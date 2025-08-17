Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Cindi Rose
10h

OMG! I have been battling nonstop shitinitus for 10 years now! Before that time, I would only get the shits when my TSH levels were off and my thyroid medication had to be adjusted, I have hashimoto’s Thyroiditis amongst other “autoimmune” and suffer from chronic pain from so many different sources since my early 20’s I am now 60. My father who passed had the same thing, he was a medic in WW1. With everything I have researched and learned, plus me being the last of 13 siblings, I’m wondering now if this is from my father being in the service. Just a thought from a “conspiracy theorist”

I’m sick of the targeting!

Gwendolyn Jones
9h

Gecko you’re absolutely and 💯 percent correct. I listen to frequencies constantly. I get unexpected/unexplained headaches as well. I just go to YouTube and find a frequency for a headache and start listening and I’m fine. I listen to many frequencies and I’m fine. At one point they were attacking my shoulder real heavy. I thought for sure my arm was going to break off from the torture. I go to YouTube and listen to a frequency for rotator cuff or scapular and I feel immediate comfort. Not facing any surgery at all. Many TIs out here think that these frequencies will put a satanic thought in their minds. RUBBISH! These frequencies are awaking your own body cells to run to the aid of the area that is in distress. That’s all it is. Dr. Virtual, Binaural beats, Lucy Hertz, Spooky2, etc. There is a plethora of frequencies to choose from. If one doesn’t work you just move on to the next.

Gecko, thank you for posting.

