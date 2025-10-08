Illuminati - Council of Foreign Relations (CFR)

Introduction

It blows my mind that recordings that are SO POIGNANT to the world today and have the potential to change the course of history if placed in front of the right people, have existed for more than 50 years! I fear now that the cancer has spread too far. With Illuminati agents across all countries and parties in every parliament across the globe their stranglehold only seems to tighten every day.

Yet, not one to shy at a challenge I have decided that this needs coverage in the hope that the deteriorating conditions under which we live become an instigator for those looking for answers as to WHY this has happened. If people could just stop attacking each other, stop wasting their time with frivolous, foul satanic media and news, Netflix, perversions, listening to deceivers and overworking making greedy men rich in the process perhaps we would have a chance. The way it seems today, people don’t have the time or inclination to give you the time of day let alone listen to over 2 hours of what might be the most important information available to any person on the planet!

Verily it seems, for many, that their desires, beliefs, urges and actions are being made for them!

And so I bring this to the attention of THE PEOPLE to spread far and wide in the hope that SOMEONE important might HEED the call and have the BALLS to bring it forward in the circles as required.

Summary

The accompanying text on the YouTube upload was as follows:

Found all 3 copies still sealed years back. Obviously, they are now opened as I used them to rip the audio and create this video. All 3 are still in shrink wrap and as close to Mint condition as you’re going to find. That goes for sleeves and records. Vinyl rip from my personal collection. Best audio on the net. This 3x LP record set documents the activities of a secret society known as The Illuminati, and their New World Order. Mr. Myron Fagan describes with documentary evidence how the ILLUMINATI became the instrument of the House of Rothschild to achieve a “One World Government”. Mr. Myron Fagan relentlessly uncovered plots for major historical events. This Recording is one of the most interesting and yet horrifying, factual stories of some of the most sensational plots in the history of the world. The findings by Myron Fagan were split into 6 parts, between these 3 records and are presented to you here, in full. Each record has some descriptive notes on the back of each jacket such as: Eliminate the Illuminati...see that this message is heard!!!

Play this for the unaware, uninformed and well meaning people who desire to hear the truth. Don’t waste your time on the hard core socialists who have already repudiated principle.

Conclusion

Below is a transcript of the Conclusion of this recording by Myron Fagan: