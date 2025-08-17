Introduction

I have recently been hit with a SYNTHETIC FLU that had my nose running, infection within the lungs (nano-tech activated to cause burning inside the lungs will do that), fever, chills, headaches (and stabbing head pain when the A.I. bot wanted to annoy me or prevent me from sleeping)... Aches all over...

This has been my existence for the last few days... You would think that given they have struck us down with a fake flu, that the other attacks might subside, such as the tinnitus and V2k? But no my tinnitus has been relentless without break for days!

That was until I decided to take matters into my own hands..

A matter of Frequency

Some of my readers will remember me mentioning a number of posts where I have utilized SONIC FREQUENCY (i.e. audio) in order to CANCEL TINNITUS temporarily.

I have found this method very effective. In fact it has been the only method that I have found to be consistently effective.

In this article below:

I identified the specific frequency within a sonic sweep that appeared to cancel the tinnitus (for about a minute).

This frequency was 1641 Hz... And so by playing this frequency every minute I could remove my tinnitus... Unfortunately this is not ideal as you (and anyone within earshot) have to put up with an annoying sound every minute in order for you to have a little very temporary silence...

Well I think I have solved this problem...

It stood to reason that if a frequency would have the effect of cancelling the tinnitus that a multiplier of the same frequency would also do the same..

The average human hearing range falls between roughly 20 to 20,000 Hz.

So I thought, why not try a tone that is considered Ultrasonic?

To do this I simply multiplied the frequency I had:

1641 x 12 = 19692 Hz

While it is under 20 kHz, most people will not be able to hear this frequency... AND it WORKS in cancelling all the tinnitus! AND You can play it constantly without waking your family or house mates... You can even play it while you travel, or anywhere really!

I am still to determine if this works for anyone else or if it is unique to me...



I have included a recording of the ultrasonic tone below that plays the tone for about 10 seconds on and 10 seconds off repeated...

Just having this playing on decent speakers in front of my has ENTIRELY REMOVED MY TINNITUS!

I have also found that my V2K appears to have reduced to a level that is negligible (like barely noticeable).

I have even been able to be in the presence of a mobile phone without it burning a hole in my brain! All the things that once triggered the tinnitus (like certain appliances - many of them from KOGAN) are no longer exacerbating the effects of the tinnitus!

I no longer have to deal with tinnitus!

It has now been more than 24 hours I have been testing this for and it remains 100% effective.

Other Considerations

I still need to combine the basics of tinnitus management to this process..

Clean clean clean! Much of the effects of tinnitus can be attributed to piezoelectric particulates that land on the skin and cause a radio sensitive layer. Cleaning in and around the ears is crucial to reduce the effectiveness of this layer. Blow your nose! Nano particulates that are sprayed from foul traitorous pilots end up UP YOUR Nose which can even end up IN YOUR BRAIN! This is what Gate’s was really taking about when he mentioned “nasal delivery vaccinations”. If you have been outside, then when you return home Blow your nose! Minimise wireless devices No wifi! No Mobile phone unless you really need it… If you need it store it in a Faraday bag or at least something to shield yourself from it.

Playing the Frequency

It needs to be played on DECENT speakers to be fully effective I believe (and at a decent volume). I have an old school BOSE speaker-dock that while it isn’t big the QUALITY of the sound it produces is top of the line. It’s important that the high end frequencies are represented well for this to work. Decent speakers with High Dynamic Range are optimal for the best result.

Also because it's a high frequency it's effectiveness drops off quickly as you move away from the speakers (as high frequencies need more energy to travel longer distances). It is also most effective if the sound waves reach the areas being effected (i.e. the ears and face) without obstacles in-between as these will reduce the effectiveness of the frequency.

Here is a recording of the frequency I am using. It is basically the one sine wave played that fades in for about 10 seconds to peak and then back out for ten seconds and repeats.

https://drive.proton.me/urls/P69273AD8C#OQIlR1UtVOiP

It’s quiet easy to create your own version of this if that is required using any number of signal generation apps or sound production applications.

Update:

I truly believe this to be a true finding relating to ridding at least some Targets of tinnitus! As since I have started using, writing and sharing it I have suddenly become plagued by DEBILITATING HEADACHES located in the FRONTAL LOBE of my Brain…They are either doing REAL DAMAGE or it feels like they are.. It’s basically like having a mad migraine (except if you wave EMF material over it constantly it wavers in strength and returns when you stop moving due to the tracking of the foul system obviously). It feels like my brain is trying to jump out of my head through my eyeballs.

These guys can seriously die. I am in fucking pain… I wish them all the pain and suffering they have caused to be inflicted back upon them tenfold.

May God have his vengeance on these foul cretins!

Conclusion

While I am yet to confirm if this technique is useful to anyone else I imagine that if the specific frequency does not work it’s just a matter of finding YOUR unique frequency…

I hope this helps anyone who is an innocent victims of the childish f*ck-wits who have nothing but privilege and old money or money thieved from the pockets of good honest hardworking people and have decided to use this position of privilege with all the splendor of juvenile apes in a Zoo throwing feces at each other for entertainment. They are juvenile vile scum filth of the earth and they will deserve eternal damnation and burning for their foul conduct.. May they BURN and BURN FOREVER!

I will persist and what doesn’t kill me will make me STRONGER!

Until next time!

ASSHOLES vs GECKO PICO

V2k

It’s the quietest I have ever experienced it as.. I cannot make it out AT ALL..

GECKO - 1

ASSHOLES - 0

Tinnitus

Decimated!

GECKO - 1

ASSHOLES! - 0

Next Round (of investigation)

Body Area Network related attacks…. How to prevent BAN messages from activating nano inside the BAN….???

I feel the most simple solution lies in the local BAN frequencies used to send commands from relay nodes to parts of the body…