it cancelled my tinnitus,

(00:13:25):then

(00:13:26):What you can do is you can apply a multiplier to that and multiply it way up.

(00:13:33):So if it’s 1138, I can turn this looper off.

(00:13:37):So it just sits at 1138.

(00:13:37):I’ll say it was 1120 or something.

(00:13:38):You can go in there and just do 1130, 32 or something.

(00:13:41):All right.

(00:13:48):And then I can multiply this again.

(00:13:50):So it’s at 2 at the moment.

(00:13:51):1132 is actually 2264, right?

(00:13:55):2264.

(00:13:57):So that’s where mine cancelled.

(00:14:00):That’s where mine cancelled.

(00:14:01):So if I get up to 8, it’s going to be 8 times that, whatever that is.

(00:14:05):I’m not going to calculate it.

(00:14:07):But it’s a big number.

(00:14:08):And if we play that, it’ll sound like this, which is even more intense, right?

(00:14:14):And I’ve turned off the looper now, so it’s not moving, right?

(00:14:16):So it’s just a fixed pitch.

(00:14:20):So that’s not very pleasant, is it?

(00:14:23):All right, so what we can do, actually, if you play a multiplier of that, so let’s stop.

(00:14:30):So we can go up again from there.

(00:14:33):So this is two, two.

(00:14:36):6, 2.

(00:14:37):Are we able to get that in here?

(00:14:41):2, 2, 6, 4, sorry.

(00:14:46):So now we’re at 2, 2, 6, 4.

(00:14:47):So that’ll be double again.

(00:14:49):So that’ll be 2, 2, 6, 4 by 8 because I’m using this multiplier here.

(00:14:53):I should probably just come in.

(00:14:56):So 2, 2, 6, 4 multiplied by 8.

(00:14:56):So it was 1, 1, 3, 2.

(00:15:02):but I’ve just doubled that.

(00:15:04):So you can just double them and then you can multiply them by eight, right?

(00:15:07):So it’s a multiplier of the base frequency that you found reduces it.

(00:15:13):So what I’m saying is, if 100 reduces it, then you can play a 200.

(00:15:17):Sorry, if 100 cancels it, then you can play a 200 and it’ll cancel it.

(00:15:23):If a 200 works, then you can play a 400.

(00:15:27):And that’ll probably cancel it.

(00:15:29):If 400 works, you’ll probably play an 800.

(00:15:31):So you can keep doubling, doubling, but you can even just do multiplies.

(00:15:34):It doesn’t have to be exactly double.

(00:15:35):Like eight isn’t a multiplier double, double, double, double.

(00:15:39):It’s like something else, actually.

(00:15:41):So one times two is two.

(00:15:44):Two times two is four.

(00:15:46):Four times four is 16.

(00:15:48):So we missed eight, right?

(00:15:50):So you get the gisticle.

(00:15:52):Um,

(00:15:53):okay,

(00:15:53):so,

(00:15:54):but eight will still work because it’s a multiplier of,

(00:15:58):so it sits on a harmonic band with that sound.

(00:16:03):And so, all right, so what I’m going to do is I just play that now.

(00:16:08):So now that’s playing, that’s coming out your speakers.

(00:16:13):It’s at such a high frequency that you can’t hear it,

(00:16:17):but it’ll still have the effect of canceling your tinnitus.

(00:16:22):Now that’s basically it.

(00:16:25):You can now play this and then play it for five minutes and then hit write audio

(00:16:32):and it’ll drop it down to a WAV file somewhere on your machine and grab that WAV

(00:16:36):file put it into a

(00:16:41):an audio player and create a MP3 of it,

(00:16:45):put it on your MP3 players and then you can plug it into any speakers.

(00:16:48):You can play it in your car,

(00:16:49):you could play it in your bedroom when you’re sleeping,

(00:16:55):you could play it in your lounge room when you’re lounging around and you shouldn’t

(00:17:00):get tinnitus.

(00:17:02):Now, how much time have I spent?

(00:17:06):Yeah, so how’s that for a trick, hey?

(00:17:09):If it works for you, I’m very happy for you.

(00:17:12):If it doesn’t,

(00:17:12):I’m sorry,

(00:17:13):but you’ll have to keep looking because I’ve stopped looking because it works for

(00:17:19):me.

(00:17:20):And so,

(00:17:22):Just to summarise, there is one other thing that I do also.

(00:17:28):For me,

(00:17:30):because they often find ways around it and you might find that that process works

(00:17:36):and then you’ll go to sleep and then wake up and somehow they’re doing the same

(00:17:40):thing again.

(00:17:42):And that’s only happened to me a few times like when they’re hitting me extremely

(00:17:46):hard and often it’s because my speakers aren’t close enough to me or the volume

(00:17:54):wasn’t high enough or something like that.

(00:17:57):But I’ve also found that introducing variance inside the frequency range is a very

(00:18:05):useful thing to do.

(00:18:06):So often there’s a band, like I was saying, there’s a band of frequency that’s useful.

(00:18:11):So for example,

(00:18:12):I might want to split this out into,

(00:18:14):if I click into here and right click,

(00:18:17):you get this little drop down.

(00:18:19):And then you can say what your high and your low is, and it’ll oscillate between the two.

(00:18:23):So let’s just drop that down a little.

(00:18:26):So I went down 10 and I’ll go up 10.

(00:18:28):So 20 and that’s by 8.

(00:18:30):So it’s a band of around 160 hertz.

(00:18:32):And let’s just hear what that sounds like.

(00:18:39):Well you can’t tell,

(00:18:39):but if we drop it down,

(00:18:41):just so that you can get an idea of what’s happening,

(00:18:44):we’ll drop it down to 2.

(00:18:50):So that’s oscillating between two different bands.

(00:18:51):I’m going to just drop the volume a bit.

(00:18:53):Let’s go down one so it’s not as hard to listen to.

(00:18:55):So it’s going up and down.

(00:19:02):Okay, that’s fine.

(00:19:04):But the system,

(00:19:05):if it’s going to find a way around it to try and get you,

(00:19:09):then you want to be a bit more random than that.

(00:19:11):So I right-click in here, and instead of using a sine wave, you can use this thing called drunk.

(00:19:16):This is organic.

(00:19:17):This is more organic.

(00:19:18):It at least simulates organic oscillation between two points.

(00:19:24):That is randomization of the oscillation between the two points.

(00:19:28):Alright, so this sounds like this.

(00:19:30):Haha!

(00:19:38):It’s ghosts, right?

(00:19:43):Okay, so we’ll stop that.

(00:19:45):But basically we’re not gonna play it at that level.

(00:19:47):We’re gonna play it eight times that, right?

(00:19:49):So let’s play that, go.

(00:19:51):What do you hear?

(00:19:53):Nothing,

(00:19:53):but what’s happening is you’ve got a high-pitched oscillating tone that is actually

(00:20:00):going to block your tinnitus.

(00:20:01):And as long as you put that volume up to a level,

(00:20:06):It’s going to start to get artifacts when you start to do that.

(00:20:10):You can hear sort of buzzing.

(00:20:11):So you put it at a comfortable level.

(00:20:16):And if that doesn’t work for you, then you try a different multiplier.

(00:20:19):Try seven times.

(00:20:24):If that doesn’t work for you, try six times.

(00:20:27):And then if that doesn’t work for you, go back to your bass.

(00:20:33):Sorry about that.

(00:20:34):Go back to your bass.

(00:20:35):It sounds like the kettle’s boiled, right?

(00:20:37):All right,

(00:20:38):so go back to your bass frequency,

(00:20:40):try doubling it,

(00:20:42):and then try doubling it again,

(00:20:43):and then try doubling it again.

(00:20:45):And so essentially,

(00:20:46):yeah,

(00:20:46):your frequency is always your frequency times whatever this multiplier is for the

(00:20:50):frequency.

(00:20:51):Right, and that gives you your full frequency.

(00:20:53):Okay.

(00:20:55):And so, but I recommend find where it’s going to hit and then go eight times.

(00:21:00):And generally that’ll do you,

(00:21:02):and then do a slight spread in here,

(00:21:04):right clicking there and do such a high and low.

(00:21:07):So plus or minus five each way or something like that.

(00:21:12):and put it to drunk, and that gives an unpredictable trajectory.

(00:21:16):So then if you do half an hour of that,

(00:21:18):it’s like they’re not going to be able to,

(00:21:20):if they need to cancel that frequency,

(00:21:22):they need to know exactly where that point is.

(00:21:25):And by doing an oscillation that’s drunk, it means that they have trouble predicting it.

(00:21:30):So even if the AI tried to find a way around it through noise cancellation or

(00:21:33):something,

(00:21:34):then this is going to give a variance that’ll make it harder to do.

(00:21:38):All right?

(00:21:39):So yeah, anyway, I’m not going to show you how to write it.

(00:21:43):You just drop it down,

(00:21:44):write audio here,

(00:21:46):and it’ll write it into a directory on your machine as a WAV file.

(00:21:52):And then you can encode it into,

(00:21:54):I prefer not to encode it into MP3,

(00:21:56):keep it as a WAV file,

(00:21:58):most players can play WAV files.

(00:22:00):And yeah, just play it through your stereo or your computer or phone’s probably not good enough.

(00:22:06):You want good speakers to do this by the way,

(00:22:08):like you can’t just walk around with your phone playing the frequency,

(00:22:11):it’s most likely not going to work.

(00:22:16):I don’t know that,

(00:22:17):I haven’t tested that,

(00:22:18):but I don’t have a phone because it burns a hole in my head.

(00:22:22):And so I avoid them like the plague because like the plague they actually are.

(00:22:28):But that’s all I wanted to share with you today.

(00:22:32):Yeah, get rid of your tinnitus.

(00:22:34):Oh, that’s another thing.

(00:22:35):Yeah, I don’t have a phone with me.

(00:22:36):And bringing a phone into the space,

(00:22:38):even with my sound,

(00:22:41):the tinnitus nearly breaks through again.

(00:22:43):So that’s how I know that phones are actually definitely complicit in massive

(00:22:47):tinnitus attacks and stuff like that.

(00:22:50):All right.

(00:22:51):Oh, and the V2K as well.

(00:22:53):All right, I’d like to say thank you for y’all for watching and I hope that’s helped someone.

(00:22:59):All right, peace out.