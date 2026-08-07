IBM's 1995 "Neural Chip" Implants in Prisoners and Psychiatric Patients
Leaked Memo reveals Secret Mind Control “2020 Neural Chip Implant”.
A leaked internal memorandum from IBM’s obscure division Intelli-Connection reveals a disturbing program that secretly implanted neural chips into prisoners and psychiatric patients - without consent - turning them into remote‑controlled surveillance devices.
A document purporting to be a leaked internal IBM memorandum describes a clandestine neural implant programme - but its authenticity remains unverified.
The Document in Question
The document - reportedly a memorandum dated 26 October 1995 - carries the marking Confidential – Level Nine Communication – Distribution Eyes Only Project Group. If genuine, it outlines a project referred to as the “2020 Neural Chip Implant.” According to the document’s author, IBM’s Research and Development Division had entered into agreements with correctional facilities in California, Texas, and Massachusetts, as well as privately owned psychiatric institutions, to conduct experimental trials.
The memo further alleges that federal regulations at the time did not permit testing on prisoners. It states that IBM “entered into contractual agreements with privatised healthcare professionals and specified correctional personnel” to work around those restrictions. The document claims that prisoners and psychiatric patients were sedated using advanced tranquilisers, implanted with a device in procedures lasting 60 to 90 minutes, and monitored - all while supposedly being told they were receiving routine medical treatment.
Alleged Implant Functionality
According to the document, the implant is described as a surveillance device capable of recording everything the subject saw and heard, monitoring internal biological signals, and being remotely controlled through frequency modulation. The memo claims that when the implant was tuned to 116 MHz, all eight test subjects reportedly became lethargic, slept between 18 and 22 hours a day, refused recreational activities, and displayed no aggression - even under provocation.
The document allegedly states:
“Essentially, the implants make the unsuspecting prisoner a walking, talking recorder of every event he comes in contact with.”
The So-Called “Insurance Group”
The memo asserts that officials in Massachusetts discussed releasing certain offenders back into the community while the implants remained active. According to the document, the test subjects were referred to internally as the “insurance group” - the reasoning being that the chip “ensures compliance with the law.” The document further claims that IBM’s legal counsel raised concerns, though reportedly only around liability rather than ethical considerations. It also references what it describes as a “strong lobby in Congress and various state legislators” said to support the technology.
What This Could Mean - and What We Don’t Know
If the document is authentic, it would suggest that in 1995, powerful corporate and government interests were willing to experiment on vulnerable populations in secret. The technologies described - frequency-based behavioural control, biometric monitoring, remote surveillance - would, three decades later, have only become more sophisticated, intersecting with developments in directed-energy research, AI-driven biometrics, synthetic biology, and nanotechnology.
The Need for Verification
It must be stressed: the document’s provenance has not been independently verified. It could be exactly what it appears to be - a genuine internal memorandum revealing a secret program - or it could be a fabrication, a piece of disinformation, or an elaborate hoax. Without corroborating evidence - forensic analysis of the document itself, named and confirmable sources, supporting institutional records - its claims remain unproven.
Read the Document
Related Reading
GET EDUCATED!
Check out my latest project
Nano Tech | Targeting | Directed Energy | Mind Control | Transhumanism and more!
All of my material is free in a bid to ensure the greatest reach and in the spirit of sharing knowledge and collective growth. Subscribe and share freely!
Thank you!
This doesn't mean the memo is not real, but I can say it does not withstand fact-checking. For example, there is no such street address or street name in that city, nor is that address in any city in America. Then, the zip code 11204 is for Brooklyn, while Armonk is 10504. Also, there is no company by that name. If they operate in California, they need to register with the Secretary of State, and there is no company by that name operating in California. If IBM has a subsidiary, they would have to disclose that in their SEC Reporting. If you ask Gemini about the memo, it comes back saying it is a known fake. I'm guessing it was created by a scurrilous law firm in an attempt to trick a victim into presenting it so it could be debunked and cause damage to the victim. I think I have an idea who that law firm might be and they do have an office in Armonk.