Gecko Pico's Special Brew

Gecko Pico's Special Brew

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RebeccaccebeR's avatar
RebeccaccebeR
11h

Thank you!

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gromitfluffles's avatar
gromitfluffles
5h

This doesn't mean the memo is not real, but I can say it does not withstand fact-checking. For example, there is no such street address or street name in that city, nor is that address in any city in America. Then, the zip code 11204 is for Brooklyn, while Armonk is 10504. Also, there is no company by that name. If they operate in California, they need to register with the Secretary of State, and there is no company by that name operating in California. If IBM has a subsidiary, they would have to disclose that in their SEC Reporting. If you ask Gemini about the memo, it comes back saying it is a known fake. I'm guessing it was created by a scurrilous law firm in an attempt to trick a victim into presenting it so it could be debunked and cause damage to the victim. I think I have an idea who that law firm might be and they do have an office in Armonk.

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